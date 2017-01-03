Fast Fashion For Long-Term Profits: Zara's Parent Company Inditex

Inditex may be unfamiliar to many American investors but it is an international fashion powerhouse for Millennials.

Sometimes I feel that if a 16-year-old ran a hedge fund or venture capital firm, they would be incredibly successful. If you asked the average high schooler what is cool to them now, you could get a good feeling for what will be cool to Wall Street in the next year or so. Every high school student knew what Snapchat (Private:CHAT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Instagram were long before their parents started hearing about them on CNBC.

One of my high conviction picks for 2017 follows this theme in a sense. Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY), the parent company of fashion retailer Zara, may be completely unfamiliar to many American investors but they are an international fashion powerhouse specializing in a younger consumer. Inditex has eight different brands but its flagship is the fast-fashion retailer Zara. Your local mall isn't likely to have a Zara but your kids are likely aware of its brand or may have ordered its clothes online.

I am a Millennial investor myself, but being in my late 20s, I am keenly aware that the sun is setting on my glory days of being "cool". I looked for anecdotal thesis confirmation from my 21-year-old sister who was thrilled with Zara's planned store opening in the Somerset Collection, a high-end shopping mall outside of Detroit. It is the first Zara in Michigan. Notice the link above from The Detroit Free Press regarding the store opening has over 12,000 mentions on Facebook. You can surf the entire website and you will not see anything close to that number. To put that in perspective, that is more social media activity than the Detroit Lions NFL team got in a month. Of course, this is anecdotal, but I feel is a good example of the appetite for this retailer in the US.

Teen Fashion Trends for Dummies

When I was in high school, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) dominated the retail space aimed at the younger consumer. These retailers plastered their logos and brand names all over their merchandise. If you were wearing an Abercrombie polo, you were a walking billboard. Clothing was also more expensive than today, especially at Abercrombie which would charge $50-60 for a polo.

Teen retail has completely evolved since those days. The trend is towards cheaper "fast fashion" retailers that offer the ability for teens to keep their wardrobe fresh and hip. Teens operate on a limited budget and are no different than adult consumers who want to stretch their budgets as much as possible. Their budgets are often a function of their parents whom still may be feeling the effects of The Great Recession. Styles have trended away from the "walking billboard effect" I mentioned earlier to a more understated look. You may be familiar with Zara's competitors such as private company Forever 21 or H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) which have a much larger footprint in the States. With only 73 stores in the US, the Zara brand has a long runway left for US growth.

Breaking the "Death of the Mall" Thesis

It's common knowledge that these are trying times for American shopping malls. Plummeting foot traffic may seem like an insurmountable headwind for operators in the retail space. Inditex management's restraint in opening huge numbers of new stores has proven to be crucial to the company's success. CEO Pablo Isla has implemented a strategic vision that focuses on two pillars: online sales and opening new stores in prime flagship locations. This has allowed for steady growth despite sector-wide challenges.

Inditex's entire structure is designed to allow it to flourish in today's environment. Opening fewer stores but having them in prime locations allows Inditex to avoid having a sprawling and inefficient supply chain. Opening new stores is capital intensive and requires your distribution network to grow with it. Inditex's focus on keeping store count at a manageable figure keeps it more lean and nimble to flip inventory quickly and get fresh product in front of a very fickle teen consumer. Online and brick and mortar segments work in a synergistic manner whereby online sales lead to in-store returns which in turn lead to in-store sales. Simply opening new stores in new markets can stretch company resources and eventually cut into profit margins. While both Inditex and H&M operate in the same sub-sector of retail, the chart below demonstrates how selective Inditex management has been in opening new stores. There are 73 Zara locations in the US as opposed to about 425 H&M locations.

Currency and Geopolitical Tailwinds in 2017

The strong US dollar hurts many American multinational companies. How would a strong dollar combined with a weak euro affect Inditex? The answer is it provides a significant boost to earnings. Inditex does 76% of its manufacturing in Europe. When it sell its clothing in the US in dollars then convert back to euros, it gets a boost when the currency is converted.

With the US dollar at 14-year highs and showing no signs of pulling back, this could be a theme that benefits Inditex while punishing American retailers doing business in Europe. Besides challenges to Abercrombie's business model, it faces a massive currency headwind being an American retailer with a high exposure to Europe getting 27% of its sales from the continent.

Besides the positive currency boost, there is another benefit to the structure of Inditex's supply chain. Because it does most of its manufacturing in Europe, it is less reliant on China. This should significantly lessen an effect from any potential trade wars between the US and China if tensions continue to rise.

Investment Thesis and Conclusion

Inditex and its flagship Zara brand are riding global secular trends from currency to changing demographics and consumer tastes. It has a very adept management team, a lean and efficient supply chain, and designers with a knack for identifying trends within the Millennial consumer segment. Its business model emphasizing fewer stores but in prime locations combined with a growing online segment makes a compelling case for investment. In short, management gets it.

This is the type of business model that plays perfectly in India and China that both have rapidly growing middle classes. In 2016, the company leased space to open a 50,000 square foot (that's not a typ-o) space in India's premier shopping mall in Mumbai's Flora Fountain. Below is an example of their elegant store design at the Grand Park complex in Xian, China.

While H&M management has complained about the weather in each of the last four quarters, Inditex management has been executing and delivering double-digit sales growth (in spite of the weather). Inditex does not break out revenue or margins across its portfolio of brands but I believe it is safe to say that Zara is the main engine driving this growth.

Management also does not give exact same-store sales growth numbers but CEO Pablo Isla did comment on the most recent conference call that they are "strong":

"...the main reason has to do with global execution of our business model and this fully integrated approach between stores and online."

The online sector complements the brick and mortar rather than cannibalize it because of the way management has structured the business.

Given all these tailwinds, I expect Inditex to outperform. I plan on using any geopolitical events or market wide pullbacks to add to my position.

