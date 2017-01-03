Anglo American: Divest Now With A View To Repurchase In The Latter Half Of 2017

As demand for diamonds and other precious metals and materials rise, Anglo American is well positioned in the long run to benefit as the market leader.

After a very bullish run in 2016, mined commodities are poised to taper off at the start of 2017 as Chinese growth slows down. However, as China shifts to a more consumer-focused economy and average incomes rise, demand for precious metals and materials will rise. Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) is the market leader in the precious metals market and so will benefit the most from this evolving trend. Therefore, divest mining stocks in the New Year, but look to buy Anglo American around June when the bearish run has petered out.

The Mining Gem Of South Africa

Source: De Beers

Anglo American is a diversified mining company with a wide economic moat. It is one of the largest miners with a portfolio encompassing diamonds and other precious minerals, noble metals such as platinum, and industrial raw materials like copper. The company's most significant asset is an 85% stake in De Beers (from Morningstar).

Mined Raw Materials Over 2016 And Going Into The New Year

2016 was a phenomenal year for mined raw materials. Coking coal has more than tripled in price over the last year while iron ore and thermal coal have doubled. Other mined materials have seen similarly strong gains.

In 2016, Chinese demand rose off a fiscal stimulus and, as China is the market leader in commodity consumption, the growth in Chinese demand affected the entire market. Inventories had started to come down, and more seller power had resulted in increased prices.

However, heading into 2017, there is significant headwind for mined raw materials. For current expectations to hold up, Chinese growth would have to significantly outperform forecasts and the United States would have to achieve higher economic growth without raising base interest rates.

A Tricky South African Political Climate

Anglo American has a long and storied history in its main production center of South Africa. It holds large stakes in most of the key metal and minerals industries in a mining asset rich country.

Historically, Anglo American played a key role in molding South Africa into the market leader in precious metals. Indeed, the company holds many key assets in South Africa. For example, it supplies most of the thermal coal to the state utility company Eskom. However, these semi-monopoly positions are often based on deals for payment of cost plus a certain low percentage. Therefore, there are only minor profits in these areas, and they can lead to returns on capital below the minimum hurdle of cost of capital.

Anglo American also has some political issues in its main market. Certain elements of the ANC, the governing party, along with some opposition parties have called for nationalization of the mining industry. Senior South African political leaders have talked openly about nationalization while suggesting it is not on the table in the short term. The government is concerned about job losses in the mining industry as over the past year 7% of the mining industry's jobs have been slashed. There have been protests as a result of these cuts, and it would be unwise to dismiss the government's language as just rhetoric. There is, therefore, a meaningful risk of nationalization placing future profits in jeopardy.

Anglo America's Plans Have Changed

As a result of the political climate and the depressed mined commodity prices at the start of 2016, Anglo American had plans to divest most of its low-margin assets in South Africa of coal, manganese and iron ore, instead focusing on its other core businesses of diamonds and noble metals while holding onto its copper mining business. This would have reduced its EBITDA exposure to South Africa from roughly 40% to 15% (estimated from Anglo American's 10-K).

However, after the strong rebound in coal and iron, the company has more leeway about the timing. Therefore, it has decided to hold onto the South African raw materials business and look to increase profitability rather than divest.

Minas-Rio Mine: A Story Of Delays And Failure

Anglo American has been plagued by financial and developmental issues with its larger projects. The company's current debt problems stem from the bullish commodities run in the 2000s. Anglo executives signed off on several dubious deals at the top of the cycle culminating in the $5.5 billion acquisition of the Minas-Rio mine from Eike Batista. After getting a license from the Brazilian government in December 2010, it has taken a further $8.4 billion to get the mines online, over $4 billion more than projections, and the mine only started production earlier this year.

While the mine has overrun projections, it will deliver important cost savings and added output in Anglo American's iron ore business. In an era when commodity prices will almost certainly decline, the Minas-Rio mine provides Anglo with an important cost advantage over its competitors.

Changing Chinese Economy Both A Blessing And A Curse

Anglo American also has market-leading diamond and platinum businesses that its chief competitors do not possess. Its key brands like De Beers also possess huge brand power which presents a significant barrier to possible competition in these luxury markets.

The company is likely to benefit significantly from China's move from an investment-led economy to a more modern, consumer-driven economy. Luxury demand from China is soaring, and big brand names are leading the way. Certain precious metals and materials have remained depressed throughout 2016 despite the positive figures from China. Platinum and gold haven't enjoyed the price growth enjoyed by industrial raw materials like copper, iron ore and coal. Precious metals and materials are probably the only class of commodity which will have a strong 2017. There is a minor risk that some of the Chinese demand for luxury items will taper off due to the recent curb on corruption and some tax restrictions that have come in through the last year.

Having said this, the Chinese shift will also result in lower demand for certain of Anglo American's core businesses. Anglo is a market leader in the copper industry. The reduction in Chinese demand for copper as new construction tapers off and growth remains depressed is likely to be significant. Nevertheless, the Chinese shift will certainly hurt Anglo American's chief competitors more than it hurts Anglo itself as the company is more diversified towards precious metals and minerals than its competitors with over 40% of its revenues stemming from diamonds and precious noble metals. Therefore, the company will be in a much stronger position relative to its peers than it was at the start of 2016.

Divest Now, Wait Before Investing...

Similar to other mining companies, the price of mined commodities are crucial to the bottom line of Anglo American and, consequently, its share price. Commodities won't have a strong first half of 2017. At the start of 2016, markets were very bearish about mining stocks; now, investors are buying again. Anglo American has a forward P/E for 2017 of 5.69, which is relatively good value. Although the first half of 2017 won't be positive for mining companies, Anglo would represent a very good buy in a few months' time as mining stocks become more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.