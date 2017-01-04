Market Challenge: Oil's Woes

Oil is starting the New Year on a challenging note.
Oil traded lower Tuesday after some fretted over the idea that some nations are likely to ramp up output rather than curtail it. Libya and Nigeria are making progress in resorting output, according to our latest news item on the matter. Kurdistan is increasing oil sales.
Add to that whether Russia is serious about curbing oil production and all of a sudden you have some uncertainty in the oil market.
So far today crude is inching higher.
Your thoughts on the oil market as we start the New Year? Offer your analysis below!