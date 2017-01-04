Distribution Cuts Open Opportunity For A 10.8% Yield At A 13% Discount

Distribution Cuts Open Opportunity for a 10.8% Y ield at a 13% Discount

When I'm shopping for closed-end funds, one of the things I like to see is a recent distribution cut, especially a large cut. Such cuts are often followed by share price declines and deepening discounts. At the same time they leave the fund with greater price stability and an enhanced ability to grow. While I've not researched it in detail (note to self: think about taking a careful look at the history on this question), I have a sense - supported by personal anecdote - that post-cut recoveries will often generate impressive gains.

With that prelude, I want to look at two Voya funds that announced 20% distribution cuts in mid-December. Several Voya funds cut distributions, but I'm primarily interested in the two global option-income funds, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) and Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD).

This table shows the extent of the distribution cuts and the market's response.

The two funds had nearly the same cuts in their distributions, but as we see, the market drove IGD down to a greater extent than IGA. IGD's market price dropped 3.4% to IGA's 2% drop. IGD's discount deepened while IGA's moved in the opposite direction. This difference is especially remarkable in light of the fact that IGA's NAV decline was 0.6 points more than IGD's.

Are there sufficient differences between the two funds to justify this differential? Let's look.

I'll start with a table of some key metrics for the funds through midday 03 Jan 2017.

For nearly every one of these metrics, IGD is a more attractively positioned than IGA.

IGD is larger, so it's more liquid.

IGD's distribution yield is appreciably higher than IGA's.

IGD has positive undistributed net investment income while UNII for IGA is negative.

IGD's Z-scores are more deeply negative for all time frames.

IGD pays monthly, which most investors prefer.

And, finally a negative: IGD's higher fees makes it a more expensive fund to own.

Recent performance does little to challenge a conclusion that IGD is more attractively priced than IGA. This next chart shows recent performance (as total return) at NAV and market price for the funds.

IGA has outperformed most recently, particularly at market price. This is, of course, a reflection of the market's stronger reaction to the distribution cut on IGD than its reaction to IGA's cut. At NAV, which is a clearer indicator of the funds' actual performances, IGA does beat IGD for the three-month result. It may well be that the twofold advantage IGA shows for this metric was a factor in driving the lesser market reaction to IGA following the cuts. Otherwise, there is little here to distinguish the two funds at NAV.

That leaves us with intrinsic differences between the two funds' management strategies. Let's look at the extent to which they are both similar to and different from each other.

Both are global, option-income funds. They share the same primary objective of high current income with a secondary priority on capital appreciation. Both sell call options on selected indexes and/or ETFs. IGD sells call options on its individual holdings; IGA appears not to if their overview statement is to be taken at face value.

IGA invests in 100-150 stocks; IGD invests in 80-120. IGD emphasizes a history of attractive dividend yields as a factor in selecting its holdings. IGA explicitly hedges currency exposures to reduce volatility. IGD claims it may partially hedge currency exposure.

Substantive differences emerge at the portfolio levels. These next tables demonstrate these differences. They are taken from IGA's and IGD's website.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

IGA has a larger allocation to domestic equity (54% vs IGD's 44%). This may be a factor in IGA's stronger post-cut price performance as many investors are wary of international exposure at this time. The international mix can also contribute to this perception. (I'll leave it to individual readers to decide how much impact IGD's relatively high exposure to France may have on investors' perception of the fund.) Although the top ten holdings appear to reflect a near-equal weighting, differences in investment choices are apparent in that the funds do not share a single item in their top ten lists.

Although I am not actively seeking to add international exposure to my portfolio at this time (indeed, I have taken the opposite tack and eliminated several international ETFs from my holdings after the election), I do see an opportunity in these funds for an income investor. The discounts are deep and the yields are high. Couple this with the enhanced sustainability conferred by those 20% distribution cuts and the funds start to look appealing.

Of the two, my choice is strongly IGD. The higher international exposure concerns me a bit, but not enough to overcome advantages I see in IGD's fundamental valuation metrics. Relative to IGA, IGD has a higher yield, deeper discount and more attractive Z-scores. Absent significant differnences in the management of the two funds, these factors lead me to favor IGD.

The positive UNII is another point in IGD's favor, although I'd not make too much of this for two reasons. First, it appears to be based on the August 2016 semi-annual reporting for the funds, and this metric can become out of date rapidly making it difficult to know how meaningful it may be today. And second, UNII is a less compelling metric for an option-income fund than for, say, a fixed-income fund, so I tend to not give it much weight here in any case. But regardless of these mitigations, it's always better to see a pool of UNII than to see a negative value in that column.

Monthly pay is generally seen as an advantage. To the extent it is, the edge is to IGD here again.

Overall, I like IGD today. Its -13% discount, 10.8% yield and recent management moves to put the fund on a sounder footing by cutting the distribution combine to make it an attractive choice in the global option-equity category.