So Far, Things Don't Look Good For Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is overvalued and has put all its eggs in one basket - the Model 3. The company's survival depends on the success of the Model 3, which Tesla forecasts will sell 500,000 units in 2017 and 2018. According to Tesla, 400,000 customers have put down deposits on the Model 3, priced at $35,000.

Only there are a few problems.

First, there's no denying the demand for the Model 3. The problem is meeting production and, while they're at it, producing a reliable, glitch-free car. Even if Tesla circumvents facility, technical and production delays, the real problem may be profit. As reported by Tom Taulli at InvestorPlace, hedge fund manager Tom Spiegel doesn't believe Tesla can produce the Model 3 for less than $48,000 per unit. If Spiegel's assessment is true, Tesla either has to eat the loss or raise the price. More than likely, raising the price will cause customers to ask for their deposits to be returned. Sales will decline.

Second, Tesla recently acquired SolarCity for $2.6 billion. Prior to the acquisition, SolarCity lost $2 billion over the course of one year. Plus, there's lots of competition in the solar sector; plus, if the new administration dumps tax credits on renewables, the situation will be even worse. Admittedly, just before Christmas Tesla recouped $241 million in equity in a deal with Sammons Renewable Energy (SRE). Still, if the Model 3 doesn't sell like hotcakes, Tesla won't give a hoot about SolarCity. On the other hand, if the Model 3 is a success, Tesla will easily cover the cost of the acquisition.

Third, and most importantly, Tesla is overvalued. The company's shares trade at 70X to 80X its 2017 earnings per share. And the multiple is over 6X sales. By comparison, General Motors' (NYSE:GM) multiple is 0.30X sales. At the time of writing, Tesla's shares are trading at $216. GM is trading at $35. GM produces around 2.5 million cars per year.

Granted that Tesla's valuation rests on its impressive growth, which has been tremendous. But the massive expenditures needed to meet Model 3 production, along with funds to sustain the Gigafactory will dilute shareholder investment. Investors are already shorting the stock like crazy.

Fourth, Tesla is involved in a lawsuit over the Model X's tendency to accelerate unexpectedly. And the company is confronting regulatory problems in Australia. Then there's the ongoing problem with access to suitable levels of cobalt for Tesla's batteries. The company has stated that it will get cobalt from North America, but cobalt production in the U.S. and Canada cannot meet Tesla's demand. Of course, new problems always result in new technology, so the problem may evaporate.

Fifth, Jennifer Liang of KGI asserts that Tesla is doing all it can to ramp up production of the Model 3, including supply system integration and automation. However, she believes that Tesla will fail to meet production targets in 2017. Indeed, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley doesn't believe the Model 3 will appear until 2018 and that Tesla's total cash position will lapse below $1 billion during the same year. Moreover, Car and Driver magazine concocted a formula that predicts the Model 3 won't be available until October 2019 because of Tesla's invariable tardiness, assembly line failures, supply chain screw-ups, Lady Luck, vis major and a mysterious factor Car and Driver refers to as "Uncontrolled Chaos Multiplier," which must be akin to the Doctrine of Cosmic Equilibrium, a.k.a. tit for tat.

All the above problems point out that Tesla is running out of time and before long will begin running out of money.

In other words, Tesla absolutely, positively needs the Model 3 to be successful for the company to continue to grow. So far, it doesn't look so good. And Murphy's Law will kick in at every step along the way. More problems, glitches and delays will pop up out of nowhere. Like a nagging housewife, quality control will loom overhead.

Investors should think twice before investing in Tesla. The company's share price, which has resembled a yo-yo, will drop to $180 or lower, if the Model 3 fails to live up to the ballyhoo and production falls short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.