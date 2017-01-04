Argentina Gets A Little Riskier In 2017

Argentina's economy has struggled over the past year, despite President Mauricio Macri's election on November 22, 2015. Latin America's second largest economy contracted 0.2% during the third quarter, which followed a steep 1.9% contraction during the second quarter. With industrial production and construction falling in October, the country's recession could last longer than the government and investors had hoped.

Surprisingly, the Merval was one of Latin America's top performing stock indexes despite the underperformance of the real economy, although inflation continues to be a significant issue for international investors. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT), which provides U.S.-based investors with easy exposure to 25 of the country's largest companies, returned 28% last year with $37.76 million in net inflows, according to ETF.com's fund flows data.

In this article, we will look at where Argentina's economy and stock market may be headed in 2017, as well as some important catalysts for investors to watch.

Macri-nomics 101

Argentina's economy has been struggling for more than 14 years with chronic underinvestment, high real inflation, and no access to international credit markets. Former President Christina Fernandez de Kirchner - now indicted on fraud and corruption charges stemming from huge public works projects - had dominated politics with her husband for most of the century and significantly mismanaged the country's economy throughout.

Mauricio Macri's election was widely viewed as a longshot since no non-Peronist president had completed a full term in office since 1928, but he managed to secure 51% of the vote in a run-off election on November 22, 2015. Since then, he quickly worked to erase currency controls, reduce export tariffs, overhauled the national statistics institute, and passed more than 70 much-needed reforms despite the lack of a legislative majority.

These changes have failed to ignite economic growth for two reasons:

The remedies have been painful with inflation rising to around 40% from the peso's devaluation and reductions in subsidies constraining consumer spending. See Figure 1 below (pre-November readings were incorrectly calculated). The reforms came at a political cost in the form of compromises. For example, the 'social emergency' law and other unplanned spending increases that have contributed to a rising fiscal deficit. See Figure 2 below.

Click to enlarge

Figure 1 - Argentina Inflation CPI - Source: TradingEconomics.com

Click to enlarge

Figure 2 - Argentina Government Budget - Source: TradingEconomics.com

The good news is that most economists are optimistic that the economy will grow in 2017 and beyond. With a low basis for comparison, the International Monetary Fund predicts a 2.8% improvement in GDP this year. Public infrastructure spending, increased consumption, and improving regional economies should help spur growth, while foreign direct investment could help finance those projects and fuel the economy for years to come.

Measuring Expectations

The Global X Argentina ETF trades with a price-earnings ratio of 27.03x and a price-book ratio of 2.21x, as of December 31, 2016. While these figures are lower than 2015, they are still significantly higher than neighboring economies. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has a price-earnings ratio of just 11.72x and a price-book ratio of 1.52x, while most Latin American countries have similar valuations for their equity markets.

Name Ticker P/E Ratio P/B Ratio 2016 Return iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF EWZ 12.47 1.5 63.86% iShares MSCI Child Capped ETF ECH 15.58 1.43 17.78% iShares Latin America 40 ETF ILF 14.41 1.63 31.94% iShares MSCI All Peru Capped ETF EPU 17.21 1.57 61.57% Click to enlarge

* Data as of December 31, 2016 from issuer websites.

With its lofty valuation, investors are betting on a significant economic rebound over the coming quarters and years, with ARGT trading at 10-15x higher P/E multiple than many other emerging markets. There's little doubt that growth should begin to pick up, but the question is whether the earnings growth will be significant enough to justify the multiples.

Investors should also take note that the Global X Argentina ETF is heavily weighted towards consumer cyclical (24%) and basic materials (21%). For example, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) accounts for about 15% of the portfolio and is sensitive to metrics like consumer spending rather than conventional measures like industrial production. The devaluation of the peso could also help export sectors become more competitive internationally.

Waiting for October

The biggest question mark for investors is whether Argentines are willing to hold out for these economic gains to materialize. Union organized protests already brought tens of thousands of demonstrators into Buenos Aires' streets on September 2 nd, as rising inflation and subsidy cuts put pressure on consumer pocketbooks. While many Argentines knew Macri's policies would be difficult, it's hard to measure will-power between elections.

The good news is that Macri's approval rating has stabilized at 56% toward the end of 2016 after a significant slide, according to the pollster Poliarquia. If this number slides, the President may be forced to ease off addressing the budget deficit and pay higher interest rates in the global bond markets - potentially setting the country up for another default down the road.

Midterm elections will be the most closely-watched metric by investors. On October 29, 2017, Argentines will decide whether to keep Peronists in control of the legislative branch or provide a much-needed majority to the Camiemos coalition. The latter could spark a significant rally in the country's equity market, but a failure could jeopardize the entire recovery by signaling that Macri's coalition could be on the way out before it can save the economy.

The Bottom Line

Argentina's economy has continued to struggle throughout 2016, but its equity market has rallied in hopes that President Mauricio Macri will spur growth in 2017 and beyond. Many economists are optimistic about an economic recovery, but there are several risk factors that remain for investors. Equity valuations remain high compared to many other emerging markets, while October's mid-term elections could be a make-or-break moment for the country.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.