Key points

We see accelerating global reflation ahead, a theme central to how we suggest positioning portfolios for 2017.

Oil and gold prices moved higher last week, while U.S. consumer confidence reached a 15-year high.

Federal Reserve meeting minutes released this week may provide clues about future monetary policy in the U.S.

We see reflation − rising nominal growth, wages and inflation - accelerating globally in 2017, led by the U.S. This theme is central to how we suggest positioning portfolios for the coming year, including our preference for value stocks over bond proxies.

Chart of the week

Global value equities' relative performance and U.S. Treasury yield curve, 2010-2016

Click to enlarge

With inflation taking root and growth picking up, we believe bond yields have bottomed, and yield curves are likely to steepen further in 2017. This environment should support reflationary beneficiaries, such as value stocks. Higher long-term rates drove a rotation within equities during the second half of 2016. Reflation contributed to value shares outperforming the broader market, as bond-like equities suffered.

Stocks over bonds

We expect more of this rotation in 2017, and see the stock market beneficiaries of the post-crisis low-rate environment further underperforming over the medium term. We generally prefer stocks over bonds and are optimistic about further upward revisions to earnings estimates. Within equities, we favor U.S. regional banks, selected health care stocks and companies able to expand their dividend payouts over time. Our research suggests dividend growers perform well when inflation drives rates higher.

On a regional basis, we have upgraded our views of Europe to neutral and Japan to overweight. Weaker currencies should support these markets, though we are wary of political, policy and trade risks in the eurozone. We favor emerging market (EM) equities, given structural reforms, improving profitability and low valuations. A sharp rally in the U.S. dollar or significant changes to trade agreements are risks, however. We see earnings growth and further rotation into big sectors such as financials underpinning a U.S. stock market advance in 2017, but we are cautious in the near term after large inflows and new record highs.

Within fixed income, a reflationary outlook challenges longer-term bonds. We favor shorter-duration bonds given their lower sensitivity to rising rates. We see stronger growth supporting credit over government bonds, and we have a long-term preference for inflation-linked securities over nominal debt. Read more in our 2017 outlook.

Commodity prices moved higher, helping EM assets outperform. Brent crude touched its 2016 high.

U.S. consumer confidence reached its highest level since August 2001, with consumer expectations for the next six months at a 13-year high.

China announced changes to the currency basket used as a reference for the yuan's value, marginally reducing developed market currency weights in favor of EM currencies beginning in 2017.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -1.1% 9.5% 8.5% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps -1.0% 21.3% 19.9% 1.5% Non-U.S. World 1.0% 4.5% 4.0% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.6% 1.0% 0.3% 3.2% Japan -1.2% 2.4% 2.6% 2.0% Emerging 2.7% 11.2% 11.6% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 1.9% 5.4% 5.7% 2.6% Click to enlarge

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.6% 1.0% 1.2% 2.4% U.S. TIPS 0.7% 4.7% 5.0% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade 0.7% 6.1% 6.3% 3.4% U.S. High Yield 0.2% 17.1% 17.2% 6.1% U.S. Municipals 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed 0.9% 1.5% 1.3% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.4% 10.2% 10.2% 5.8% Click to enlarge

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 3.0% 52.4% 55.8% $56.82 Gold 1.3% 8.1% 8.1% $1,148 Copper 1.2% 17.7% 16.9% $5,536 Click to enlarge

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.6% -3.2% -3.8% 1.05 USD/Yen -0.3% -2.7% -3.0% 116.96 Pound/USD 0.5% -16.3% -16.7% 1.23 Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg. As of December 30, 2016. Notes: Weekly data through Thursday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

Click to enlarge

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.