Prosperity Bancshares: Another Expensive Piece Of Texas

How quickly can it grow? A 10% revenue outlook leaves the stock just under 17x 2018 PE, which is a little too rich to inspire this analyst.

There's a lot to like in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB). The balance sheet is very liquid, and the company has a great record on asset quality management. The CET1 capital ratio is full at 13.6%. The problem is that at 17x 2018, the stock is a bit expensive.

PB has grown through acquisition and organic loan expansion. EPS in 2005 was $1.77, in 2015 it was $3.65. Going forward I expect management to continue to emphasize growth in its use of capital rather than buybacks and dividends.

The bank's track record in asset quality management is very good. Texas banks have incurred varying charges related to energy exposure in the last year. PB has basically sailed through this period and non-performing assets are less than 0.3% of the loan book. Studying the chart below, we find that there have been a couple of relatively high provisioning quarters (1 and 2Q 16), but LLP costs are nearly back to normal in 3Q and BP has been able to keep pre-tax profit stable and above $100m a quarter through this period.

The stock lost 34% of its value from Nov 6, 2015 to the low of January 22 2016, which of course was the period when oil prices tanked either side of year-end 2015. One question I ask here is whether that would happen again to the stock on a big oil dip, given its fundamental performance through the period.

Ok so let's look at some forecasts. As I wrote with Cullen/Frost recently, these Texas banks are very good operators when we look at the consistency of what they do and their local relationships. Volume growth, due to uncertainties around the energy economy in Texas has been subdued in recent quarters and while I take the point that PB makes in its presentation that there is a lot more to its core Houston Market than oil, we're still looking at the revenue trends above and the asset and deposit trends below:

Diehard Texas banking fans will stick to their guns with a message to be forward looking and ignore the short term. In the model below I run 10% revenue and cost growth through 2017-18 and, as we see, the emerging PE for 2018 is a tad on the high side. A bit cheaper in my view than Cullen/Frost out there.

One of the challenges that PB faces in fact comes from one of its strengths, namely its great operating efficiency. This is below:

In looking at 2017, investors can invest in a number of banks that were trying to improve operating efficiency before the revenue outlook brightened with trump's victory. BAC is my favorite name but better operating leverage should also be possible in the likes of KEY and FITB. This isn't so clearly available to PB, meaning we are waiting for a revenue pickup to lift EPS.

Conclusion

Don't count PB out. It's got a richer PE after the recent run and will look to buy something at some point. Still, I will concentrate on the banks closer to 13x EPS for 2018 among the regionals and watch PB determine its next chapter from the sidelines.

