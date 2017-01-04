CenturyLink: The 9% Dividend Steal

CenturyLink ended 2016 down at the lows, as the market was unimpressed with the company's decision to purchase Level 3.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) ended 2016 in the dumps. The market didn't fondly view the company's proposed merger with Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT), sending the stock down to the lows from the start of the year.

Even after the 6.6% gain on the first trading day of 2017, CenturyLink still offers a nearly 9% dividend yield. Should investors rush into the stock at around $25 per share?

Deal Review

To review the deal, CenturyLink offered to pay Level 3 shareholders a total listed transaction value of $66.50 per share. The deal consisted of 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink and $26.50 per share in cash.

The current price of CenturyLink values the deal at roughly $62.70 per share. Level 3 closed the day at $58.94, providing a premium of around 7.0%. Assuming the deal closes as expected during Q3, the discount equates to the dividend payouts of owning CenturyLink directly.

A Cash Flow Machine

The key to the investor story with CenturyLink has always centered around the ability of the telecom to generate large amounts of free cash flow (FCF). Despite some estimates in the proxy statement supporting my investment thesis that this company is a solid dividend play, the market still values the dividend payments of the large wireless players of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) nearly double that of CenturyLink.

CTL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The proxy statement submitted for the merger has some interesting forecasts for FCF. The market generally has a perception that these telecoms will struggle to grow cash flows, while BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, utilizing projections from the companies, came up with significant growth, especially for Level 3.

Source: Form S-4, page 73

Throwing in the estimated $975 million in merger synergies, these analysts forecast that the present value of the Level 3 cash flows along with the $9.6 billion in NOLs was at least $76.25 and all the way up to $100.75. Buying Level 3 at $66.50 was actually a huge bargain for CenturyLink.

The CenturyLink FCF projections are for a reduction in 2017 from the 2016 levels. The telecom generated over $1.6 billion in FCFs through the first nine months of the year.

Click to enlarge

Source: Form S-4, page 75

The combined 2021 FCF amounts to $3.6 billion and, along with the synergies of $975 million, equates to nearly $4.6 billion in FCF for the new entity. The company has to pay interest on additional debt of approximately $7 billion, an amount that will far trail the new synergies.

As well, the recent deal to sell data center assets for $2.3 billion will reduce some of the debt levels and reduce the above cash flow estimates. The total amount doesn't materially alter the cash flow analysis.

Considering the annual dividend is $2.16 per share, and that the new entity would have nearly 1.1 billion shares, this FCF calculation would equate to around $4.2 per share, or nearly double the cash needed to cover the current dividend by 2021.

Of course, some investors are likely skeptical that CenturyLink can actually grow cash flows. The synergies and NOLs from Level 3 provide a cushion if those projections don't work out.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink is positioned to highly benefit from the Level 3 merger. Cowen recently reiterated a $29 price target that provides reasonable upside for shareholders along with collecting the huge dividend. The stock remains a steal at this price.

