Medley Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred & Bond Investor

Consequently, are its three Notes a buy at this time? Not as far as I'm concerned.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

Because this approach has proved successful and profitable, I've decided to utilize it for my bond research. Consequently:

When considering the acquisition of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Notes, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the Note we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the MCC ticker page:

A quick review informs us that MCC is a closed-end BDC that primarily invests in first lien paper and second lien secured Notes, providing capital to middle-market companies. It IPO'd on 1/21/11 with a market value of $442 million, making it a relatively small company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any Notes this company has to offer:

Here we learn that MCC offers three Notes, MCV, MCX, & MCQ, initially respectively offered at yields of 6.125%, 6.50%, & 7.125% and due respectively on 3/30/23, 1/30/21, and 3/30/19.

Now let's click on MCQ. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like that the interest on this Note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future.

These shares are callable on 3/30/15 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. Which means they are currently callable.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 3/30/19.

It pays a dividend of $1.78125 per share per year, or 0.4453125 per quarter, to be paid 3/30, 6/30, 9/30, & 12/30 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 3/14/12, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, this Note ranks senior to the commons and preferreds.

However, simply knowing and understanding the Notes of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred or bond holder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of MCC.

Above is a screenshot of MCC's five-year chart. It's not good as far as I'm concerned. It traded at $10.48 on 1/9/12, and is currently priced at $7.58. That's a loss of $2.90 during this time. To make matters worse, over the past three years it has reduced its common dividend from $1.48 in 2014 to it current yearly dividend of $1.04 for 2016.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of MCC's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $403.14 million. It lost $28.00 million on sales of $120.70 million. Surprisingly, it's up 16.57% for its previous year's performance. Its current and LT debt/equity is a low 0.97.

Now let's see how its notes performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts.

If you decide to buy, which of the above three Notes is the best buy:

MCC Notes 1-3-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best MCQ Now 1.78125 25.38 1.78125/25.38 7.02 MCV Now 1.53125 25.01 1.53125/25.01 6.12 MCX 1/30/19 1.625 25.46 1.625/25.46 6.38 Click to enlarge

This one is too close to call; consequently, I'll leave this up to my followers to fight it out. Personally, I don't like their present effective yields nor their prices enough to strain my brain over worrying about which is the best buy.

