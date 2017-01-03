ARMOUR Residential REIT: What A Mess!

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) - what a mess! As many of you are aware, I have followed ARMOUR Residential REIT and have been extremely sour on the name for some time. I recently covered the bullish insider activity and told you that I would be the first to pound the table if I thought money could be made here, but I was worried about the dividend. I have urged investors against jumping in, despite the massive discount-to-book for over a year. But in this sector, things do change rapidly. Now, as we know, so much of this can be beyond the company's control (e.g., prepayments, interest rate movements), but it can try to position itself appropriately given known and predicted circumstances. But for me it's about the dividend, and that is why we own REITs. And sadly, the dividend is spiraling downward.

The reason I have been so negative on this REIT is because ARMOUR had been having ongoing issues covering its dividend, resulting in multiple cuts. I've watched it get slashed, in the last year alone, down to $0.27, and then down to $0.22 following a rather weak Q1 2016 report. Now the company has just announced its recent dividend. And let me tell you, there is pain once again.

What do I mean? Well, ARMOUR just announced a 13.6% cut to the payout. The new monthly dividend has been slashed from $0.22 to $0.19. Ouch! All I have ever asked for in this name is dividend coverage. But no. Now I should point out that the preferred shares will, of course, enjoy the same payout. But common holders just got shellacked once again. But this should come as no surprise to you.

I have been warning on the dividend for some time, although what was surprising is that, in the most recent quarter, core income - a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends - came in at $28.9 million, which was $0.68 per share. These earnings were up (QoQ) from the $27.1 million last quarter. The key here is that ARMOUR's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends, for once. However, the company was still short in the second quarter, so the excess payout was minimal. I will be frank - I thought a cut would come in the spring, not so soon, but it has come nonetheless.

This move erases the positive momentum that the company had, as did the stock. I have to imagine the stock gets hit for this tomorrow. As most of you know by now, one of the key metrics I always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread, because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. In the third quarter, the annualized yield on average assets rose from 2.68% to 2.69%. Further, the annualized cost of funds was 1.25%, down heavily from 1.45% in Q2. The end result? The net interest spread widened to 1.44% from 1.37%, a major positive, as was the move in book value. ARR did impress here. In Q3, book value rose 8.5% to $27.87, and the company has now regained the losses from last year (in this specific metric). That is 100% positive, but with this dividend announcement, I am once again very sour on the name.

I still can't recommend a buy here, and although I have had a hold rating on the name, I would ask you to consider a sale and switching to a more stable name. I realize loyalty is strong, but that is a mistake in investing. Go where money is to be made. Not where dividends are cut like clockwork.

