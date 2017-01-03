Williams Companies Investment Thesis For 2017

Williams Companies' stock has more than doubled in the last 11 months, yet is still down by more than half over an 18-month period.

As the new year begins with an impressive Sugar Bowl victory by Oklahoma over Auburn, I'd like to state my thesis: that one of that state's leading companies, Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), will also be a winner.

The natural gas pipeline stock suffered twin disasters between July 2015 and February 2016: a collapse in energy prices and an ill-fated merger agreement with Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE). At one point, WMB holders were down a sickening 77% in seven months. Since then, the stock has more than doubled, but remains 47% below its 2015 peak.

WMB data by YCharts

Positive factors

1) Demand for gas pipelines will continue to grow. Regardless of President-elect Donald Trump's promises to bring back coal, the replacement of less efficient coal-fired electricity plants with natural gas ones will continue. Natural gas consumption for electricity generation passed coal for the first time last year. The Trump administration is expected to be friendly to the pipeline industry.

2) Williams is well-positioned. As the map above shows, the capacity increase is coming particularly in shale regions, with the Marcellus basin in the Northeast leading the way. Williams is particularly important to this region because of the Transco pipeline (light blue in the map below).

3) A key project is coming on line. The most important project is Williams Partners' (NYSE:WPZ) Atlantic Sunrise pipeline (red in the map above), with a capacity of 1.7Bcf/d. The project will move gas from the takeaway-constrained producing area to markets in the South. It got a boost Friday when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's final environmental impact statement said the project had "less than significant levels" of environmental impact and rejected calls to require an alternative route that would have caused significant delays. The project is scheduled to come online in stages between the second half of 2017 and mid-2018.

Click to enlarge

4) Natural gas prices have strengthened. The unusually warm 2015-16 winter was the last straw in a wipeout for energy that bottomed in February and took pipeline stocks down along with oil and gas. This winter is much colder, and December consumption was reported as 17% above the five-year average. While pricing is always weather-dependent, the fears of a protracted supply overhang have diminished.

5) The corporate structure is evolving. Williams is steadily buying shares of its main operating unit, the master limited partnership, Williams Partners. Within the next two years, a roll-up can be expected, allowing tax savings, making it easier to finance capital projects, and paving the way for a dividend increase.

6) There's a newfound commitment to cost control. The company, equipped with a stronger board, is committed to "steadily predictable growth in our EBITDA" by increasing fee-based revenues while lowering costs. Discounted cash flow was up 8% in the third quarter, while head count has been reduced by 13% this year.

Risk factors

1) The stock is no longer cheap. Williams may seem expensive with a forward price-earnings ratio estimated at 29, but P/E is not the best measure for pipeline companies, which take large amounts of depreciation. Instead, enterprise value to EBITDA is a standard measure. At slightly below 13, its EV/EBITDA ratio remains less expensive than the average for its peer group, though it has closed most of the valuation gap, as Williams noted in a recent presentation.

Click to enlarge

2) Energy price risk exists. While 93% of gross margin comes from fee-based sources, the company remains vulnerable to energy prices on several fronts. They affect margins for certain products the company processes and transports, particularly natural gas liquids. They affect the creditworthiness of leading customers such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK). In addition, Williams's inclusion in index funds like the S&P Energy Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) increases the probability the stock will rise and fall with the overall sector regardless of its own fortunes.

3) Higher interest rates are expected. This could be a drag on the stock price by increasing the cost of debt in a leveraged business and reducing the sector's EV/EBITDA multiples.

4) Political risk isn't dead. Despite the incoming Trump administration's support of the industry, court actions or state opposition (as with New York State's denial of a water-quality permit for the Constitution pipeline) could delay expansion projects, most critically Atlantic Sunrise.

Conclusion: Williams stock is well-positioned due to expected EBITDA increases and possible multiple expansion back to industry-average levels. While several factors could upset the forecast, it remains attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.