Prepare For A Fall Of At Least 19.8%

On November 23, the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) all hit new highs for the first time since 1999. Did Trump's win create a new bull market that could rise much higher based on Trump's massive infrastructure bill? Or is this historical rally, where the Russell 2000 had its longest winning streak ever and had its best performance (up 15.4% in 15 days) ever, a sign of euphoria, "a state of intense happiness and self-confidence," and thus a warning before the crash?

Contrary to popular belief, Trump's win may have not created a new bull market. The current surge in the Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ, and Russell 2000 followed the same resistance line that started in May of 2016, long before Trump won the election. Trump even did not win the Republican nomination till July. The current surge could have been predicted with technical analysis, using either a double bottom or a rounded bottom. Taking the 5-year graphs of the Dow Jones, the double-bottom pattern is calculated to be 9 months long, and thus has a target price of 20,200 in 9 months. So the technicals predicted a higher target. Technical trader Thomas Bulkowski state that "only approximately 68% of double bottoms meet their price targets, he advises short-term investors to be ready to take profits as price nears the target."

Taking the 5-year graphs of the S&P 500, the double-bottom pattern is calculated to be 9 months long, and thus has a target price of 2,320 in 9 months. Again the technicals predicted a higher target.

Taking the 5-year graphs of the NASDAQ, the double-bottom pattern is calculated to be 12 months long, and thus has a target price of 5,760 in 12 months. It has only been 6 months, so the technicals say the NASDAQ could be higher in 6 months. Again the technicals predicted a higher target.

Taking the 5-year graphs of the Russell 2000, the rounded-bottom pattern is calculated to be 6 months long, and thus has a target price of 1,350 in 6 months. It has been 7 months, but the Russell 2000 hit 1,350 on December 6. The technicals predicted the price almost exactly.

It is also possible to use the double-bottom pattern to predict how high the S&P 500 will rise from the 2009 bottom, which I also showed in my August 21, 2015 blog post. The technicals predict that the index would be at about 2,250 in 12.5 years from breakout. It has been 4 years since breakout. What happens during the remaining 8.5 years? There is no statistical pattern that happens after a double bottom or rounded bottom meets its target.

Jeff Miller, president of NewArc Investments and editor of financial blog "A Dash of Insight," wrote in 2010, "The Dow will double before it is cut in half… Another 10 or 20 percent fairly quickly is quite possible. It may be another 10 years before the index level doubles once again, to 40,000." The Dow formed a rounded bottom. The technicals predict that the index would be at about 21,500 in 5.5 years from breakout. It has been 4.9 years since breakout. What happens during the remaining 7 months? The Dow is currently 19,762, so if the Dow reaches its target, it could rise 1,738 points (8.8%) over the next 7 months.

But could the market be heading for a correction or a crash? Bloomberg linked Trump's pro-business policies and the following rally to Reagan's in 1980. If this is a repeat of when Reagan became elected, then we should expect a bond shock, as shown below. During the bond shock of the early 1980s, the S&P 500 fell 19.8%. Bond prices already started falling, and Barron's Gundlach said that the "Trump victory sets the stage for massive bond bear market."

On December 27, the U.S. "consumer confidence index climbed to 113.7 in December, up from 109.4 in November and the highest since it reached 114 in August 2001."

Above is a graph of U.S. consumer confidence superimposed on the graph of the S&P 500. The consumer confidence index is the "total" dark blue line. The index almost hit 113.7 in June of 2007. Back then, the S&P 500 crashed 41% from June 2007-March 2009 in what became known as the Credit Crisis. The last time when the index hit 113.7 was in August 2001. Back then, the S&P 500 was already in a downturn from the Tech Bubble. The index dipped about 11% around the September 11 terrorists' attacks, attempted a comeback, and then fell 28% before bottoming in October of 2002. Thus, both times when consumer confidence was 113.7, the S&P 500 fell an average of 34.5%.

Also on December 27, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed average home prices made a new record high in September, surpassing the previous high, from July 2006. But "adjusted for inflation, the index still is about 16% below the 2006 high." The median existing-home price was $232,200 for October, down from $234,200 in September, but up 6.0% year over year. Could we have a repeat of the housing crash and Credit Crisis (41% crash)?

As I mentioned in my January 26, 2016 article, Tom Lee noted that "since 1878, any bull market lasting 4 years or more, has turned into a bear market only when the business cycle ends as best evidenced by an inverted long-term (30Y vs 10Y) yield curve." So is the business cycle ending? And has the 30-year vs. 10-year yield curve inverted? Surprisingly, the inverted yield curve rose back up to 0.6. So by that measure, there likely will be no bear market in the near future. Even looking at the 10-year vs. 3-month inverted yield curve, we get 1.9. It does not look like we will get a bear market in the near future with that measure, either. But the graph below points to an inversion in 2018. So we could have a bear market about one year from now.

Yearly change in global liquidity supply is negative, which means that the S&P 500 could peak soon.

Conclusion: It seems we are getting closer and closer to a pullback, correction, or crash. A 19.8% bond shock seems more likely than a 41% crash. So what could investors do to prepare for the correction or crash? Holding a good amount of cash to buy at the bottom seems a good strategy. Gold could also surge in the next 12 months as global bond yields crash. But whatever you do, do not get caught up in the hype.

