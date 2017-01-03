OPEC Has Cut Production - Now What?

Now that OPEC has cut production, there are a number of ways to take advantage of a rise in the oil markets. I have laid out a few below.

OPEC has a significant position in the oil markets. However, the organization has to decide between cutting production to increase prices and maintaining control.

OPEC cut production in late-2016 for the first time since 2008. This production cut includes a non-OPEC country for the first time since 2001.

Almost 10 months ago, I wrote an article discussing why OPEC will cut production. The article discussed the high breakeven prices that OPEC member nations needed to balance their budgets. At the same time, the article discussed how American companies going bankrupt such as Linn Energy (NASDAQ: LINE). At the same time, oil majors such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have been forced to cut their dividend, showing how OPEC was getting its point across.

The article became incredibly successful with more than 25 thousand views and almost 250 comments discussing the oil markets and OPEC's effect in it. Now that OPEC has decided to make a production cut, 7 months after the article was originally written, it is now time to discuss the effect of this production cut on the oil markets.

OPEC recently announced a major production cut. On Sunday, for the first time since 2001, a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries kicked in reducing production. The combined production cut which includes OPEC and Russia will result in a decrease of production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day. As we will see in this article, this decrease in production will have a noticeable effect on the oil markets.

OPEC Production Cut Details

Now that we have some overview on the previous article along with OPEC's decision, it is time to begin by discussing the details of OPEC's production cut.

OPEC Oil Production - Oil Price

The details of OPEC's production cut were decided on September 21, 2016 at the Algiers Accord. On November 30, 2016, the 171st Ministerial Conference of OPEC decided to reduce production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day. At the same time, for the first time since 2001, OPEC is working with non-OPEC countries. Russia is beginning 2017 with production cuts of 0.3 million barrels per day.

This oil production cut agreement came into effect on January 1, 2017 and is expected to last 6 months with the option to extend it another 6 months should the countries choose to do so. After the announcement of the agreement, oil prices immediately bounced up by roughly 5%. However, the production cut didn't go into effect until yesterday. Now that it has, we should see a more immediate effect of it on the oil markets.

Looking at OPEC's history, we can see that this production cut is a fairly significant cut that should have an immediate impact on the oil markets. OPEC set a new record for production cuts in 2008 when it cut a total of 4.2 million barrels in production. This 2017 production cut is roughly 43% of the OPEC's 2008 cut. Anyone who knew 2008 oil prices, knows that prices recovered rapidly after the production cuts.

This time, while it won't be the same, it will still have a major effect.

OPEC Market Control Desire

Now that we have a detail of OPEC's production cuts, it is now time to continue by discussing OPEC's market control.

OPEC Reserves Share - OPECClick to enlarge

OPEC control's 79.6% of the world's crude oil reserves or an astounding 1.06 trillion barrels of oil. With the group's new annual production of 11.9 billion barrels, after the latest production cut agreement, that means that OPEC has enough reserves to continue producing oil for 89 years. Out of these, the majority of the crude oil reserves, more than 50%, are located across a few countries.

However, OPEC doesn't produce just under 80% of the world's production. OPEC instead produces roughly 35% of the world's oil production. However, the company uses its impressive market position to manipulate oil prices and help to keep the market more stable. As a result, OPEC like to maintain a strong position in the oil markets to make it easier to manipulate prices.

OPEC Country Budget Breakeven - Wall Street Journal

However, there is a downside to OPEC's oil market control. OPEC has gotten used to a certain level of profits, and as a result, many OPEC countries rely on high oil prices to balance out their budgets. The three largest producers in OPEC by reserves, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela, all need an average oil price of roughly $115 per barrel to balance their budgets. That is roughly double present oil prices and shows the crunch that oil companies are in.

OPEC originally refused to cut its production due to a desire to control the oil markets. The present oil crash was caused by a rapid increase in American shale production. OPEC was afraid that cutting production would just leave more of the market to American producers. As a result, the group waited as long as possible before cutting production. However, its budget crisis left the company with no room.

Here we see the dual difficult situation that OPEC is in. The company needs high oil prices and stability in these prices to balance its government budgets. However, in this high price environment, shale production is profitable, and OPEC needs to stop American producers from gaining too much control of the markets. If they do, then during future crashes, OPEC production cuts will become useless, negligible, and they will be forced to deal with the unstable market OPEC was designed to prevent.

However, it is also clear that oil companies have learned their lesson in the present crash. As we discussed in the last article, American oil companies have learned that you can't just expect OPEC to rapidly correct oil crashes with enormous production cuts like they did in 2008. And if OPEC decides not to cut production, you're in a difficult situation.

ConocoPhillips , one of the largest oil companies in the world, was forced to cut its dividend in the present crash. Multiple companies that were once multi-billion dollar companies like Linn Energy (NASDAQ:LINEQ) and Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) have gone bankrupt. High debt-load oil companies like Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) are close to going bankrupt, and hundreds of billions in investor capital has been wiped out.

Never again will oil companies be given the nearly free access to capital they had from 2009 - 2014. And as a result, OPEC, having accomplished its goal of showing American shale producers a "lesson", has now cut its production.

OPEC Production Cuts Investor Results

So far, we have discussed the details of OPEC's production cuts along with a discussion of OPEC's desire for both high oil prices and market control from American shale. Now let's finish up by discussing this production cut and what it means for you, as an investor.

Oil Supply and Demand Balance - Vox CDN

This image shows the demand and supply balance of oil in the world markets until the 4Q 2016. As we can see here, the oil supply surplus first began in 3Q 2013 and prices began to drop in 2Q 2014. From that point, prices bottomed out in 1Q 2016, close to when the peak oil surplus occurred. However, due to an increase in demand, the oil surplus is expected to end by roughly 4Q 2016.

However, this balance graph also assumes OPEC production ramping up to 33 million barrels and being held at that level. But with the recent production cut, OPEC's production should drop down to 32.5 billion barrels per day. This significant drop in supply should result in the oil surplus going away faster and quicker. Now that the oil surplus has been removed, we can anticipate it will take roughly 3 quarters for prices to begin to recover.

As a result, we can anticipate that oil prices will begin to recover in late-2017. This should be a fairly rapid recovery initially, at least partway towards the company's pre-crash highs. This should help oil prices recover to at least $70+ which will have a significant impact on the earnings of oil companies, especially after all of their recent cost cutting measures.

Invest

As we can see, oil prices are anticipated to begin recovering quickly in late-2017. This recovery, combined with the company's recent cost cutting measures should significantly help the profits of oil majors. As an investor yourself, there are a number of ways to take advantage of this. Namely, there are three major ways depending on your risk tolerance.

For investors with a very low risk tolerance, the simplest way to take advantage of a recovery in the energy markets is to invest in an oil ETF. The Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) represents a cost effective way to invest in the energy markets. The ETF's price is still more than 25% below its mid-2014 highs. On top of this the ETF offers investors a respectable dividend of 2.23% and has a low expense ratio of 0.10%. That means that the Vanguard Energy ETF has room to recover but is a low risk, low cost way to invest in the energy markets.

For investors with a slightly higher risk appetite, look into investing into a basket of oil majors. Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) or Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have a major position in the oil markets. These companies, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, are still respectably below their pre-crash highs. Despite this, they offer investors a strong, increasing dividend and they have noticeable room to grow. Investing in several of these is a higher risk, higher reward method to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.

Lastly, for investors with a very high risk appetite, looking to experience significant capital gain in the event of a rapid recovery in oil prices, can look to take advantage of debt-laden oil companies, particularly those that rely on oil capex spending instead of production. Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is one of my favorite, and the company that I recently made my top investment recommendation for 2017 in this article. Ensco (NYSE: ESV) is another option here.

As we can see, not only are oil prices expected to recover, but there are plenty of ways to take advantage of this recovery. I look forward to hearing, in the comments, what you are planning on doing now that OPEC has announced a production cut for the first time since 2008.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, ESV, COP, VDE, XOM, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.