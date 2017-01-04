Monmouth REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

It offers two preferreds, from which I've selected the B as the best buy at this time.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Monmouth REIT (NYSE:MNR) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the MNR ticker page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that MNR is a REIT that focuses on net-leased industrial properties that are long-term and investment grade. It changed its name and symbol (MNRTA) on 6/3/10 with a market value of $917 million, a mid cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that MNR offers two remaining preferreds, MNR- B & C; the A was called. Each respectively initially offered at yields of 7.875% and 6.125%.

Now let's click on MNR-B. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 6/7/17 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.96875 per share per year, or 0.492875 per quarter, to be paid 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, & 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 6/1/12, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of MNR's five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company that had a bumpy ride until mid-2015, then trended higher until now. And it ended priced significantly higher than at the beginning of the period. On 1/11/12 it traded at $8.97, and it's currently priced at $15.10. That's a nice rise of $6.13. Better yet, during that time, according to Dividend Investor.com, it consistently and minimally increased its common dividend distribution during the past three years from $0.60 in 2014 to its current $0.64 for 2016.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of MNR's present financial highlights.

Click to enlarge

The company's current market value is $1.05 billion. It earned $20.50 million on sales of $94.90 million. And according to its previous year's performance it's up an impressive 53.44%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is a moderate 1.52.

Now let's see how its preferreds performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferreds are safe investments. Now let's determine which is the best buy at this time and at this price.

MNR Preferreds 1-3-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best MNR-B 6/7/17 1.96875 25.67 1.96875/25.67 7.67% Best MNR-C 9/15/21 1.53125 23.90 1.53125/23.90 6.41% Click to enlarge

This is not as tough a call as I first thought it would be. Although the B offers the higher effective yield, it's callable in 6 months or two dividend payments or 0.984375. However, you lose 0.67/share and wind up with a 0.31 gain. And it appears from this company's history this preferred just might be called when callable. The C offers less of a yield for a longer period of time and a capital gain of 1.10 when called.

However, I'm going with the B because of the better yield and no downside even if called, as I expect it could be. If not, I earn a ROI of 7.67% until it is called. The C's yield I don't find attractive, and I feel I could do much better elsewhere with an equal amount of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.