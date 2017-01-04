Can Stemcentrx Change AbbVie's Fortunes In 2017?

Despite launch of multiple new molecular targeted as well as biomarker-driven therapies in the past few years, hematologic oncology and solid tumors remain areas with significant unmet demand.

While I have listed many reasons to support my buy recommendation for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in part 1, part 2, part 3, and part 4, I have yet to analyze the driver that is expected to have a lion's share in AbbVie's future revenue growth and profitability. It is the acquisition of Stemcentrx announced By AbbVie on April 28, 2016. This deal has added a robust solid tumors platform and late-stage investigational drug, rovalpituzumab tesirine or Rova-T, to AbbVie's portfolio.

Stemcentrx was valued by AbbVie at $5.8 billion in cash and stock with additional $4 billion cash as milestone payments. This deal will strengthen AbbVie's oncology portfolio and accelerate the company's performance in hematologic oncology segment.

Hematologic oncology and solid tumors segments are areas with significant unmet demand

According to AbbVie's R&D Day transcript, 40% of the total population is at risk of developing cancers in their lifetimes. Further, by the end of year 2030, the annual incidence rate of cancer is going to increase at staggering rate and reach 21 million on a global scale.

Click to enlarge

The above diagram tells about annual incidence of hematologic oncology and solid tumors, two core focus areas for AbbVie. While multiple new therapies have been lately introduced in the market, they have been found wanting in significantly improving the clinical outcomes. So here we see that approximately 30% cancer patients die within five years of diagnosis of the disease. Around 80% patients with metastatic cancers die within five years of disease diagnosis.

AbbVie aims to improve on the current standard of care in multiple cancers and subsequently delay disease progression or cure the disease. With cancer stem cell based solid tumor platform and Rova-T, Stemcentrx acquisition can play a major part in AbbVie reaching its goals.

Solid tumor platform has the capability to identify therapies for heterogeneous cancer population

To understand how Stemcentrx's solid tumor platform can help AbbVie launch new therapies at faster pace and lower costs, we need to understand the core technology backing the platform. The platform focuses on cancer stem cells, which are the only cells that undergo mutations and result in cancers. Further, it has also been proved that only these stem cells are capable of fostering growth in tumors. While other cells in the tumor also play specific roles, they are not fueling continued tumor growth and have limited lifespan.

Hence, therapies which do not focus on cancer stem cells are effectively ignoring the root cause of the problem. The Stemcentrx platform has been focusing on the cancer stem cells and aims to increase overall survival in the patients.

So as a part of cancer stem cell-based research programs, Stemcentrx has developed 706 patient-based xenograft (or PDX) tumor bank, which is one of the largest PDX tumor banks in the world. It comprises of human tumors across multiple cancer types with a special focus on solid tumors such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer, grown in mice. The large tumor bank will be instrumental in AbbVie's study of the overall tumor heterogeneity across the various cancers. This also helps the company to identify cancer stem cells in each of these tumor types and then develop targeted therapies to treat the diseases.

Till date, the company has managed to identify cancer stem cell targets and the impact of tumor microenvironment on cancer in more than eight indications. The unique research platform has also allowed AbbVie to identify cancer stem cell targets which had been ignored, especially those in various subpopulations of the cancer patients.

Rova-T can revolutionize solid tumor segment

The acquisition of Stemcentrx has also added promising antibody drug conjugate or ADC, Rova-T to AbbVie's drug portfolio. This drug is being developed to target small cell lung cancer or SCLC and other neuroendocrine tumors. Further, the deal has also added four more investigational oncology drugs to AbbVie's portfolio.

Being an ADC, Rova-T delivers a highly potent toxin to cancer cells by targeting DLL3 protein, which reaches the surface of neuroendocrine tumors due to over-expression.

The leading indication for Rova-T today is the third-line small cell lung cancer or SCLC. AbbVie expects to file biologics license application or BLA for Rova-T related to this indication in 2017 and has estimated commercial launch for the drug in 2018.

Click to enlargeThe above diagram shows that while SCLC patients are only 15% of the overall lung cancer patient population, the five-year survival rate for the disease is practically dismal at 3%. So the majority of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease and witness overall survival of only 10 months from the time of diagnosis.

The first-line therapy for SCLC generally comprises of chemotherapy which has historically demonstrated response rate of around 70%. However, due to higher toxicity and responsiveness of around three to four months, chemotherapy is not successful in improving overall survival for patients.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hycamtin (topotecan) is approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA as second line therapy for SCLC. This drug has high toxicity and low response rate in the range of 7% to 17%. There is currently no approved third line SCLC therapy in the market. Rova-T plans to capitalize on this unmet demand opportunity.

Data from Phase 1b clinical trial has also demonstrated the efficacy of Rova-T in SCLC patients with high DLL3 expression. High DLL3 expression is seen in about 65% of the SCLC population. So in this trial, Stemcentrx had delivered 0.2mg per kg weight for the patients after every three weeks for three doses or 0.3 mg per kg weight for the patients after every six weeks for two doses. Here, the response rate was about 44% and clinical benefit rate, which is a measure for stable disease or better, was 78%.

On June 05, 2016, AbbVie presented data from Phase 1a/1b trial evaluating Rova-T in recurrent or refractory SCLC patients with high DLL3 expression. The overall response rate was 39% while clinical benefit rate was as high as 89%. The one-year overall survival rate was found to be 32% in these trials. Rova-T has managed to demonstrate its efficacy in both second-line as well as third-line SCLC settings.

The improvement in metrics can be better understood if we compare them with historical statistics for third-line SCLC. Here, the response rate has been only 18% while clinical benefit rate is 51%. The median overall survival is 4.7 months while one-year survival rate is dismal 12%.

AbbVie is currently enrolling patients across 28 clinical sites in the world in Phase 2 trial, TRINITY, testing Rova-T in third-line or later SCLC settings. Further, AbbVie is also keen on pushing Rova-T in earlier lines of treatment as well as a maintenance therapy for SCLC. Also, the company plans to evaluate the efficacy of combination regimens involving Rova-T and current first-line standard of care, cisplatin and etoposide.

Rova-T is also being studied for other indications with a significant proportion of patients suffering with tumors over-expressing DLL3 protein. The indications involve metastatic melanoma, neuroendocrine prostate, neuroendocrine pancreatic, neuroendocrine colorectal, medullary thyroid and glioblastoma cancers. Due to high probability of strong efficacy in all the explored indications, AbbVie expects Rova-T to earn $5 billion in peak sales.

So what next?

Stemcentrx has also added four other early-stage investigational drugs to AbbVie's portfolio. We will explore the prospects for these drugs in greater detail in the next article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.