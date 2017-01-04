How I Beat The Precious Metals Stock Market

In general, the portfolio returned 123% in 2016; this result is much better than the return delivered by the broad precious metals stock market.

The year 2016 is over so it is time to show how my portfolio of precious metals stocks performed last year (I discussed this portfolio a few times last year; for example, here or here). But before I present the appropriate figures let me remind what companies were included into this portfolio and what criteria were applied to construct it.

First of all, the portfolio was launched on December 16, 2015. To remind my readers, at that time the entire precious metals sector was in its medium - term, severe bear market phase. The prevailing opinion was clear and simple: in the coming months the gold should go much lower. As a result, nearly nobody, apart from a few diehard gold bulls, was interested in investing in precious metals stocks. Simply put, the precious metals market was presenting a classic buying opportunity and…I was very lucky to launch my portfolio at this gloomy moment.

The criteria I applied to construct my portfolio were as follows:

Silver - if I was right and a new bull market in precious metals was just around the corner, it was silver that should have performed better than gold (during bull markets in precious metals the silver outperforms gold). Therefore two of my picks were producers with high exposure to silver.

- if I was right and a new bull market in precious metals was just around the corner, it was silver that should have performed better than gold (during bull markets in precious metals the silver outperforms gold). Therefore two of my picks were producers with high exposure to silver. Only producers - my picks did not include any exploring company. Simply put, explorers are riskier than producers and I wanted to limit risks as much as possible. What is more, these producers had to operate at least two mines.

- my picks did not include any exploring company. Simply put, explorers are riskier than producers and I wanted to limit risks as much as possible. What is more, these producers had to operate at least two mines. Debt free - debt is also risky so my top companies held either very small debt or even no debt at all (with one small exception - B2 Gold).

- debt is also risky so my top companies held either very small debt or even no debt at all (with one small exception - B2 Gold). Low costs of production - my picks were low-cost producers.

- my picks were low-cost producers. Catalysts - looking for the best stocks I was trying to find companies with near-term catalysts, mostly defined as a high chance for a relevant increase in production.

Applying these criteria I selected the following picks: Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM), Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC), Claude Resources and Newmarket Gold.

In 2016 two of my picks, Claude Resources and Newmarket Gold, were acquired by their peers. In May Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI) completed the acquisition of Claude Resources and in November Kirkland Lake (OTCPK:KGILF) merged with Newmarket Gold. I was lucky again because it was confirmation that 2 out of 5 picks were excellent mining companies that other miners wanted to own. As a result of these acquisitions I had to change the composition of my portfolio a little bit:

Claude Resources was exchanged for B2 Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

I decided to keep holding Newmarket Gold shares; however, due to a merger with Kirkland Lake, Newmarket shares were exchanged for Kirkland Lake stocks

Now, let me show the total return delivered by my portfolio. For comparison, I have plotted the returns delivered by a few other popular instruments: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) and the broad stock market represented by the S&P 500 index:

Click to enlarge

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, my Top Five Picks Portfolio returned a 123% profit. The broad precious metals stock market, represented by GDXJ and GDX, delivered 69% and 49%, respectively. Those investing in a classic way (S&P 500) made a small profit of 8% (dividends excluded).

Summarizing - despite the fact that the precious metals stock market encountered a severe correction in the second half of 2016, investing in these stocks was pretty profitable. What is more, I was lucky enough to beat this market by around 74 - 54 percentage points (compared to GDX and GDXJ, respectively).

Let me list the main factors, which, in my opinion, were standing behind this success:

I have selected excellent miners. All companies hold well-established, very decent deposits. What is more, as I mentioned earlier, the deposits owned by two miners (Claude Resources and Newmarket Gold) were targeted by other miners (Silver Standard and Kirkland Lake).

4 out of 5 picks delivered much better results than GDX:

Click to enlarge

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the horizontal line, marked in red, indicates the return delivered by GDX (49.3%)

Simply put, the portfolio beat the market because nearly each pick beat it. The only exception was Fresnillo plc. This pick delivered a return comparable to GDX (49.0% vs. 49.3%). However, Fresnillo shares were negatively impacted by Brexit and the British pound. The company is primary listed on the London Stock Exchange and its share prices are quoted in British pounds. In the second half of 2016, due to Brexit, the British pound dived around 18% against the US dollar. Hence, lower return delivered by these shares. By the way, when measured in British pounds, Fresnillo delivered a return of 82.3% (much higher than GDX).

All miners were low cost producers:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: cost of production is defined as: direct cost of production plus depreciation plus administrative expenses plus royalties plus share based payments plus minor issues

As the chart shows, apart from Richmont, all miners were producing their gold equivalents at the cost of $956 per ounce or less. The only exception was Richmont ($1,117 per ounce). This company is currently in a transition period where the majority of its mining activities are being shifted into a deeper part of the Island Gold mine, the flagship property. As a result, due to increased development costs, this excellent miner delivered quite poor results in the third quarter of 2016. However, it is a one - off event and this year the company should be producing its gold at much lower cost than in 2016.

A few miners have / had catalysts round the corner

For example, B2 Gold is constructing its fifth mine, Fekola in Mali (the first gold should be poured this year). As I mentioned above, Richmont is shifting its production to the lower zone of the Island Gold; the effects should be visible soon. Fresnillo is putting its sixth mine, San Julian, online; this mine is scheduled to deliver 10.3 million ounces of silver and 44 thousand ounces of gold in annual production. I am sure that near - term catalysts add some color to these excellent miners.

Summary

I am very happy with the results delivered in 2016 by my five precious metals picks. These results were much better than the returns delivered by the broad precious metals stock market (particularly by GDXJ and GDX). Unless Brexit the results could be even better (Fresnillo share prices, the top pick in my portfolio, were negatively impacted by the weak British pound). In this article I discussed a few factors standing behind my success but the best motto is:

"In the long - term investing, to have the above - average results, you should invest in excellent companies"

I know, this sentence looks trivial but, applying the criteria listed in the first part of the article, the investors have some clues how to identify these excellent companies.

Last but not least. I want to continue my experiment. In my opinion, now we are once again at an interesting point of this secular bull market in gold. Surely, nobody can be sure that the bottom is in but precious metals stocks are presenting low valuations once again. That is why I have prepared another proposal for this year. For more details on my 2017 Five Picks Portfolio, please, visit my blog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.