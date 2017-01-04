The First Quarter Correction And The Top 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Surprised

Costly consumer debt service, flat wages in real terms and a dearth of innovative consumer products and productivity will likely keep profits flat for after an early 2017 correction.

We would not be at all surprised by a fairly sharp decline in the market in the First Quarter of 2017.

Here are the top five reasons (excluding market technical indicators) that you shouldn't be, either:

1. There Are No Profits

Corporate profits have been virtually flat since 2011 and were below average in the first half of 2016. From 2011Q2 to 2016Q2 (the last quarter for which data is available), profits after taxes and adjusted for inventory and capital consumption averaged just $1,557.1 billion with a mean of $1561.5 billion. But profits in the first half of 2016 averaged just $1,526.3.

Moreover, given the strength of the dollar in the latter half of 2016, foreign profits, particularly from Eurozone countries, will likely be lower in 2016Q4 because they will be translated at the average rate for the fourth quarter. For example, a €1,000,000 in sales in 2015Q4 would would have translated to approximately $1,102,340 in sales. The same amount of euro denominated sales in 2016Q4 translates to just $1,091,346. That's about a one percent lower profit. European sales will also decline simply because US imports of goods and services will be somewhat higher for Eurozone consumers. (A similar diminution in dollar denominated profits will be seen when UK sales are translated from GBP to USD.)

There's also not much to expect from earnings in 2017.

There has been little or no innovation or creativity to provide "the next big thing" that has helped drive the US economy in fits and starts since the early 1980s.

Aside from quadcopter drones and 3-D printers, which have only a limited consumer appeal, there is no new "must have" item for consumers to integrate into their everyday lives. There are no new innovations like the PC, the cell phone, or the iPad to power 2017 consumer demand. The few new innovations that are aimed at consumers, like LCD and OLED television, are still largely unaffordable by most households and, in any event, their sales will accrue mostly to foreign corporations.

In the retail, services, and hospitality sectors, higher minimum wages in a number of states, with effect from January 1, will create a profits headwind during 2017.

Finally, there has not been any substantial gain in productivity that would boost profits. Productivity has actually been down for most of 2016, only experiencing an uptick in 2016Q3, the last quarter for which data is available. The "low hanging fruit" of productivity gains and cost cutting have mostly been realized.

Capital expenditures have been lagging relative to their historical levels as a percentage of GDP.

Much of this dearth in innovation and productivity, of course, is attributable to "C Suite" management electing to use spare cash and borrowings to fund stock repurchases instead of investing in property, plant, equipment and innovation. Worse, companies have even borrowed to purchase their own stock instead of funding innovation or productivity growth. (McDonald's, for example, actually lowered its credit rating in order to pursue share repurchases in a reckless effort to stoke EPS).

The series of earnings misses we anticipate for the fourth quarter of 2016, together with uninspiring forward earnings, will almost assuredly have a sobering effect on the market.

2. Margin Debt is at Near Record Levels

As Illustrated in the chart below, margin debt is near the highest we have ever seen.

As we have seen in earlier corrections, liquidity tends to evaporate as traders cover their margin positions and sell into the loss, thereby exacerbating market declines. Cascading margin calls can quickly devolve a routine down market correction into flash crash as the cycle of sales at ever-lower rates reaches critical mass, causing a full-on market rout.

3. Consumer Debt Service is at a Record Percentage of Disposable Income

As with margin debt, consumer debt service payments as a percentage of disposable income is similarly high the average us household holding some $16,000 in credit card debt.

Average car loans today run some 60 months, with some hitting as much as 68 months. The strong auto sales we have seen in the last two to three years have been mostly attributable to the fact that the average age of autos on the road was over 11 years old when the buying binge began. Our guess is that Americans are driving their cars "into the ground" to get every dollar of value before, again, having to return to the car lot.

4. Wages Have Been Flat in Real Dollar Terms for Ten Years

While nominal wages have increased, and hourly wages have increased somewhat, the notion proffered by some that there is "wage growth" is simply fatuous. Average weekly wages in real dollar terms have increased just about $15 per week - less than $800 in real terms - over the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the inflation that has eaten up nominal wage increases, have come from mostly unavoidable expenditures for things like healthcare, prescription drugs and higher education.

5. Politics

The Trump rally assumes nearly quick adoption of his agenda, but ignores political risk at levels unseen since the Yom Kippur War.

Politics at home

The Trump rally assumes that the president-elect's proposals for tax reform and foreign profits repatriation will occur relatively soon within the new Administration. That assumption is faulty in a number of respects.

First, the Republicans in the House and the Senate, and many of their benefactor contributors, are not behind the Trump agenda. Favored tax breaks and hobbling governmental regulations (especially the kind that inhibit up-and-coming competitors) all have their patrons in the warrens of Capitol Hill; they would not be there otherwise. "Draining the swamp", even if the president-elect's own party, will require more than a siphon; it will take armies of Roto-Rooter reformers. (Look for Donald Trump to be an active player in the 2018 Congressional primaries of his own party and in the fall elections if he faces challenges to his agenda from within the GOP conference.)

Second, Democrats have been actively pursuing an agenda to de-legitimize the new president, by asserting that Russia was involved in the Trump victory, emphasizing Secretary Clinton's win in the popular vote, and publicizing the narrow margin of the Trump victory in traditionally "blue" states.

The efforts seem aimed at weakening President-elect Trump's "first priority", the repeal of ObamaCare, the public health program Democrats have sought since the Great Depression. Political capital, time, and popularity spent on that task, "Priority One" of the Trump legislative agenda, will necessarily weaken the new president's ability to pass other items like tax and regulatory reform that are further down his legislative agenda. While Trump has surprised prognosticators since he stepped into the political arena, it would be more than surprising if he achieved the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in less than 18 to 24 months, if then.

Politics abroad

In Europe, the Dutch elections, followed closely by elections in the German state Saarland, are all front-loaded for March, and could very well serve as indicators of the strength of nationalist, anti-EU sentiment in the Eurozone.

In the UK, Prime Minister May plans to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to effect the two-year negotiations to depart the EU (although that may be delayed given today's developments.)

In Asia, China continues its efforts to become the regional hegemon, and may very well announce an Air Defense Identification Zone around its illegal and disputed "Nine Dash Line" as its first challenge to the incoming administration. (They inflicted a similar challenge to Barack Obama when he took office.)

Our View

We look for a market correction of between 5 and 15% perhaps even more, in the first quarter of 2017, soon after earnings reports for 2016Q4 are produced. That correction will be exacerbated to as much as 20% if the Fed raises rates again when it meets in the middle of March. After that 2017Q1 correction, we anticipate a flat market/slightly up market for the rest of 2017, barring some major "black swan" event (like North Korea launching an attack on South Korea) or a "gold swan" event (like a popular democratic revolution in Iran or China).

Investors should consider hedging the current "Trump Rally" gains now with stop-loss orders and put options. Traders may wish to speculate in out-of-the-money put options to profit from the likely market decline or they might wish to would be to buy (VIX) puts, as they almost always tend to move counter to the S&P 500.

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political / geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

