Airbus And Boeing Single Aisle Production Rate Increases Look Unlikely

For some time Airbus (EPA: AIR) and Boeing (NYSE: BA) have been talking about increasing production rates on their single aisle aircraft. The main reason - there was a need to stress their supply chains even more? They would point to this backlog. Both companies are sitting on record demand for their latest generation aircraft.

Click to enlarge

But these aircraft were ordered during the oil price spike. Oil prices may appear to be rising again. But don't bet on prices staying higher for long. Oil producers are under economic stress. OPEC is an oligopoly. For the prices to stay high requires members of OPEC to stick to their quotas. Do you think Libya, Iran and Venezuela will stick to their quotas? To say nothing of Angola and Nigeria. We bet none of these nations will stick to their quotas. Their need for dollars outweighs all other deals. Cutting national incomes leads, almost certainly, to political unrest. Any price is worth avoiding that.

Then to top off any firming oil prices, consider that the US and Canada are now swing producers. Once the oil price heads close to $80, fracking becomes economically efficient again. Besides fracking is becoming efficient at even lower prices. In short high oil prices are not coming back.

What does this mean for Airbus and Boeing? It means that rate 60 is not going to happen. Not even rate 50. The following chart explains why. Orders are strongly influenced by Jet-A prices. When fuel pries rise, demand for fuel efficiency drives orders and vice versa.

Click to enlarge

If one can reasonably expect fuel prices to remain largely where they are, airlines are going to delay deliveries of new aircraft. Older aircraft are economically efficient and profitable at current oil/fuel prices. New aircraft cost a lot more because the new engines, although burning 16% less fuel, cost a lot more.

That is why we see orders softening and the backlog peaking. Therefore we cannot see rate 50 or 60 coming any time soon, if ever.

Moreover both Airbus and Boeing are planning layoffs. Can layoffs come when rate increases are being planned? We don't think so.