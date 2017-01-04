Fitbit: Partnering It's Way To Success

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has been in a clear downward trajectory since it hit its all-time high of about $50 per share shortly after its IPO in 2015. In the latter half of 2016, the stock took a huge hit, and as we begin 2017, is trading just off of all-time lows. I believe this latest selloff was unwarranted and was substantially a function of tax loss harvesting. Moreover, FIT has been gaining market sharing in a growing wearables market and has been prudently entering into a number of partnerships which will likely propel revenue growth. As such, I believe that FIT is undervalued and is poised for substantial gains early in 2017.

Reasons For Undervaluation

Stocks often lose value and trade lower for good reasons. An efficient market will price in negative news into the stock price and it will fall accordingly. However, there are times when a stock becomes undervalued because the selloff is driven by factors such as efficient tax planning and an overly fearful market. I believe that a confluence of factors has led to FIT being quite undervalued.

Earnings Miss & Soft Guidance

In the most recent quarter, FIT reported revenue of $504 million, which represented 23% y/y growth. Additionally, FIT reported net income of $26 million or EPS of $0.11 per share (both on a GAPP basis). Importantly, the growth in sales was not driven by lower selling prices, as gross margins remained flat on a y/y basis at 48% and the average selling price rose 11% (although presumably driven somewhat from the introduction of two new products: the Charge 2 and Flex 2).

However, despite EPS being in-line with estimates, revenue missed estimates by $3.13 million and management gave Q4 & full year guidance that was well below analyst estimates. The market priced in this negative news, but I believe the drop was too drastic, as FIT fell 30% soon after the release. (I also believe a portion of this selling pressure was due to tax loss harvesting, which is discussed further below).

Despite the fact that management guided for sales that were lower than analyst estimates, FIT is still in a high growth phase and guided for between $2.32 billion and $2.35 billion in full year sales for 2016. Those figures represent between 25%-26% y/y growth, which is extremely high for a company that trades at only 1.58x its assets and just .69x its sales.

Value

I believe the most compelling reason to buy FIT is based on its current valuation. As of the last quarter (October 1st, 2016), FIT held $1.43 billion in current assets compared to just $519 million in current liabilities. Moreover, their total assets stood at $1.69 billion compared to $573 million in total liabilities.

With a market capitalization of around $1.7 billion, FIT is an extremely attractive takeover target. This is especially true when you consider that cash, marketable securities, and net accounts receivable represent the majority of their current assets, $1.13 billion to be exact. Therefore, the effective takeover price for an acquirer is much lower than the actual market capitalization of the company.

Positive Catalysts

Expanding Industry

International Data Corporation (Pending:IDC) recently reported that the wearables market has continued to grow and increased 3.1% y/y in Q3 of 2016. IDC also reported that Fitbit was once again the market leader in the quarter with 23% of the market share of shipments (or 5.3 million shipments out of the 23 million). It is noteworthy to mention that Fitbit has a sizeable lead over the next biggest vendor, Xiaomi, which held 16.5% of the market. Moreover, Apple's share of the market was only 4.9% in the quarter. Being the market leader in an expanding industry bodes well for FIT's future prospects.

Healthcare Partnerships

Fitbit has been prudent in expanding its sales through healthcare partnerships. Insurance companies are increasingly adopting programs to allow members to wear fitness trackers and get rewarded with premium discounts or HSA account bonuses if they meet certain criteria.

For example, on January 3rd, it was reported that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), UnitedHealthcare Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), and Fitbit have set up a program to offer financial incentives to get employees moving. Specifically, Qualcomm and UnitedHealthcare said they will expand UnitedHealthcare Motion, which is a wellness program that offers financial incentives to employees of up to $1,500 per year. With a Fitbit Charge 2 costing $149.95, an employee can ultimately save $1,150 in the first year of the program alone. That provides a significant incentive for employees to purchase a Fitbit.

Additionally, it is important to note that other fitness trackers are not eligible for United's Motion Program since FIT's Charge 2 tracker is custom integrated into the program. Moreover, the United's program will be available to any employer with more than 100 employees in 40 states. This custom integration partnership is the first that Fitbit has entered into.

FIT is MDT),+Fitbit+(FIT)+Partner+to+Integrate+Health+and+Activity+Tracking+for+Patients+With+Diabetes/12319833.html" rel="nofollow">also partnering with medical technology providers to integrate its technology, such as the recent deal with Medtronic (MDT) to leverage the automatic activity tracking from Fitbit with MDT's technology to provide meaningful insights into how exercise impacts glucose levels to create more effective diabetes care management.

Getting into partnerships, such as these with insurance companies and technology companies is a prudent way to create a moat to its products and prevent a commoditization of the wearable market.

Revenue and Margin Expansion Potential

The added partnerships with insurance and technology companies may help to accelerate revenue growth in the coming quarters. Furthermore, an expanding base of Fitbit users can lead to even more growth from sales of accessories, such as the Fitbit Aria, which retails for $129.95.

Additionally, margins will probably improve as well from accessory sales. FIT sells a number of different accessories which will likely help margins. The Fitstar Personal Trainer, which retails for $39.99 adds directly to the bottom line, as there is no cost for FIT to sell an additional program. Further, sales for additional bands, apparel, and necklaces are likely to be at higher margins. Thus, with an expanded user base comes the potential for accelerating growth with higher margins.

Earnings Beat Potential

As discussed above, management reduced their guidance for the fourth quarter so there is a potential for FIT to exceed analyst estimates in the next quarterly report, which is set for February 27, 2017.

Appstore rankings provides even more evidence that holiday sales will allow for FIT to beat quarterly estimates. As was reported here on Seeking Alpha, soon after Christmas, FIT jumped to #2 on Apple's App Store chart for top free applications. Additionally, it climbed to #8 on the equivalent chart on Google Play.

This not only indicates that Fitbit sales were quite strong during the holiday season, but also bodes well for sales of accessories from an increasing user base. This provides evidence that those that were gifted Fitbits for the holiday have been activating and using them.

Short Squeeze Potential

If there are any positive developments for FIT, the stock may experience a significant pop. The reason for this is two-fold. First, 14% of shares are held by insiders, which represents a pretty sizeable chunk. Secondly, and more importantly, FIT has been heavily shorted. Although the short interest has dropped from a high of nearly 30%, there are still roughly 19% of shares shorted. Therefore, positive news coupled with the limited liquidity can lead to a short squeeze, in which case the stock would ratchet upwards.

Tax Loss Harvesting

I believe that one of the main drivers for FIT's drastic drop in the latter half of 2016, was from tax loss harvesting. Basically, tax loss harvesting is the practice of selling a security that has experienced a loss in order for an investor to minimize their tax liability. To read a more thorough analysis of this practice, please refer to my article on Glu Mobile, where I discussed tax loss harvesting at a much greater depth.

With FIT trading at less than one third its price from the beginning of 2016, there are numerous investors with losses that they can harvest to reduce their taxable income. Further, there are countless investors with long-term capital losses, who likely sold their shares at the end of 2016 in order to prudently plan their taxes. The incentive to lock in losses in 2016 was much greater than in any normal year due to the likely reduction in tax rates for both ordinary income and capital gains under a Trump administration.

Conclusion

FIT has fallen out of favor with investors and has been in a downward spiral since its IPO in 2015. However, the most recent selloff, likely partially caused by tax loss harvesting, has created an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity. FIT is trading at extremely low price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios, especially when considering the company is expecting full year growth of around 25%. FIT is set to partner its way to success in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.