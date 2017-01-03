Chesapeake: A Year To Remember

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is a modern-day case study of how to survive overwhelming odds of bankruptcy. Not just that, but the company, throughout 2016, became far more financially stable than any of us could have thought at the beginning of the year. With a fresh year now on the table, there's 252 trading days ahead of us and a lot of speculation as to how CHK will perform. The focus must remain on reducing leverage, boosting production to increase cash flow, and securing long-term, high-graded growth opportunities. Should Chesapeake be able to do all of those things this year, the stock will certainly outperform.

Source: NPR

CHK's Potential

There's just so much potential with Chesapeake when it comes to projected returns because of historical stock precedents. To find a decent risk/reward scenario in today's market, I've had to observe charts older than seven or eight years just to determine if there's any sort of historical precedent set for a stock going higher. However, with CHK, all I have to do is look back three years and recognize that this stock could return upwards of 300%, provided fundamental support continues to increase. If there were to be triple-digit annualized returns, this stock will look, in a few years, as one of the most undervalued investments on the market and those on the sidelines will say, "How did I miss this?"

Source: StockCharts

As a quick note of caution, I recognize many market participants are considering exiting portions of their equity holdings in order to benefit from lower capital gains taxes under the future administration. I don't see CHK being a tax loss selling candidate in light of the company putting up a strong 2016 full-year return, but it's entirely possible that market participants decide to take some gains off the top in January. Thus, it's all the more important to recognize that unless the fundamentals change, then don't worry about losses on paper.

Reflecting on 2016 quickly, Chesapeake showed the market that some companies can make it out of the crucible. The stock was about to trade on the pink sheets before it rallied a couple hundred percent with careful debt and equity engineering, divestments, and a quick pick up in commodity prices. What we know now is that this stock can move and it can move fast. As such, investors who are keen on Chesapeake in their portfolio have to be able to handle the swings. Per thinkorswim, the projected volatility, as of now, is 61.84%, meaning that inside of six months it could trend down to $4.70 or push up to $9.45 from its current level. The fact that a substantial return could be reached that quickly is all the more reason to consider this stock in your energy-conscious portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

While this level of risk may ward some investors off, I'll qualify that high level of volatility with a quick Sharpe calculation. Sharpe gives us a risk-adjusted return that can be used as a direct comparison with other energy companies to know if we're getting a good deal or not. The Sharpe for CHK, using a 2% risk-free rate, is 1.087 using a $12 price target for 2017. If I wanted to be a bit more conservative, I could apply a $10 price target for the same period and return a Sharpe of 0.63. Both ratios are quality and for the more optimistic price target, seeing a Sharpe of over 1 is a positive sign that you're getting a great return for the level of risk being taken on.

The Company's Goals

Chesapeake has laid out a five-year preliminary projection, whereby they want to achieve a 2x net debt/EBITDA ratio, such that leverage is contained, a 5-15% annual production growth rate, and become cash flow neutral in 2018. To achieve the production growth rate of 5-15%, it's certainly possible given how heavily production has been slashed during the downturn and their net recoverable resources of 11.3 bboe. With 5,600 potential drilling locations, there's no lack of supply for this company, especially considering that CHK has prime acreage in some of the best basins in the continental United States.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, there's certain "economics" that the company needs in order to achieve these goals: $3/MMBtu natural gas and $60/barrel crude oil. These two figures keep popping up in footnotes, in models, and on various filings and tell investors and they're really the kicker for obtaining that 2x net debt/EBITDA by the end of the decade. While I personally think the company can reduce down to that level well before 2020, it's nonetheless a nice round figure to target and gives investors a bit of understanding how much progress the company has to make each year to get leverage under control. As of now, it's not viable to even calculate net debt/EBITDA because this company has negative EBITDA in the last 12 months and has a Q3-reported cash balance of only $4 million (will be substantially higher on the Q4 report due to divestment proceeds). We'll have to wait for positive operating income before we can fully evaluate the leverage situation over the next four years.

It's not like this company is without growth catalysts, however. Take their South Texas assets, for example. These are assets that have shown minimal efficacy over the past two years because the company has cut production significantly. The company is projecting to operate 10 rigs here by the end of 2018, with 3-4 being online next year. With these rigs back online and with more wells getting drilled by the day, the company has a serious shot at bringing back quality levels of cash flow.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moving forward, there's key plays like Oswego, that will help this company boost production materially and subsequently boost operating cash flow. It's no secret that this company has been challenged from a cash flow standpoint and that's one of my primary concerns as we kickoff 2017. Now, drilling certain wells comes at a high cost, but Chesapeake would not be pursuing these wells in the current environment if they did not believe they could receive a solid return to help meet all of their financial objectives laid out in the five-year plan. It's even other very simple growth catalysts like the fact that their Haynesville acreage is only 25% developed that make me positive about the long-term potential of this company.

Source: Investor Relations

Conclusion

It's funny as I root for Chesapeake to increase production substantially and generate enough cash flow such that obligations are met with ease, I have to recognize that the market can't necessarily absorb a drastic increase in production from a large E&P like Chesapeake. I fully expect 2017 to be another rebuilding year, but I do expect it to be less wild than a near-bankruptcy that shareholders experienced in 2016. As a result, we should see volatility settle down a few percentage points from its current level and we should see a clearer trend form in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.