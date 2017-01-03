Boston Properties: Quality? Check. Growth? Some. Value? Not So Much

There's just not much in the stock with a projected 2018 core yield of less than 3%.

Development-driven underlying FFO growth is expected to be 8.5% in 2017 by management, and it is hard to disagree.

BXP is a high-quality REIT in terms of the properties it manages and the liquidity and structure of its balance sheet.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is one of those REITs it is nice just to look at. Absent are the stresses that come from more marginal property quality and high balance sheet leverage. Perhaps to some extent this is the problem. There's even some growth: DPS could well grow from ~$2.6 in 2015 and 2016 to as much as $3.6 in 2018. But at $125.8 for this REIT, the improved 2018 yield would be $2.9%. So for all the company's virtues, do you care about the stock?

Underlying Growth

BXP expects FFO to grow just shy of 3% in 2017, and further out will achieve growth via its development pipeline. This is an important feature of BXP's use of funds. The company's dividend payout ratio (of around 65%) is low for a REIT and reflects its deployment of cash in its development activities.

Source: 3Q16 BXP Presentation

The development pipeline is about 51% pre-leased. While the growing revenue it brings to BXP will be offset by properties being taken out of service for redevelopment, BXP should see FFO increase by 6-7% annually through 2018. Thus, guided FFO of up to $5.99 per share for 2016, in management's outlook, should reach $6.6 for 2018 assuming diluted shares of 178 in 2018 (current 173.2). This is consistent with official call guidance of $6.05-$6.23 per share for 2017. 2018 will be supported by large chunks of space becoming revenue-generating at 200 Clarendon and 120 St. James.

BXP stresses that underlying growth in FFO for 2017 is expected at 8.5% with a projected ebbing of the previous level of income derived from lease terminations set to reduce the headline number.

Possible improvement in outlook?

The hope remains that CBD space goes through an inflection point and starts enjoying higher rates of growth in line with the pickup in GDP that many expect from a Trump administration. As a REIT, with 93% of its sq. ft. area in office space, BXP should enjoy strengthening demand and improved ROIC on its development pipeline. The question is how much and when? In terms of a growth pickup, BXP is really dependent on client confidence in terms of anticipated space needs. Investors will need to pay attention to results calls and conference vibes, looking out for signs such as earlier lease signing and yield strength.

Special Dividends

Due to prime space dispositions in recent years, BXP has been able to distribute special dividends that in these yield-starved times please investors and also made sense in terms of its capital efficiency as it recirculated retained proceeds into properties with better economics.

Click to enlarge

Source: 3Q16 BXP Presentation

Forecasting future special dividends precisely is impossible, although if the company keeps recirculating capital, BXP should continue to do this. I would consider the prospective >$3 2018 DPS as "core."

Conclusion

The following chart from BXP's regular investor presentation speaks volumes about this stock: it should be able to keep up with the S&P and has outperformed the FTSE/NAREIT benchmark handily over the last ten years (total return basis). Vs the US Stock market, there is no major alpha, and given the solid but unexciting yield outlook, I would expect it to be hard for BXP to surge. It will prove defensive at times of deflationary risk elevation, so if China goes, that would be the time.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.