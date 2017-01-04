Shop 'Til You Drop: Loading Up On Simon

We believe value investors can now capture a blue chip on sale, and that's why we have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the stock.

Over the last 3 years (and using 2017 estimates), the REIT has grown its dividend by around 11% per year.

Simon Property Group is the only mall-based REIT forecasted to generate double-digit FFO growth in 2017.

Even in the age of smartphones, social media, and same-day delivery, retailers with brick and mortar maintain dominant market share.

It's headlines like this one that spark the debate that malls are slowly dying:

I can actually add fuel to that fire, as I recently published two books that are both selling well on Amazon.com. There's little argument that Amazon is a disruptor in the retail world, especially in the publishing world.

However, beyond the headlines, physical stores remain the foundation of retailing, evidenced by the fact that 90% of all retail sales are transacted in stores and 95% of all retail sales are captured by retailers with a brick and mortar presence. According to A.T. Kearney:

physical stores are clearly customers' preferred shopping channel and a place where the most significant consumer and retailer value continues, and will continue, to be created.

The future of retail is solidly anchored in the brick and mortar channel, and the debate should not be a question of digital or physical. According to A.T. Kearney:

Successful retailers understand how each customer points add value and develop omnichannel strategies - with stores as the foundation - that maximize customer satisfaction and profitability.

So the death of the traditional retail storefront is overblown, as physical stores are "quietly evolving through the integration of digital innovations, ultimately vying to offer consumers a true omnichannel retail environment".

When you boil it down, shopping is really considered a behavioral experience, much like buying stocks.

Every product purchase can be viewed as a shopping experience, starting with the product discovery and leading to trial and test, purchase, delivery, and in some cases, returns. According to A.T. Kearney:

consumers select channels based on a broad range of criteria, from physical convenience to brand loyalty to the desire to be entertained or surprised. As a result, how and where consumer value is created and captured depends on the consumer's preferences.

As A.T. Kearney suggests, "the consumer's experience in the physical store is integral to winning the purchase, thus creating value in the first two phases of the shopping journey. In the second case, the store plays a role in both creating and capturing value".

We are witnessing first-hand the evolution of the retail experience, and it's clear that the words "survival of the fittest" are like bookends - one side is physical and the other side is digital - and a robust variety of platforms provides the best path for profits.

Shop 'Til You Drop - Loading Up On Simon

In an article yesterday, I provided a list of my top 10 REITs for Mom. The only STRONG BUY on that list was Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Before I discuss the fundamentals supporting my STRONG BUY recommendation, I want disclose that I am a frequent patron of Haywood Mall, an SPG-owned mall in Greenville, South Carolina. The 1+ million sq.ft. mall is anchored by Belk (OTCPK:BLKIB), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Rich's, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) - and also includes 150 specialty shops like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Banana Republic (NYSE:GPS), Coach (NYSE:COH), J.Crew, Francesca's Collection (NASDAQ:FRAN), L'Occitane (OTCPK:LCCTF), Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) just opened its first store at the property (and in the market).

Haywood Mall is one of 179 malls and/or outlets owned by SPG:

As of Q3-16, SPG owned or had an interest in 227 properties comprising 189 million square feet in North America, Asia, and Europe. Additionally, the company had a 20.3% ownership interest in Klepierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries.

SPG's portfolio consists primarily of high-productivity Malls/Outlets (80.6%), The Mills (10%), and International properties (8.3%).

The REIT has the most US exposure in Florida (14.7%), followed by California (12.8%):

High-Quality Income

The diversity of revenue sources, fueling predictable NOI growth, is unique to SPG. In Q3-16, the company's comp NOI increased 3.5% YTD and 2.2% for the quarter.

Its total retail sales per square foot at all malls and premium outlets were $604, compared to $616 in the prior-year period. Reported retailer centers continued to be impacted by the strong dollar at some of SPG's tourist-oriented malls and premium outlets.

The company's mall and premium outlets recorded re-leasing spreads of $6.71 per share per foot, an increase of 10.9%. Given the overall high occupancy level of above 96%, the remaining space SPG is leasing continues to produce healthy re-leasing spreads. Here's a snapshot of the company's top in-line tenants:

Here's a snapshot of the top anchor tenants:

SPG's cash flow growth (an important metric) was sound in Q3-16 - total portfolio NOI increased 7.3% YTD and 6.6% for the quarter. To put that growth rate into perspective, the 7.3% YTD growth is more than $300 million. These strong results keep the REIT on track for full-year guidance of total NOI growth of more than 6% for the portfolio.

As of Q3-15, SPG's redevelopment and expansion projects included 32 properties across all of its platforms.

As you can see (above), the development represents ~$3.364 billion of new investments, with an average stabilized return projected at 8%. SPG recently opened Clarksburg Premium Outlets, and the company has five outlets under construction (one in North Virginia and four in the international markets, including France, South Korea, Malaysia, and Canada - all of these will open in 2017).

High-Quality Balance Sheet

SPG is the only Mall REIT with an "A" rating, and all rating agencies concur:

It has an industry-leading balance sheet, and the company completed a number of secured financings in Q3, lowering its borrowing costs and increasing debt maturities. SPG has a current liquidity of around $6.5 billion and its debt-to-market cap is around 28.3%.

Secured debt is just around 12%, the lowest in several quarters:

SPG's share of Net Debt-to-NOI is a healthy 5.6x:

The REIT's weighted average maturity (6.3 years) and average rate (3.69%) is the best in years, signifying that it is prepared for the rising rate environment.

We view rising rates and the recent election as catalysts for SPG's tenants. The broad tenant base should prove fruitful in maintaining a healthy operating portfolio. Also, the conservative balance sheet provides us with a strong margin of safety, and despite softening in the retail sector, we believe the company's blue chip balance sheet is a key differentiator.

It's also important to note that an uptick in tenant bankruptcies would limit SPG's pricing power. However, the company has been quite successful managing tenant risk in various economic cycles, and we believe that over the near term (next 12 months), SPG should perform well.

Show Me The Money!

Yep, that's a line from Jerry Maguire, but I'm going to show you the money that SPG is printing...

In Q3-16, SPG's FFO per share was $2.70, an increase of 6.3% compared to the prior year. For the first nine months, comparable FFO per diluted share was 10.1% compared to the prior-year period. SPG is forecasted to earn $10.85-10.87 of FFO/share in 2016:

Here's a historical perspective using F.A.S.T. Graphs:

Here's a snapshot of analyst estimates for 2017 (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data):

As you can see, SPG is the only mall-based REIT forecasted to generate double-digit FFO growth in 2017. The dividend paid in 2016 was $6.50, which is an increase of 7.4% from $6.05 paid last year. Here's a look at the historical dividend growth:

I did want to point out that the company cut the dividend in 2009; however, investors were rewarded in stock (in lieu of a dividend). It's not the same, though, especially if you are living on a fixed income and living off of dividend income.

Now let's look at SPG's dividend growth compared with that of its peer group:

Note, we included estimates for 2017. Now let's use the % chart below:

Over the last 3 years (and using 2017 estimates), SPG has grown its dividend by around 11% per year. This validates the strength of the enterprise. Next, let's examine the Payout Ratio:

Let's examine SPG's dividend yield compared with that of its peer group:

Yes, I know the 3.7% dividend yield looks weak, but remember that SPG is the only Mall REIT with an "A" rating and the only mall REIT analysts forecast to grow FFO by double digits this year. Now let's compare SPG's P/FFO with that of its peers:

In closing, we believe the market has overreacted to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the fear of online shopping. SPG has continued to execute on all cylinders, and we are forecasting strong occupancy (98%) and leasing for 2017. It is trading at the median mall group P/FFO of around 16x (discounting the lower-productive peers), clearly indicating that shares are cheap (especially since SPG is "A" rated, with strong earnings growth forecasted in 2017).

Being the low-cost leader as a retail landlord is a powerful catalyst, and we believe that SPG's diverse tenant base and impressive cost of capital will drive shares higher over the next 12 months. We believe value investors can now capture a blue chip on sale, and that's why we have a STRONG BUY recommendation on SPG stock, in which we see above average upside (we forecast 2 turns, or ~20% Total Annual ROR).

Other REITs mentioned: CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL), General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT).

