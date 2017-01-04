Canadian National Rail Beats Canadian Pacific Rail

Canadian Pacific is more heavily dependent on coal and grains, cannot circumvent the congested Chicago hub, and has lower average train speeds.

Investing is a relativistic endeavor because all investors have limited capital, and therefore must make choices between one option and another. It is with that in mind that I decided to take a look at the relative merits of our two Canadian railroads. In short, I would recommend purchasing Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and avoiding or shorting Canadian Pacific Railroad (NYSE:CP). I outline my reasoning below.

Strategic Advantage of Canadian National Over Canadian Pacific

Reviewing a network map of these two railroads reveals something about their natures. Canadian National touches three coasts in North America, while Canadian Pacific barely touches two. This has obvious implications for any customers choosing one carrier over another to handle imports from Asia, Europe, or South America. Additionally, the fact that CN has a strong presence on the Gulf Coast means that it can move fuel to and from refineries.

Less obvious, but as important, is the fact that CN can largely avoid the city of Chicago, the most important (and congested) rail hub in North America. In railroading, speed is everything and Chicago slows the entire network down dramatically. In fact, it's been said that a train will take as much time to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago as it does to move from one side of Chicago to the other! With the purchase of the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern railway back in 2007, Canadian National is in a position to avoid the city, with the result that their average velocity is much higher.

This allows Canadian National to move product more quickly along their network, with the result that they can use their assets more efficiently. Additionally, because of their larger network, Canadian National has a much more well diversified portfolio of products (where coal only represents approximately 3% of their revenue).

Largely as a result of its geography, grains represent the lion's share of revenue for Canadian Pacific. Additionally, coal represents fully 9.6% of Canadian Pacific's revenue, nearly 3 times larger than Canadian Pacific's.

Operating Ratios

Railroad investors focus a great deal on the operating ratio, which is the ratio of a company's operating costs to revenue, thus lower is better. For the most recent quarter, Canadian Pacific reported a record low operating ratio of 57.7%. The problem is that this may be accounted for aggressively.

At the same time, Canadian National reported an operating ratio that is 8% better, sitting at 53.3%.

The Shares

Obviously investing is about more than focusing on the relative merits of one business or another. We investors must also pay attention to the dynamics of the stock that (supposedly) represents the performance of the underlying business over time. If a stock is too optimistically priced, relative to fundamentals, it should be avoided, no matter how wonderful the underlying business. At the same time, if a stock is too inexpensive, it may be a good investment or if not, a so-called "value trap."

Both Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway are trading at discounts to the overall market (25% discount in the case of CP and 23% in the case of CNI), so at least neither company is trading at exuberant levels. Although Canadian National is priced slightly higher than CP on a PE basis, it also sports a dividend that is approximately 60% higher. The dividends are sustainable in both cases, with payout ratios of .32 for Canadian National and only .17 for Canadian Pacific.

Technical Snapshot

The price momentum for these two Canadian rails is pointing in opposite directions.

As per our TrendCharts Weekly Price Model, the trend for CNI turned Bullish on June 30, 2016 when the stock closed at $58.73, and the weekly trend remained firmly Bullish as of December 30, 2017. For CP the weekly trend turned Bearish on December 23, 2016 when the stock closed at $142.84, and the weekly trend remained Bearish as of December 30, 2016.

Click to enlarge

CN has paused at the $67.00 level over the last three weeks but still appears headed towards its 2014 high of $72.00. At market open on n January 4, 2017 we will purchase the CNI 21APR17 65 Call Options which will provide approximately 9x leverage for our LONG trade.

Click to enlarge

CP is trying to hold at the $140.00 level - if this support level does not hold we could see a drop to $130.00 before a new weekly support level is established. At market open on January 4, 2017 we will purchase the CP 17MAR17 140 Put Options which will provide approximately 10x leverage for our SHORT trade.

Conclusion

If an investor with limited funds is interested in owning a Canadian railroad, Canadian National Railway is the standout winner. Its network is superior, the portfolio of products is more well diversified (hence less risky), its average train speed is higher, and, thus, its operating ratio is superior. My view on this would be open to revision if Canadian Pacific started to trade at a discount, but given where shares are currently priced, it makes no sense to own Canadian Pacific when Canadian National is just as accessible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.