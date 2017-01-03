Dividend Raises And Cuts For December 2016

Dividend growth investing is a popular model followed by the investing community to build assets. Companies that not only pay dividends but raise them year after year have been shown to perform better overall for investor returns. A big part of this involves capturing the details.

As part of my due diligence, I closely monitor all companies that raise dividends (or cut them), and this article shares the dividend amount changes announced by companies.

Note that only companies with a market cap of $2B+ are included, as the list of small/micro cap companies is too long to include here.

December dividend raises and cuts can be found here.

Raises and cuts from previous months (starting Jan. 2016) can be found in this document.

December was another great month for dividend raises. Dividend raises were noted from companies such as: Boeing Inc (NYSE:BA), Restaurant Brands Inc (NYSE:QSR), Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bristol Meyers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR), WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), and many more.

The following lists the highest raises and cuts from the month of December 2016.

The Dividend Raises

Broadcom Ltd

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Broadcom is a Dividend Challenger, having raised dividends for 7 consecutive years. The 1-, 3-, and 5-yr dividend compound annual growth rates (OTCPK:CAGR) are 24.4%, 32.3%, and 38.5%. Broadcom has increased dividends each quarter in 2016, and this is the 4th increase of the year. The company announced that the quarterly dividends will increase from $0.51 to $1.02.

Dividend Raise: 100%. Forward yield is 2.29%.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care, and Brazil Acquisition.

The quarterly dividend will be raised from $0.06875 to $0.125.

Dividend Raise: 81.82%. Forward yield is 2.67%.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

AL announced a quarterly dividend increase from $0.05 to $0.075.

Dividend Raise: 50%. Forward yield is 0.86%.

Boeing Inc

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital.

Boeing is a Dividend Challenger having raised dividends for 6 consecutive years. The 1-, 3-, and 5-yr dividend CAGR are 19.8%, 31.0%, and 21.0% respectively. The company announced a quarterly dividend increase from $1.09 to $1.42.

Dividend Raise: 30.28%. Forward yield is 3.64%.

The Dividend Cuts

As much as we like to see higher profits from our investments, it is also important to keep an eye on the dividend cuts. Keeping an eye on the cuts gives us a window through which to view the corporate world and spot overall trends.

Alleghany Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Flat-Rolled Products.

The company announced that the quarterly dividend will be suspended.

Dividend Cut: 100%. Forward yield: N/A.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Corrections Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies.

The company's quarterly dividend is reduced from $0.54 to $0.42.

Dividend Cut: 22.22%. Forward yield is 6.76%.

Summary

December was another great month for dividend growth investors as companies announced dividend raises. All around, there were some great dividend raises from various sectors of the economy. These dividend raises provide us a window to the corporate world and the economy as the companies share increased profit with shareholders. Investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any of the companies mentioned. Did you get any raises from the stocks mentioned?

Full Disclosure: Long VTR. My full list of holdings is available here.