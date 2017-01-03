Tesla Announces Another Delivery Disappointment

After the bell on Tuesday, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its Q4 production and deliveries. In the end, the company disappointed not only for the quarter but for the full year, and this was after multiple guidance cuts. While the company continues to make production excuses and other items for its miss, one must really think about Tesla's demand picture.

Tesla delivered 22,200 vehicles in Q4, falling well short of expectations. The company blamed early quarter production issues, which cost 2,750 vehicles to not make Q4 delivery count. In the end, this resulted in 76,230 deliveries for the year. This was the third year in a row where Tesla missed its guidance, and don't forget, the company had made the following official delivery statements:

Q3 2015 letter - Company guides to deliveries of 1,600 to 1,800 vehicles a week in 2016, meaning 83,200 to 93,600.

Q4 2015 letter - Company guidance of 80,000 to 90,000 deliveries this year.

Q2 2016 letter - Company guidance of about 79,200 deliveries.

Now I'm sure the bulls will point to those 2,750 deliveries extra but that brings into account another major point. Tesla said it had 6,450 vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter to be delivered in Q1 2017. If we take those 2,750 vehicles out and give them to Q4 2016, it means Q4 was only about 100 deliveries over Q3 2016. However, it also means deliveries in transit declined by about 1,800 sequentially, meaning Q4 looks a lot less impressive.

The company continued to make sparkling demand statements, but again, it did not provide any context for the following:

Vehicle demand in Q4 was particularly strong. Q4 net orders for Model S and X, which were an all-time record for us, were 52% higher than Q4 2015 and 24% higher than our previous record quarter in Q3 2016.

If that is the case, why were deliveries only up about 100 vehicles sequentially even if we give credit for those that missed the cutoff? Also, comparing to last year is a bit sketchy, given there were just a few hundred Model X deliveries. Did Tesla point out that Model S deliveries were down 26.5% if we take out those extra 2,750 units? Nope, it did not. Overall, deliveries were up 42.8% over last year's period if we include the extras, and 27.0% if we don't. Both figures are well below the order growth cited.

For a company that is so production constrained and has demand off the charts, it seems that a lot of promotions are required to get sales. Elon Musk continues to say there should be no discounts, but yet the referral program is still ongoing. Also, Electrek recently pointed out a two-week extension in the supercharger for life program, as well as a two-week extension before a scheduled price increase in the UK goes into effect. By not increasing UK prices by 5% for a few extra weeks thanks to the strength of the US dollar, Tesla is essentially offering a discount. That will impact margins for the quarter. Don't forget, Tesla made a number of announcements during the quarter designed to spur demand just to get to where it did.

Tesla shares are down more than 2 percent in the after-hours session, and it will be interesting to see what analysts say in the coming days. Even if you give the company credit for those extra Q4 deliveries not made, the company fell short of its guidance, which had already been lowered twice. Additionally, the company took down vehicles in transit by 1,800 sequentially to pull those vehicles sales in. Finally, the company extended its supercharging for life program and UK price increase deadlines by two weeks. For a company that supposedly has no demand constraints and doesn't offer any discounts, Tesla seems to be pulling a lot of levers to get to where it is.

