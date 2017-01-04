Utility Stocks For Dividend Growth: The Correct Metric Is Important

In his article "2017's Top Ten Utility Stocks For Dividend Growth And Income," Eric Landis offers an update in his series on utility stocks. It is a very good article, and Eric provides lots of data on the 30 utility companies he has on his list. Eric's picks are based on his goals, where both dividend growth and total return are important. I place my primary focus on dividend growth and getting that dividend growth at a good value. The difference in our goals, and thus in the metrics we use to evaluate companies, produces different lists.

Use the right metric for your goals

When you look at all the publicly traded companies in which an investor can purchase stock, there are a lot more good companies than most investors have cash to purchase. Buying the stock of these companies, if the investor uses the right strategy and tactics, can result in great profits for the investor. Most investors, however, use only a few strategies (some use just one even) and a handful of tactics. So how does an investor select from all the good companies? For that, each investor needs one or more metrics to help him judge whether a particular company will perform in accordance with the investor's chosen strategy and tactic for that stock.

Eric has picked as his overall strategy, dividend growth investing. The tactic he is going to use for the utility stocks he wants to own is DRIPing the dividends. The metric he has chosen to help him pick stocks is to look at the projected YOC (yield on cost) in 5 years if he reinvests all the dividends. Since this metric includes both increases to the dividend payment and changes to the price of shares, it's a good one to use to judge how well each stock might do under that strategy and tactics that Eric is using.

I too have dividend growth investing as my overall strategy. Unlike Eric, I don't worry much about total return (since my plan doesn't ever require me to sell stocks, I don't worry much about the price of shares I already own, especially in the short term). I also don't DRIP dividends once I have a full position in a stock, but rather I accumulate dividends till I have about $1500 (that works out so that the commission I pay is very small percentage of the purchase cost as I pay $4 a trade).

Click to enlarge

I use a metric I call dividend efficiency. First I calculate out the Present Value of the dividend payments I project a company will pay by doing a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). For this article, I used the projected DGR that Eric calculated for each company on his list, that way any differences in our lists would be entirely based on the metric used and not on any particular raw number.

Next, so that I can compare companies based on how much $1 invested in their shares will produce in PV of dividends, I divide my PV number by the current price of a share (and I again use Eric's number). Companies that are selling at a discount to the present value of their projected dividends will have dividend efficiency greater than 1; those that are trading at a premium will have values less than 1.

At this point what difference does it make?

Click to enlarge

The above table was constructed from Eric's watch list of 30 companies, with the first 9 columns all coming from Eric's data. The DDM price column is calculated using my DDM calculator based on the dividend and estimated dividend growth reported by Eric. Dividend efficiency is my calculated DDM present value of the dividends divided by Eric's reported share price. The My Rank column is a stock's position in the overall list based on dividend efficiency (the highest dividend efficiency is #1). The Eric's Rank column is a stock's position in the list based on Eric's 5 year YOC with dividend reinvestment metric. In each of those two columns, the stocks that made it into the top 10 are colored green. The final column is the difference in rank between each of the two lists. Stocks in different positions are colored either green (higher in Eric's list) or blue (higher in my list) or white (in the same list position).

13 of the 30 stocks are in different places in each list, but most move by only 1 place. 11 stocks fall into at least 1 of the two top 10 lists.

The Top 10 Lists

Dominion Resources, Inc (NYSE:D) took first place on both mine and Eric's top 10 lists. It's a good solid utility company that I wrote about here. D earns its place at the top of the my Top 10 list by having a present value of future dividends being slightly higher than 1.5 times its current market price. D combines the best of both worlds by having a good current yield (just under 4%) and a high dividend growth rate.

OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) came in second on both my and Eric's picks. Its high dividend growth rate is what drove its high placement on both Eric's and my lists. Eric's inclusion of a FastGraph™ shows yet another way to evaluate a stock.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) came in third on both lists. Eric is less certain of his dividend projection here, but if management is correct in their earnings projections, there shouldn't be any problem.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is the first stock Eric and I disagree on. He placed it at #5, while I had it one higher at #4. SO ended up higher on my list because I give current dividend payments a slightly greater weight than in Eric's metric. My article on SO is here.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is #5 on my list and #4 on Eric's. My article on DUK is here.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE:CNP) ends up at #6 on both lists. CNP's big run up is what pushes it so low on the list even with its very nice yield.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) comes in 7th place. It's yet another good utility company with very strong predicate dividend growth. I wrote about it recently here. Eric's included FastGraph™ also shows it a bit pricey (and agrees with my article), but it doesn't seem to be if it can match Eric's estimate of dividend growth.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) earns 8th place with a dividend growth rate better than inflation. I wrote about it here.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) comes in at #9. I really like this stock and have it on my watch list for when I get more money. I detail why I like it here.

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) is another stock that Eric and I don't totally agree on. I have it in the final slot in my top 10, he has it at #11. This is again a case of my weighting current dividend payments more than future growth.

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) got bumped from my Top 10 list but managed to hold that spot on Eric's. That is primarily because Eric places a bit more weight on future dividend yield than I do. I don't think you can go wrong with either stock as both are very solid performers.

Conclusion

I found working out the DDM-based present value of dividend payments for a set of utility companies very interesting. For instance, despite the run up in price, 22 of the 30 utilities are currently selling for less than the PV of their predicted future dividends. I was also surprised that Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), a company that I like and wrote about here, came in at #18 on my list and even lower than where Eric had it.

Despite ending up with very similar lists for our Top 10 selections, I think the two metrics used have the potential to produce very different results. On Eric's list, the difference in scoring between his top pick and his number 2 was around 1.5%, while the difference between my top two was 2.5%.

Just looking at the differences between the three evaluation methods presented between our two articles makes the point that an investor needs to use the metrics that fit his strategy and tactics to pick stocks. Using a metric because it is popular but that doesn't measure your goals can cause an investor to make the wrong choice.

