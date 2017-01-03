Mouse Nuts Mattered To Tesla's Q3 Profitability

At long last, we slide Sam into the furnace of the ice-bound derelict (the "Tessie Mae"), while scrawling onto his urn this epitaph: "Mouse nuts matter and Tesla Energy doesn't."

We mush past a Bolt. Tesla killer? Nah, just a car for those caring more about MOT (mode of transportation) than SSS and VS (social status signaling and virtue signaling).

Next, we graph the trailing four quarters of Model S deliveries. Skip this if you're long Tesla, because it may leave you shivering just like poor Sam before he passed.

First stop: Q4 deliveries. With only tentative results, we announce the early leaders.

In which I lash Sam McGee's frozen corpse (Tesla's Q3 10-Q) to the sleigh, and the huskies haul him all over the frigid Tesla landscape.

By way of arriving at matters concerning Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), indulge me a bit while I discuss the weather.

I'm writing this from the foothills of the Gallatin Range, where the temperature has been on the icy side of zero Fahrenheit for a good part of the past several weeks.

Click to enlarge

(Bozone Amber Ale and the Bridger Mountains)

The frigid weather put me in mind of two extraordinary books about Polar exploration:

In the Kingdom of Ice by Hampton Sides, about the ill-fated Arctic expedition of George W. De Long in 1879-81; and Endurance, about Ernest Shackleton's epic Antarctic expedition 25 years later, written by his gifted skipper, F.A. Worsley. (The Endurance edition with the preface by the late, great Patrick O'Brian is especially recommendable.)

Does the United States make them any longer in the mold of De Long or (especially) the stupendous George W. Melville? Does Great Britain make them any longer in the mold of Shackleton or Worsley?

Let us hope so.

It is difficult for us to imagine the excitement Polar exploration engendered in the general population a century ago and more. Reports of those expeditions were as thrilling to those alive then as the Apollo missions were to some of us in the 1960s.

Is there anything quite so universally enthralling today? Perhaps when Elon Musk disembarks on Mars...

Click to enlarge

(Graphics courtesy of Andreas Hopf, from his hilarious blog post)

So, where was I going with all this? Ah, yes. The frosty temperatures. The almost incomprehensible hardship endured by the early Polar adventurers. And, consequently, the keen desire of Sam McGee to finally warm himself.

In a recent piece, I asked readers to weigh in on when the words of Musk can properly be regarded as a "promise."

A number of commenters put various glosses on the word "promise." CoverDrive allowed as how "a promise made is a debt unpaid." He was alluding, of course, to Robert W. Service's The Cremation of Sam McGee.

The poem's narrator rues having promised to find a warm resting spot for his Arctic companion, and after hauling the frozen corpse hither and yon, finally happens upon the perfect crematorium - the furnace of the ice-bound derelict, the Alice May. If you wish to pause to read the poem, it won't take but a minute or two.

Service was much maligned among the poetry intelligentsia of his day in much the same manner as his contemporary, Norman Rockwell, was maligned among the painting intelligentsia. Their popularity simply could not be forgiven.

Click to enlarge

(Rockwell answers his critics?)

Doggerel though the poem may be, I have been haunted for a good while in much the same manner as its narrator. Some weeks ago, when writing about Tesla's preliminary Q3 results (which appeared in the shareholder letter and an 8-K), I promised to report more fully once I had the benefit of the 10-Q.

The Q has been published for almost two months now, but I've not offered a further report.

I have had Sam McGee's corpse lashed to my sleigh, as it were, while my promise to cremate it has remained a debt unpaid. The time has come to stop procrastinating and pay the debt.

So, here we go.

A Detour: The Contest Leaders

Sorry, Sam, I'm not quite ready to give you the Big Burn. I need first to attend to other business.

Tesla has announced its estimate of Q4 deliveries, but we'll have to await the 10-K in February to have the exact numbers.

Among our 90 entrants in the latest mug contest, here are the early leaders:

Overall Deliveries (22,200 announced by Tesla): a three way tie (!) between Peter Campo, David Gorcya and the future is friendly, each of whom clocked in at 22,222. Nice work, all three of you. Honorable mention to solucky at 22,150.

Model S Deliveries (12,700 announced by Tesla): Byran Dewhurst is closest at 12,650. Bracketing him on the leaderboard are Mitch Zeitz at 12,531 and NVBen at 12,855.

Model X Deliveries (9,500 announced by Tesla): k1angky hit it on the nose (yes, 9,500), and this one seems pretty safe, even though DAVID J Cutler, NYer1, SteveO and TimNeuman were all within shouting distance.

Still to come in February and beyond, of course, is the announcement of winners in the two other categories (EPS and amount and timing of next capital raise).

Another Detour: Tesla Demand

OK, am I ready to stuff Sam's stiff into the furnace? Not quite yet.

I'm distracted by the delivery figures. A useful tool for assessing many kinds of results is called trailing twelve months (TTM). For any given point in time, one looks back over the previous twelve months of results.

Because Tesla reports deliveries quarterly rather than monthly, we need to modify the TTM calculation and instead use trailing four quarters.

The Model X has not been in production long enough to make the graph meaningful. However, the Model S is in its fourth year of production, so the numbers tell a story:

Click to enlarge

For most of this year, I have been writing about flattening Model S demand. Many commenters have taken issue with that contention. But the numbers show what the numbers show.

During the second half of 2016, Tesla used incentives and discounting to prod Model S sales. The company can do more of that in 2017, and perhaps improve the delivery numbers. But I doubt it can improve them by much.

The Model S has always lost money. And it will continue to lose money.

As for the Model X, it's even worse, and I believe we'll see a flattening or decline in Model X demand in 2017.

Here's how our two resident students of Tesla demand, Bonaire and CoverDrive, summarize how they see Tesla demand:

Model S sales reached saturation in Europe a year ago, peaking at deliveries of about 3,500 per quarter. Q4 now joins Q2 and Q3 in falling short of that pace.

Part of the fall-off in European Model S sales is attributable to competition from the Model X. It appears Q3 was the peak in European Model X deliveries, with only Norway showing any sustained demand for the car.

During its Q4 effort to move metal, Tesla flooded all its markets with inventory vehicles and discounted prices (including on cars with Autopilot 2.0).

The use of inventory cars to rejuvenate sales was not fully successful in the United States, Europe, or Hong Kong.

The bright spot is China. Tesla is now achieving deliveries of about 1,000 per month, probably with the help of one or more local distributors. The Model X is especially popular in China.

Thanks, Bonaire and CoverDrive.

OK, can we at last say farewell to this frozen cadaver?

A Final Detour: George Bower details a Model 3 timeline

Well, not quite yet. Before I make a final disposition of Sam McGee's corpse, let me hearken back to one of my recent articles about the Model 3: "Tesla's Model 3 Mess Has Become Much Messier."

In it, I discussed the extensive prototype testing required for any new car and contrasted the absence of any production Model 3 prototypes with the timeline for the Chevy Bolt:

There have been scores of Bolts on the road since last March. These Bolts came off GM's Orion, Michigan, production line, and GM tested them endlessly to perfect its production process. GM was not willing to release the Bolt for sale until its pre-production testing had racked up hundreds of thousands of miles in all conditions and climates.

Over at insideevs.com, George Bower, who is far more knowledgeable about the automobile design and production process than I am, has since written an informed article comparing the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3 timelines.

I recommend the article to you for its detailed description of the testing process and its comparative timelines.

As a further note, some of my critics have described my two recent articles on the Model 3 as arguing that the Chevy Bolt is a Tesla killer.

That's not quite true. I think this comment by CoverDrive hits the nail on the head:

Regarding the Bolt, I would agree with the consensus of posters that it poses no immediate threat to Tesla. True, it will reduce the value of ZEV credits on the open market. But I think that Tesla has a strong brand image and by buying a Tesla, one is making a statement on several levels. Chevrolet on the other hand merely sells cars and trucks. No, I think the greatest threat to Tesla is quite clear. Unable to generate a profit, they're being crushed under their own weight. The only thing keeping them alive are regular infusions of new capital. If they ever struggle to find buyers for secondary offerings, the company will collapse overnight. Fortunately, that has not been a problem so far.

Click to enlarge

(Tesla's Model S and New York City's Fifteen Central Park West. Both making a statement at several levels.)

OK, with that out of the way, I must stop avoiding this unpleasant task of the Sam McGee 10-Q.

Tesla's Q3 10-Q: We finally deposit Sam into a warmer place

My mother always told me to stop complaining and just count my blessings. She's been right so many times, and Tesla's financial reporting is yet another example.

Here I have been complaining endlessly about the murkiness of Tesla's financial statements, and now Tesla has gone and merged with SolarCity (or, at least, acquired the leper colony as a wholly-owned subsidiary), which will make the consolidated financial reporting downright opaque and incomprehensible.

So, before those solar roof tiles begin necessitating the use of scientific notation in reporting revenues, let's bid a fond farewell to the final pure Tesla 10-Q.

Here are four points not apparent from the Q3 8-K, but revealed by the 10-Q:

1. Mouse nuts matter.

Before Tesla announced its Q3 earnings, I predicted it would uncork huge regulatory credits (ZEV, GHG and CAFE) to produce a GAAP profit. (And Uncle Brian beat me to the punch by six or seven weeks.)

Uncle Brian and I were right on target. Tesla had GAAP earnings of $22 million, thanks to $139 million of ZEV credits.

What about the CAFE and GHG credits? The Q3 Update Letter did not mention them. Brian Johnson of Barclays asked Musk how much those credits were. Musk answered saying, "Those are mouse nuts."

I wrote at the time:

Translation: yes, there were GHG and CAFE credits, but we're not going to tell you what they were. Perhaps the 10-Q will include a revenue line item for mouse nuts. After all, $22 million in net income (achieved with a one-time sale of hoarded regulatory credits) is mouse nuts, too.

Lo and behold, if one digs deeply enough into the 10-Q and earlier Tesla filings, it's apparent that the company collected about $30 million of revenues from the sale of CAFE and GHG credits during Q3.

The math is a bit involved. I have put it up in an Instablog, which you can find here.

First point: without the mouse nuts, Tesla would have had (another) GAAP loss.

Second, a larger point: to achieve the "pie-in-the-face," the company hoarded its regulatory credits and sold them at an opportune moment. It's turned that trick before.

And given the "matching principle" that is central to accounting principles, it's a questionable trick indeed, with ample potential for manipulation and abuse.

Why did Tesla do it this time? Perhaps in the hope that a Q3 profit would jolt the share price upward, and hence make possible another equity raise?

It didn't work out that way. The market had anticipated the regulatory credit ruse. It just may be that, a bit more each month, the market is becoming wise to Musk and his wiles.

Third, the largest point: in 2016, Tesla received regulatory credits worth about $300 million. The company would be sunk without those credits.

It would be sunk without the $7,500 FIT credit. It would be sunk without the billions in subsidies and abatements lavished upon it by the State of California. (We need not even get started on how Tesla is daily picking the pockets of Nevada taxpayers and ratepayers.)

It's the same story on the SolarCity side of the business, of course, where the largest subsidies take the form of investment tax credit treatment. Consider the recently announced Panasonic deal in Buffalo. Peel away all the endless layers of New York State political corruption and you have a free factory and free equipment being given to our friends from Japan, courtesy of the working stiffs in upstate New York.

Everywhere subsidies dry up, Tesla sales dry up. Witness the State of Georgia in the U.S. and Denmark in Europe.

Subsidies, abatements and tax credits are nice names for coerced transfers of wealthy made by governments from a larger but politically powerless and diffuse group of taxpayers to a smaller but politically connected and well-organized group of beneficiaries.

What justification is there for middle-class taxpayers subsidizing the sale of cars for the uber-wealthy, where the cars cost on average $95,000? And use electricity from a grid that is in significant part electrified by coal? And use a large quantity of rare earth minerals whose mining creates another set of environmental problems? And burn through tires at an unusually rapid rate? And lose electricity ("phantom" loss) during each hour of non-use? And consume yet more electricity on an undue number of trips back and forth to Service Centers, which often are at a significant distance from the car owner?

If these questions ever begin to be asked in a serious way in the halls of power, it could be a dark day for Tesla investors.

2. A warranty reserve reduction created more mouse nuts.

Tesla reduced its warranty reserves for cars delivered prior to Q3 by $19.5 million. That reduction dropped right to the bottom line and had the effect of increasing net income by the same amount.

Tesla also reduced the provision for warranty on cars sold outright (that is, those not leased or subject to resale or residual value guarantees) to about $3,000 per car, which is about $1,100 lower than in the previous quarter.

More mouse nuts? Sure, but once again, mouse nuts of just about the same size as the quarter's mouse nut profits.

The downward adjustment is even more significant when one considers Tesla needed to add warranty reserves for Resale Value Guarantee (RVG) cars retained by their owners at the end of the option period (because for those RVG and/or leased cars, warranty costs during the lease or guarantee term had been expensed as incurred rather than reserved).

No doubt these warranty reserve reductions were warranted. Tesla cars have proven to be ever so much more reliable, right? Right? Right?

3. Currency hedge gains were yet more mouse nuts.

Tesla realized $14.6 million in income from gains on currency hedges during the quarter. As explained on page 16 of the 10-Q, this gain is captured by a reduction in cost of revenues on the income statement.

I have only praise for Tesla's currency hedging and give CFO Jason Wheeler lots of credit for taking steps to protect the company from currency fluctuations - something his predecessor could never be troubled to do.

Whether Tesla's currency hedges will be sufficient to protect itself from the large gains by the dollar during Q4 remains to be seen. According to the Q3 10-Q, the only currency hedged is the Japanese yen. Perhaps the company has more recently hedged the euro as well.

However, even if the hedges afford only partial protection, something is better than nothing.

So, there. Trapper hats off to CFO Wheeler. He's been a valuable acquisition for Tesla.

4. Tesla Energy is a net loser.

The company's "Service and Other" revenue increased in Q3 2016 relative to Q1 2015, due primarily to $21.9 million in Tesla Energy sales. So, we have our revenue side number.

Alas, the cost of that revenue also increased during that same period. Per Tesla, the increase was primarily due to an increase of $23.3 million of energy-related cost of sale.

There were few, if any, Tesla Energy sales in Q3 2015. So, Tesla Energy would appear to have achieved a gross margin of -6.4% in Q3 2016.

Go ahead and plug in whatever you think would be a fair allocation of SG&A and R&D, and then tell us what you arrive at for Tesla Energy's operating margin.

The nine-month comparison numbers are slightly less bad, with the gross margin at only -3%. In other words, Tesla Energy's gross margin - negative over the nine-month period - deteriorated further during Q3.

Let's go down memory lane for a moment and recall this Musk forecast (with "some degree of uncertainty") at the August 5, 2015, earnings call:

So this is - I mean, really, we're basically sold out of what we could make in 2016 at this point. And assuming these orders are real, which they seem to be. So were looking at maybe, again, just to preface with meaningful uncertainty, $40 million to $45 million in stationary storage in Q4 and maybe as much as 10 times that number in for next year. So it's $40 million to $50 million that this year and 10x of that next year (2016). And I mean that growth rate is probably going to just, keep going at quite a nutty level. It's probably at least a few billion dollars in 2017, somewhat speculative at this point, but I think that's likely. So it's sort of growing by half order of magnitude to an order of magnitude per year. (Transcript here; emphasis added.)

In response to questions by Colin Langan of UBS at the November 3, 2015, earnings call, Musk confirmed a target of $3-5 billion by 2017, and he said of Tesla Energy gross margins:

Yeah, I don't think it's going to be any problem meeting a 15% margin target. (Transcript here)

To me it always was, and remains, absurd to believe Tesla Energy can be more than marginally profitable in such a highly competitive commodity market.

Pilot programs, distorted subsidy programs such as California's SGIP, special political favors - yes, Tesla Energy can have some impact there. But, the broader energy storage market? I don't see how.

Nostalgia

How about another trip down memory lane?

This selection from Tesla's Greatest Hits is from January 2014, with Tesla's Vice President of Global Investor Relations, Jeff Evanson, on lead guitar:

Click to enlarge

("Free long distance driving, forever." Add it to the list - battery swapping, solar-powered Superchargers, free Ranger service, Model 3 in 2017, Model 3 starting at $35,000...)

A Note About My Contributors

Much thanks this time to Bonaire, CoverDrive, notasmidgeon, NYer1 and Andreas Hopf.

None of them is responsible for my errors, and none of them necessarily agrees with my analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.