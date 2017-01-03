Oil Economics - How Much Does An Oil And Gas Well Cost?

Drilling and Completion costs are very similar across all onshore plays. This report will be focused on the Permian Basin where the average drilled well costs between $6.6 MM to $8.1 MM (2014 data) and $5.0MM to $9.3MM (currently). Oil wells are developing longer laterals as technology and oil extraction improves so total cost numbers are fairly abstract without a lateral length. The most common metric to compare well costs is well cost/1,000 ft. lateral. With this metric, a 10,000' lateral well can be compared to a 7,500' lateral more accurately. It must be noted that the cost/1,000 ft. metric doesn't account for the fixed vertical depth of the well regardless of lateral. The 2014 Permian cost/1,000 ft. was between $1.1MM and $1.4MM. Current data from six Permian producers show the cost/1,000 ft. around $970k.

Well costs have declined as companies lean out operations to adjust to a lower price oil environment. One way Permian producers have decreased costs has been utilizing one surface pad with one set of facilities for multiple wells of different depths and directions. The surface facilities of the wells are expensed amongst the various well expenditures so aggregate well costs will naturally decrease as this trend increases. Permian producers such as Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) have discovered more efficient oil extracting techniques by increasing their proppant and frack stages per 1,000' of lateral, but increases the cost of completing the well.

More expensive wells are likely to have laterals greater than 7,500' with increased costs for frack stages and proppant. Once again, allocating costs per 1,000ft. can provide more color on well costs in similar zones with differing lateral lengths.

The graph below shows how universal the drilling and completion cost structure is by showing historical total drilling and completion costs by oil play. The graph also shows how cost allocations in this report is useful for any play, and not just the Permian.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Permian Basin Well Design

The wells used in the cost analysis in the Permian section of the EIA report follow the well design shown below.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Permian Basin Cost Breakdown

Onshore well costs can be broken into the categories Drilling, Completion, and Facilities. Drilling costs include all costs relating to the rig including the drilling crew, casing, lining, cement, drilling fluids, and others. Completion costs include well perforating crews, fracking crews, fracking proppant and fluids. Facilities costs include road construction and site preparation. Facilities expenses include the surface equipment such as storage tanks, gathering systems, artificial lift, and others. The surface equipment is where pad-drilling synergies create savings through economies of scale for upstream firms. Drilling and completion costs are recorded together in most investor presentations. Cost data and structure from US Energy Information Administration.

Source: Author's calculations

Rig-related costs are approximately 17% or $1.28MM of the cost of a well in the Permian. Key cost drivers are drilling efficiency, well depths, rig day rates, mud use, and diesel rates. Rig day rates are flexible in different oil environments and prices often reflect demand. Spud to total depth rates (time between well completions) have decreased recently due to technological efficiencies. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shows a reduction of 45% from 2014 drilling days to the third quarter of 2016, with their record on a 7,000' lateral being only 10.5 days.

Casing costs are approximately 13% or $.98MM of the well cost. Key cost drivers are steel and cement prices, dimensions of the well, and casing strings. Since the vertical well is a fixed cost for a specific zone, the fixed cost per unit (1,000ft. lateral) is decreased as laterals extend. Assuming the vertical well is $2MM, the cost per 1,000ft. on a 7,500' lateral is about $267,000, but the costs are only $200,000/1,000ft. on a 10,000' lateral. This allocation makes extending laterals cheaper than drilling a new well.

Completion fluid costs account for 19% or $1.43MM of the well cost. Key cost drivers include horsepower needed, frack stages, and pumping pressure. Frack stages are increasing per lateral foot recently which increases cost to each horizontal well, but increases barrel recovery. Resolute Energy has increased frack stages/1,000 ft. steadily over their last nine reported wells, as reported in their November investor presentation. (shown below)

Proppant Costs are 17% or $1.28MM of total well costs. Key cost drivers are the market rates for proppant, the proppant mix, amount of proppant, and proppant transport. Proppants per lateral foot have increased significantly with the goal of more oil recovered and lower decline rates. Centennial shows an increase in proppant from 1,500 lbs/ft to over 2000 lbs/ft. Resolute has also increased their proppant lbs/ft steadily over their last 9 reported wells. By allocating the proppant per foot, the lateral lengths are uniform and comparisons can be made easily. (shown below)

Are Wells Becoming More Expensive?

To show the very consistent increase in frack stages and proppant use, I put Resolute's drilling data into a spreadsheet. In addition to Resolute's drilling metrics, I have included the 2014 cost data from the EIA to help facilitate comparisons. All data from the Permian.

Source: Company presentation, Author's calculations

The data above is from the 2014 well design data and the last nine wells drilled by Resolute. The original data showed the total proppant and frack stages per well and I formed the metrics on a 1,000ft. basis. The unit for proppant is millions of pounds. The wells in bold are found in Resolute's Appaloosa acreage and the standard font wells are found in the mustang acreage. Both acreages are in the Delaware Basin, but Appaloosa wells tend to have longer laterals and higher initial production rates per 1,000ft. lateral.

The frack stages/1,000ft. from the 2014 EIA data were on target for the first Resolute wells. The proppant/1,000ft. from the 2014 EIA data was lower than Resolute's amount of proppant. This supports the conclusion that proppant/1,000ft. has increased substantially over time with the goal of increasing extraction. This trend has increased completion costs for Permian drillers.

Lease Costs

Lease costs include the cost to acquire the acreage in use by the well. Acreage has become increasingly expensive in the Permian, and with specific focus on the Delaware Basin. I showed some recent acreage transaction prices in my Centennial Resource Development Report. With acreage in the Delaware ranging from around $20,000 to over $45,000 per acre after adjusting for current production can significantly add to a well's cost. These costs can be mitigated through productive acreage. As well spacing decreases, the lease cost expenditure decreases. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has reduced well spacing in their December investor presentation to just over 7-acre spacing. The reduced well spacing from Devon Energy's presentation was in Lea County, NM. This acreage is in the Northern Delaware Basin, with very similar pay zones. These recent trends towards more productive acreage and smaller well spacing have reduced the importance of increased lease costs when determining well costs in the Permian and Delaware Basins.

The well design data (from 2014) shows that the Wolfcamp in the Delaware Basin is significantly deeper than the Wolfcamp in the Midland Basin as seen by the total vertical depth. The difference in depth shows a real opportunity for stacked play potential with reduced spacing on acreage. The stacked play potential also increases the value of pad drilling and lowers lease costs as discussed earlier. Both trends reduce costs. EOG Resources has a good graphic to show how thick the pay zones in the Delaware Basin are.

Source: Company presentation

The rest of the costs typically come from completion tools, insurance/consulting, artificial lift, and other nonrecurring expenses. All in all, the average Permian well costs between $6.6 - 8.1MM with total costs/1,000ft. between $1.1MM and $1.4MM.

Operating Costs of Wells

On income statements, drilling and completion expenses are listed under capital expenditures. After completion, the costs of continuing production and other operating expenses are typically broken down into four line items: lease operating expenses (LOE), gathering, processing, and transportation ((NYSE:GPT)), general and administrative (G&A), and depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A). LOE includes fixed lease costs for artificial lift, well maintenance, and minor workovers. Gathering and transporting costs are charged per BOE to pay for pipeline transportation.

Conclusion

The cost of wells had been decreasing as oil prices decreased, yet laterals have been getting longer. New technology, efficiencies, and pad drilling are driving these costs down. Spud to total-depth rates among E&Ps have decreased which lowers the cost of labor during the drilling process for individual wells. This also helps the company drill more wells with the same rig, contributing to increased revenue. As oil prices rebound, more expensive drilling techniques are becoming more common. The Delaware Basin is still a relatively new oil field, so operators are still trying to perfect the drilling technique for the highest yielding wells. Looking ahead, Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) predicts (Q3 earnings call) service costs may increase by 10% in 2017. In this scenario, well cost would only increase by a few percent since the more elastic and responsive inputs such as rig day rates or frack crew day rates only account for about 15-20% of total well cost. Higher revenues from oil price and extraction increases should more than cover this increase as Delaware and Permian wells.

