JPMorgan: Positioning For Next Week's Earnings

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has exploded higher with the rest of the banks since the election here in the US and it is sitting at a new all-time high as a result. JPM has long been the gold standard in banking and Jamie Dimon is one of the best CEOs anywhere, not just in this group. Enthusiasm, therefore, is certainly to be expected given the conditions we find ourselves in but heading into the Q4 report - due out next week - what do we look for and what about JPM's valuation?

Obviously, the election has had a great deal to do with the rally we've seen from JPM and others in the group and that's fine. With one party in control of the Presidency and both houses, we should see the proverbial wheels of the economy greased much more easily than when they are split. That's great news for the economy and stocks whether you're a donkey, an elephant or something else entirely and the banks are flying because of it. But what about JPM's fundamentals and its current valuation?

Estimates for 2017 have - perhaps unsurprisingly - come up a bit for JPM in the past couple of months. The expectation of a renewed surge in inflation as well as some additional rate hikes from the Fed have analysts buzzing over bank stocks. But the bump in earnings has only amounted to four percent or so for 2017 and given that this is half of JPM's total EPS growth for this year, it would certainly seem on the surface that perhaps JPM is more expensive than the higher-growth names despite the valuations being very similar.

JPM's rally is certainly losing steam as it would be impossible for any stock to maintain the ferocity with which it flew higher following the election. Still, the weakening momentum is difficult to ignore as the rally has caused the stock to make new highs but the momentum indicators have continued to deteriorate. That doesn't necessarily mean a huge pullback is coming but it does mean that the buyer pool is becoming thinner and thinner. That's to be expected with the $20 move in a straight line that we've seen but weakening momentum should not be ignored.

With respect to the fundamentals, I'm not sure the majority of JPM's actual Q4 results are of great importance; guidance and commentary will be key because there is a lot built into the share price right now. The first and most important thing for JPM's future growth is its continued use of deposits. All big banks have been hoarding deposits for years since the crisis but of late, JPM has begun to really unleash some of the potential it possesses with respect to its deposit base. JPM has one of the lowest loan-to-deposit ratios in all of banking and while that means it maintains its ultra-safe gold standard label, it also means growth is hard to come by. Q4 for me is principally about seeing JPM continue to go after new lending while maintaining its credit standards. If we continue to see substantial moves higher in its LTD ratio, JPM still has a long runway for steady growth ahead of it.

Speaking of credit standards, JPM is one of the best in this area. I don't expect anything earth-shattering in the Q4 report with respect to credit as JPM just has to keep doing what it is already doing. The only thing that could move the stock from a credit perspective is if there is a negative shock but JPM is so good at this that the chances of that are virtually nil. All I want to see there is that any increased lending is met with maintained or improved credit metrics and I think we'll see exactly that.

JPM also has a gargantuan credit card business and any read on spending growth, reward redemption costs and credit metrics there will be key. JPM's Sapphire card has become very popular but it is also extremely expensive for the bank to offer due to its generous rewards. JPM has already warned us that Sapphire is an investment but it is important to see if that or any other negative impacts are identified during the report heading into 2017. The card business is a huge profit center for JPM and all needs to be well. I'm specifically interested in rewards costs here as I think credit will be fine, but there are a lot of moving pieces and given its importance to the business, card results are always noteworthy.

Capital returns are always in focus for JPM as well since it is the best run bank anywhere in the world and thus earnings growth is more challenging to come by due to fewer opportunities for improvement. JPM's capital ratios were slightly above the group average at the end of Q3 and as long as they didn't deteriorate, the bank will be fine in terms of asking for a big buyback and dividend again this year. I suspect that the leverage JPM and others will see this year due to higher rates will allow for even larger capital return asks this year than last year and given that JPM's yield is now just over 2%, dividend investors will surely be watching intently. I would imagine we'll see a flattish capital buffer against Q3 but beginning in Q1, that should change. Guidance - if any - will be very interesting considering JPM's reliance upon capital returns as a source of total return for the stock.

With JPM's efficiency ratio already among the best in the business, it simply doesn't have the runway for earnings growth that BAC or C enjoy. That means JPM is already very efficient at taking a dollar of revenue and turning a bunch of it into profit but from a growth perspective, JPM is inferior. This is a different stock as it is not a growth stock and never will be - it is too mature and too efficient for that. But it is the gold standard in banking - particularly since Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is now a slow-motion train wreck - but its only real source of growth is going to come from a higher LTD ratio. JPM has made progress on that front but there is much to be done and any clues we get from management about deposit utilization will be huge.

The valuation is right at the group average but as I said, you're paying a lot for very little earnings growth with JPM simply because it is already so good. A lot is riding upon a higher LTD ratio and if we get it, JPM will continue to chug along at a high single-digit growth rate. It seems at this point that with growth a certainty among bank investors, higher leverage names like C and BAC would command a premium but they aren't. I personally don't see paying the same for JPM and BAC, for instance, when the latter has so much more it can grow due to all of its inefficiencies. For that reason, I'm on the sidelines right now with JPM despite its gold standard status, pending Q4 results and guidance.