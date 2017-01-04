Europe Accelerates

We are seeing strong growth acceleration going into the first months of 2017 .

In this article, I want to give you the outlook for the European economies by looking at the most important leading indicator: the manufacturing PMI.

For the people who are new to this indicator, I can say that it is a survey which is conducted in several countries, to see how positive or negative companies are when it comes to the future outlook.

PMIs are often times between 30 and 70. 50 is the magic number, which is the thin line between growth or contraction. A value above 50 means that the economy is growing.

We are currently seeing serious economic acceleration in Europe. This shows that both the US and Europe are accelerating since September. The average PMI is now above 54. Note that this is not a weighted average. It is just to show you the direction of the trend. And the Euro Area PMI is already some kind of average if you exclude the United Kingdom.

Click to enlarge

The Euro Area PMI came close to 55 in December. There is a strong trend since the first quarter of 2016 with an acceleration in September.

Click to enlarge

Not only is Germany the biggest Eurozone economy, it also has the highest PMI out of all major Eurozone economies. Germany shows the same pattern as the Eurozone average with a strong uptrend in Q1/2016 and a breakout in December.

Click to enlarge

France has been a problem since 2011. There has been no real recovery since the 2008 recession. The PMI has been contracting constantly since 2011. Therefore, it is very supportive to see that France is participating this time with a PMI of 53.5. December is the third consecutive month of expansion.

Click to enlarge

The two 'problematic' countries Spain and Italy are also doing quite well. Spain is currently at one of the highest levels since 2011 whereas Italy is recovering after almost falling back into contraction in 2016.

Click to enlarge

Although the United Kingdom is not a part of the Euro area, and is about the leave the EU, I still include them because their trading connection with the EU are extremely important. The UK PMI shortly contracted after the BREXIT vote. However, the current PMI has the highest number since 2014.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Europe's leading indicators are signaling strong growth acceleration going into the first months of 2017. Even weaker countries like France and the southern PIIG countries are performing better. Of course, there are still plenty of fundamental problems. These indicators however support a strong outlook for the first quarter of this year.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.