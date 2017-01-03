EOG Resources' Recent Austin Chalk Wells Are Truly Incredible

Not every well can be expected to be a premium well at this time, as their fraction was estimated at only 60% in 2016.

The average recent Permian well is not a premium well, though at 56% ROI and return of capital in 20 months it is still worth drilling.

In the discussion that followed my recent analysis of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), two interesting questions were raised. First, how realistic is EOG's "premium location" paradigm, or whether the economics of the wells actually being drilled are close to the marketing ideal. Second, whether EOG's best wells were in the Permian or in Eagle Ford. In this article, I will attempt to develop answers to both questions. The results are not quite what one might expect based on EOG's presentations.

EOG's Permian program compared to recent Austin Chalk wells: setting up the analysis framework

The key parameters, regardless of the basin, are as follows:

Well productivity, assessed via a manually constructed decline curve based on historical production data, including the most recent results, if available

Differentials applicable to each of the three streams: oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL)

The tax rate on wellhead revenue

Lease operating expense, usually reported per barrel of oil equivalent (NYSE:BOE)

The split between NGLs and natural gas itself. NGL separation is handled by each oil producer after the volume of natural gas (i.e., everything that is not oil) has been measured and reported.

Wells drilled in Karnes county, included in Eagle Ford reports, have been mentioned as being particularly prolific. Hence this county's 2016 EOG wells (rather than EOG wells in all counties of Eagle Ford) will be analyzed. In contrast, EOG wells in all of the Permian basin will be included in the Permian part of the analysis.

The comparison of production decline curves yields the following insights:

Austin Chalk wells are less prolific, yielding 630 MBoe in estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) compared to 780 MBoe in the Permian.

The crucial source of Austin Chalk's advantage is brought about by a dramatically higher oil content. It is worth noting that the company's acreage in Karnes Co. falls within the crude oil window of the Eagle Ford. Despite having a lower EUR, these wells have a higher oil recovery, at 465 MBoe compared to 380 MBoe for Permian wells.

The percentage of oil in the output stream starts as high as 85% in Austin Chalk with the eventual decline to about 67% at the four-year mark. In the Permian, about 76% of initial production is oil, declining to below 40% by the end of the fourth year, and as low as 35% at the five-year mark.

The higher oil content in Austin Chalk is the first hint that those wells are going to pay off sooner than an average Permian well.

Completed well cost: Austin Chalk may be cheaper, but Delaware basin Wolfcamp may have greater room for future improvement

A 5300' lateral Eagle Ford well cost $5.7 million in 2015, improving significantly to $4.6 million in Q3 2016. The company envisions a slight future improvement to $4.5 million. A long-lateral 7,000' well in Delaware basin Wolfcamp came in at $8.5 million with the future target being notably less at $7.8 million. I will use Q3 2016 figures in the analysis.

Carrizo Oil and Gas, Concho Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources as sources of basin-specific figures

Certain other figures are needed for a complete model of well economics. These include the combined production and ad valorem tax rate, the lease operating expense (LOE) and the differentials. EOG, having operations in many different locales, does not release certain basin-specific figures that are required for comparison. We can look for comparable firms with operations, relatively concentrated in a single basin.

For Eagle Ford, Carrizo Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a representative operator. The basin holds the majority of the company's proved reserves, greater by a factor of 7 than its next most important basin (Marcellus shale). Based on Q4 2016 guidance given at Capital One Securities 11th Annual Energy Conference, LOE is at $6.75/Boe and production tax is at the rate of 4.375% of oil and gas revenues. Ad valorem tax guidance midpoint at $1.75 million means $0.45/Boe or 1.3% of revenue. Carrizo's total production cost with taxes is $8.71/Boe - an estimate, which is not too far off $10.25/Boe figure disclosed by Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). To err on the conservative side, I will use Pioneer's figure.

In the Permian and specifically the Delaware basin where EOG operates, I will use figures, derived from Concho Resources' (NYSE:CXO) filings and presentations. Concho makes for a good fit because prior to its August 2016 acquisition of assets in the Midland basin, it was almost exclusively a Delaware-only player. The company's LOE and workover costs are around $6.00/Boe, while oil and gas taxes amount to 8.25% of revenue. When Concho's figures are unavailable, Pioneer's will be used instead.

Eagle Ford appears to have a slight advantage in better oil realizations. Carrizo sells its oil at about $3 below NYMEX WTI. In comparison, Concho's guidance is $3.75 below; Pioneer is roughly in the same ballpark.

On the other hand, Permian has an edge in natural gas realizations. Here, Concho's releases are somewhat unhelpful because the firm commingles sales of NGLs and of natural gas, reporting them both as the latter. Pioneer reports them separately and hence yields the following Permian assumptions: natural gas sold at $0.30 below NYMEX Henry Hub futures and NGLs sold for 33% of the realized price of oil.

Carrizo, used to represent Eagle Ford, fares far worse in natural gas sales. Its midpoint guidance is 59.5% of NYMEX, which at Henry Hub price of $3/Mcf means $1.21 below NYMEX. While startlingly bad, this is not unusual for the company. In Q3 2016, it collected only $1.63/Mcf while Pioneer received $2.43/Mcf and Henry Hub averaged $2.81. Carrizo does better selling NGLs at 28% of realized oil prices, though, still lagging behind Pioneer.

One last detail is the split between natural gas and NGLs. This needs to be modeled because production data contain only the combined figure, while operators do separate NGLs for potentially more profitable sales at prices that vary with WTI rather than the Henry Hub benchmark. For Eagle Ford, I derive the split from Carrizo's filings, deducting from contribution from Marcellus shale that is likely to be almost 100% natural gas, with the end result being a 50-50 split between NGLs and natural gas. For the Permian, Pioneer's production figures are used, yielding 47% NGLs compared to 53% natural gas. Ultimately, the precise choice of the split makes virtually no difference to conclusions on absolute or relative well economics.

Austin Chalk's incredible payback time and expected return

At $55 WTI, the modeled Austin Chalk well has IRR of 193% and (assuming cash flows discounted at 10%) a 212% rate of return. The initial investment of $4.6 million is more than paid back in the first five months. It goes without saying that such a well exceeds by far the EOG definition of a premium well, "30% return at WTI of $40", as its return in this scenario is about 98%.

The following exhibit presents a brief summary of the model for EOG wells in Karnes Co. Oil, natural gas, NGL and oil-equivalent production are shown alongside the respective period's cash flow (where the first entry is the expenditure of the completed well cost) and the cumulative cash flow. This is shown for the first twelve months and then separately for the first five years. The lower part of the exhibit summarizes the model assumptions, in lower left and gives the summary results in lower right. This exhibit illustrates the current scenario of $55 WTI.

Click to enlarge

Source: author's analysis. Note that the "LOE" amount at $10.25/Boe represents not only the lease operating expense per se, but also the production tax and ad valorem tax (hence the tax rate being set to zero), the total amount as disclosed by Pioneer Natural Resources for its Eagle Ford operations.

The outstanding performance of Austin Chalk wells would come as a surprise to a reader of EOG's presentations. In the three quarterly presentations made by EOG in 2016, it was only once, in the discussion of Q1 earnings, that EOG even mentioned Austin Chalk. The Eagle Ford drilling program was more prominent, yet still appeared to fade in comparison to the ambitious plans for the Delaware basin.

In a stark contrast to spectacular performance of Austin Chalk wells, an average recent Permian well returns only about 8% at WTI of $40. This is understandable as, according to EOG, only 60% of all wells drilled in 2016 are expected to be premium, with their fraction rising to 81% in 2017 and 98% in 2018 and later.

In particular, Permian oil production peaks at about 800 b/d, with the first-year production of 147 MBbl. A simple, but numerically not entirely accurate, estimate of margin for oil sales can be obtained by taking WTI less the oil differential, deducting the tax rate and further deducting LOE, to yield $27.26 per barrel. The total cash returned in the first year is $4.57 million. At the one-year mark, both production and consequently the cash flow are already declining rapidly. It then takes the full four extra years to get back the entire initial investment, on cash basis and without any adjustment for the time value of money.

The following exhibit presents a brief summary of the model for an average EOG-operated recent well in the Permian in the same format as Eagle Ford Karnes Co. presentation above. However, the scenario of interest here is $40 WTI, used to illustrate the "not so premium" feature of the well being modeled. Accordingly, the table in the middle showing cash flows by year is of particular interest. It demonstrates how it would take all of five years to get back the initial investment in the completed well.



Source: author's analysis

Conclusion

I would like to thank SA reader Sotexenrg for encouraging me to examine Austin Chalk, and SA reader Skip Larson for questioning how a shale well costing $8.5 million could ever return the invested capital.

The analysis presented here has revealed a surprising discrepancy in the profitability of EOG wells in two major basins, Eagle Ford and the Permian. Recent wells in Austin Chalk boast truly outstanding performance far in excess of the definition of a "premium well" as they pay back their cost in under 5 months and are expected to return over 200% on investment at $55 WTI. The underlying reasons include being cheaper and having a greater oil content to a point where an Austin Chalk well can be expected to yield more oil than a Permian well despite having a lower oil-equivalent 3-stream EUR.

An average recent Permian well, on the other hand, does not meet the definition of a premium well. Its performance at the hypothetical $40 WTI level is underwhelming, a mere 7.7% return as opposed to a "premium well" required return of 30%. The well does pay back the initial investment, eventually, after a long five-year wait with no interest. Fortunately, its return of 56% at WTI recently approaching $55 still makes it worth drilling.

