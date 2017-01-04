Despite The 3% Pop Gilead Remains A Buy, But It Got One Thing Completely Wrong In 2016

Gilead is not fully utilizing its cash in the best possible way for its shareholders and should improve this going forward.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been one of the worst stock performers in 2016, dropping as low as $70.83, thus representing a total drawdown of 31% compared to its 52-week high of $103.1. Despite this negative stock performance, the company remains a cash cow, generating $13.2 billion in operating cash flow during the first 9 months of 2016. I remain long on Gilead, but there is one thing the company got completely wrong in 2016 that it will hopefully improve in 2017 and beyond.

For us dividend investors, there are basically two questions to be answered before investing into GILD stock:

Does the company have a long-term moat to withstand future challenges and grow its business? What dividend is the company paying, how sustainable is it and what is its growth potential?

Regarding the first question, I am not going to answer this here, as there are numerous articles on Seeking Alpha from industry-specialized authors addressing this.

Instead, I want to focus on the second question by taking a look at how Gilead spent its cash in 2016 and outlining why what it did seems to be a big mistake.

How did Gilead spent its cash?

Despite the company's Q4 2016 earnings not having been released yet, the available figures for Q1-Q3 are sufficient for evaluation.

Generally, it spent its cash along three different paths:

Acquisitions Dividends Buybacks

Acquisitions

As far as acquisitions are concerned, Gilead was able to close two low-scale deals in 2016:

A $400 million upfront payment to Nimbus Therapeutics for its special inhibitor program, with the potential for another $800 million to be invested, should the program reach certain milestones in its development.

Gilead paid $725 million to acquire a 15% stake in Galapagos NV, a Belgian drugmaker, and to invest into an experimental drug called "filgotinib" for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases which, by the way, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has declined to go ahead with. This $725 million consists of a $300 million license fee and a $425 million equity investment. Additionally, as with Nimbus, Galapagos will receive up to $1.35 billion in cash from Gilead, should the filgotinib drug reach certain development-related milestones.

With Gilead's giant cash pile of $31.6 billion (as of September 30, 2016), these acquisitions can only be considered minor and experimental. For both of these investments, it is still way too early to judge success, and investors should look carefully for any insights on this when the company releases its Q4 earnings.

Dividends

By September 30, 2016, Gilead had paid three quarterly dividends of $0.47 per share, each amounting to a total cash payment of $1.9 billion, which represents a 9.3% increased compared to the corresponding period in 2015. It now boasts a record dividend yield of 2.5%. Following the dismal year for the stock and dividend increases, the current yield is now significantly above its previous levels. Admittedly, the company's dividend history is very young, but at its current P/E of 7, the stock looks extremely cheap and very appealing in terms of risk and reward.

Gilead's current dividend is very easily covered by its earnings (17% payout ratio), and in general, with operating cash flow hovering over the $13 billion mark, a roughly $2 billion payment for dividends is sufficiently covered as well.

Unfortunately, the company does not release detailed cash flow information in its quarterly statements, but we can easily conclude that paying roughly $3 billion for dividends and acquisitions should leave ample cash for doing something else. But what exactly?

Buybacks

Gilead spent most its cash for repurchasing its own sold-off shares - precisely $10 billion during the first 9 months in 2016. Thus, the company spent its entire operating cash flow. By sitting on more than $31 billion in liquidity by the end of 2015, it could easily afford this.

The crucial question, however, is at what prices Gilead purchased its stock and whether this was something creating or destroying shareholder value. Let's take a look at the details:

Through its accelerated stock repurchase program, the company acquired 54 million shares at $92.09 = Total buyback of $5.0 billion

During Q1, Gilead purchased 34 million shares at $88.24 = Total buyback of $3.0 billion

During Q2, it purchased 10 million shares at $100 = Total buyback of $3.0 billion

During Q3, the company purchased 12 million shares at $83.33 = Total buyback of $3.0 billion

Cost-averaging these values leaves us with an average repurchase price of $90.66, which compares badly to the stock's current price of around $74.

While it is easy to say now that having spent the entire $10 billion on a current price of $74 would have led to 25,000,000 additional shares being repurchased, it is certainly debatable to what extent management could have had anticipated market reactions to the company's 2016 earnings and guidance. In particular, I am wondering why they apparently have never used the excellent buying opportunities at the time they released earnings, with the stock tanking on each of these occasions.

What this leaves the company with are unrealized losses of $1.8 billion for its 2016 endeavors. From a dividend investor point of view, it may have made more sense to either not spend this money or use it to further boost dividends and push the stock to yields too good to ignore even for the highly skeptical Wall Street (the magical 3% range could be key here).

On the plus side, lowering the share count by 110 million not only provides a boost to Gilead's earnings per share, but also saves around $207 million in dividend payments for 2016. In theory, this should allow the company to pay out even more to its shareholders going forward. And in fact, anything but a low-double digit dividend increase in 2017 would be highly surprising despite declining sales in its blockbuster Harvoni drug.

Investor Takeaway

Gilead investors have had a very rough and tough year in 2016, and seeing the company spend billions of dollars on repurchasing a stock that is nose-diving has not really helped in bolstering investor confidence. Still, for current investors in Gilead, the current valuation is so low that selling now is likely to be regretted going forward.

Despite declining sales, the company is rich in cash and also provides decent value to income-seeking dividend investors. Only time will tell whether these stock repurchases at around $91 will prove beneficial or if a lot of cash has been burnt here.

For 2017, Gilead should really strive to better utilize its cash, as waiting for attractive acquisitions is reasonable on the one hand, but waiting too long could further reinforce the downward stock price spiral. The company has to strike the right balance between a sense of urgency for action and the discipline not to significantly overpay for its acquisitions. This does not only pertain to acquisitions, but should also be valid for its buybacks, as unless the company announces a big acquisition or sees its sales rising again, the downward pressure on the stock is likely to remain. In such an environment (accelerated), stock repurchases are certainly not the best option.

I remain long and am seriously thinking about increasing my position, as in today's market, GILD remains one of the cheapest stocks (certainly not without risk) with lots of potential. I will carefully watch Q4 earnings and the company's dividend announcements for 2017.

What is your take on Gilead now?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.