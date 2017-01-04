RCI Hospitality Holdings - Where Do We Go From Here?

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) has been the best performing restaurant stock of 2016. The stock is up 79 percent in just one year. It is also trading at one of the lowest forward P/E ratios in its peer group. This begs the question if shares are still cheap at current levels despite the big run-up. In this article, I will answer this question.

First, I will discuss the nightclub and restaurant business of the company. Then I will evaluate the fair value of the company via 3 different scenarios: worst case, base case and best case. Finally, I will answer the question if shares are a buy at today's share price.

Business overview

RCI Hospitality Holdings operates in three segments: nightclubs, restaurants and other. Due to the small size of the third segment (other) I will focus my attention on the two segments, nightclubs and restaurants.

Nightclubs

The company is the biggest operator of adult entertainment establishments in the U.S. Currently, the company operates 36 units.

The economics of those units are quiet attractive. The units throw off a lot of cash because of quick inventory turns and minor capex needs to sustain the business.

The company's strategy is to roll up the industry. There are only few municipalities that issue new licenses to operate a unit. Therefore, competition comes mostly from established competitors. Interestingly, the owners of most adult entertainment establishments are near retirement age. These industry conditions make the roll-up strategy very appealing on paper.

But did the company actually benefit from the acquisitions done in the past? To check, I computed the pre-tax return on tangible assets and the pre-tax return on assets. The return on tangible assets (EBITDA/(working capital + PPE + operating leases) leaves out goodwill and other intangibles and therefore shows the underlying business performance. The return on assets includes goodwill and other intangibles. It shows the influence of the capital allocation decisions of management.

Year 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ROTA 15,0% 23,0% 24,8% 18,2% 27,7% 22,8% 20,5% 16,9% 17,6% 16,3% ROA 9,7% 11,2% 11,8% 10,2% 15,3% 11,3% 11,7% 10,2% 10,2% 11,7% Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings

There is no clear trend in both metrics. A higher number of clubs did not materialize in higher returns. There seems to be no operational benefit in having more clubs. In other words, economies of scale do not exist in this industry.

Financing

Could there be any other benefit in being the biggest player in the industry? Yes, recently the company was able to obtain traditional bank financing. This is unique for the industry. All other companies do not get bank financing and have to rely on share issuance, mezzanine debt or have to borrow at extremely high interest rates.

Anecdotally the company had to issue convertible loans with coupons as high as 12 percent to finance some of its acquisitions. Now with the new option of traditional bank financing the company usually pays between 5 percent and 6 percent in interest payments.

To prove the point, how fundamentally cheaper the financing of the company has become, I computed the average interest rates over the last 5 years shown in the table below:

Year Average interest rate 2016 5,4% 2015 6,6% 2014 7,5% 2013 10,1% 2012 8,0% Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings

Because RICK obtained bank financing only in the last couple of years, we still have to see the full effect on its operations and acquisition results.

M&A

Speaking about acquisitions, the company is only interested in the best clubs in the U.S. Management believes that around 500 clubs meet their acquisition criteria.

Because of the new possibility of bank financing, RICK is now able to borrow cheaply against its real estate. This makes acquisitions much less dependent on the company's cash levels, allows the firm to potentially do more acquisitions than before in any given time period and enhances the returns on incremental capital.

Interesting is the acquisition multiple RICK pays for a nightclub: 3 to 4 times EBITDA. Therefore, at the current valuation of close to EV/EBITDA of 8 times, management automatically creates twice the value by acquiring new clubs.

Will this mislead management into doing stupid acquisitions that look cheap on paper but will ultimately lead to a severe blow-up to the entire company, as it is the case with so many roll-ups? The answer is no. RICK worked out a capital allocation strategy that should mitigate this risk.

At the heart of the capital allocation strategy is the free cash flow yield on its stock or more specifically free cash flow per share. Because the management knows its own operations well, it considers buying back its own shares risk-free. The company must at least get a cash return twice as high as the return on buying back its own shares before paying down debt or investing in growth initiatives. Seems like someone in the management team has read "The Outsiders" by William Thorndike.

Restaurants

The restaurant operation of the company consists of 4 restaurants under the Bombshells name. Bombshells is a restaurant chain comparable with Hooters or Twin Peaks.

The chain was founded in 2013 and is growing rapidly. Therefore, management plans to start a franchise program. This is less capital-intensive than expanding via company-operated restaurants and offers high returns on capital. In 5 to 10 years the company plans to have 80 to 100 franchise units.

To accomplish this plan the company hired Shannon Glaser. Before joining Bombshells she was responsible for the franchise operations of Twin Peaks. In her 6 and a half years she sold more than 120 franchise commitments. Given her track record, management's plan seems feasible.

Valuation

After having discussed the company's operations and strategy qualitatively, I will assess the company quantitatively. To determine the value of the company I will present 3 different scenarios: best case, base case and worst case.

Best case

The best case scenario assumes a successful implementation of all strategic initiatives: successful nightclub acquisitions, a growing number of company-operated Bombshells restaurants and forty franchise units by 2021.

Specifically, I assume 3 additional Bombshells per year and one or two additional nightclubs. In the first two years (2017 and 2018) RICK will open 5 franchise units each year. In the following year, this will double to 10 units per year.

The EBIT margins are 30 percent for the nightclubs and 18 percent for the company-operated restaurants. This is conservative as management's target margin is above 20 percent in the restaurant segment.

For the EBIT margin and revenue contribution of the franchise segment, I assumed franchise agreements that are similar to the ones of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Franchisees pay McDonald's 5 percent of their revenue. Adjusting for the cost of goods sold, the EBIT margin is 80 percent.

I assume maintenance capex of 2.5 million that will grow in line with revenue growth and capital outlays of 5 million per new nightclub (roughly 3.5 times EBITDA) and 1 million per new company-operated restaurant unit. New Franchise units are much cheaper at 0.5 million per unit.

Even in the best case scenario I do not assume everything will go smoothly. Starting with 2018 every year outlays for one restaurant have to be written off and every second year outlays for one nightclub come on top of that.

Still with me? Adding it all up, I get the following model:

Click to enlarge

Assuming a discount rate of 10.1% and an eternal growth rate of 2 percent, my fair value estimate is around $29.26. The discount rate represents the average interest rate of the company's debt as well as a 3 percent equity risk premium. The current upside potential is 71.1%. Keep in mind that this is the best case scenario.

Given the capital allocation strategy of the company, I also simulated the impact of a share repurchase program.

I model purchases over the next 5 years at the current valuation (P/E multiple of 15) with half the company's cash flow after all capital expenditures. The big takeaway is that a program like this could add significant value over time.

Base case

In contrast to the best case scenario, the base case scenario does not assume a successful franchise launch and no new company-operated restaurants after 2017.

The model looks like this:

Click to enlarge

With the same discount rate (10.1 percent) and growth rate (2 percent) like in the best case scenario, my fair value estimate is $21.84. The upside potential is 27.7%.

Again share buybacks would add significant value over time:

Worst case

You might ask yourself why I did not factor in any recession in the two models above. After all, the restaurant industry is known for its volatile earnings picture throughout the economic cycle.

In my worst case scenario, I model the company in exactly this scenario. Due to many acquisitions and no publicly traded peers it was not easy to get a sense of how the business will perform in an economic downturn. Only by going back to the 2001 recession could I find suitable data.

In 2001, RICK's revenue fell by 20 percent. Therefore, I assume revenue will fall also by 20 percent. This would be buffered by the planned openings of 3 company-operated restaurants and 2 nightclubs next year.

Other important assumptions are the consistent SGA. They are responsible for the operating leverage in the income statement.

Putting it all together operating free cash would shrink by nearly 50 percent and the company would recognize a cash outflow (!):

If we compare this to the official guidance of the company and express my base case estimate in the form of a free cash flow yield, the possible downside is 25.8%. I calculate free cash flow as operating cash flow minus maintenance capex.

In a worst case scenario, I would also assume goodwill write-downs. This could easily let the market overshoot on the downside in my mind. In any case, the upside to downside ratio is very bad at roughly 1 to 1.

If you would like to receive my models in excel, just send me a message.

In all 3 scenarios I did not include the value of the non-collateralized real estate, which management estimates at $50 million, and a possible falling discount rate with further refinancing at lower rates.

Conclusion

At today's price I do not consider shares of RICK an obvious bargain anymore. The margin of safety is just not there anymore. The sensitivity analysis of my base case scenario makes this point crystal clear:

Luckily I bought shares after a fantastic article written by Detroit Bear a couple of months ago.

Remembering rule number one: don't lose money. I sold my shares and moved on. The risk of a potential permanent loss was the main reason I sold my shares.

I will keep an eye on the company. On a recent earnings call, the CEO hinted at the opportunity of a spin-off of the Bombshells operations, should the segment not get the valuation management deems fair due to RICK's status as a sin stock. This might prove to be an interesting special situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.