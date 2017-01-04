Skechers: A Strong Bull Case For 2017

The valuation indicates that the SKX is much undervalued and offers over 30% upside potential to catch its $32 target price in the next one-year investment horizon.

The calendar year 2016 has been a tough for SKX like many other retailers in the apparel industry due to the very challenging operating environment and large scale promotional activities.

Investment Thesis

The calendar year 2016 has been tough for Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) like many other retailers in the apparel industry due to the very challenging operating environment and large scale promotional activities. The last year has been a bad for the SKX investors because the stock depreciated about 18% in value. Particularly, the third quarter proved to be disastrous for shareholders when the company posted lower than expected financial results. However, I think the investors over-reacted in their selling behavior because the company has a stable business with decent long-term growth prospects. The stock of the company offers a good investment opportunity based on many fronts (as discussed below). The company is operating with good business fundamentals with strong financial position in terms of asset base and financial leverage. Now, the stock looks more of a value than a growth play. The valuation indicates that the SKX is much undervalued and offers over 30% upside potential to catch its $32 target price in the next one-year investment horizon. Additionally, the RSI of the stock has entered into a buying territory to make the long call stronger.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg

Business Overview

SKX is a US-based company that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes footwear products for men, women, and children. Additionally, the company offers performance footwear for men and women worldwide. It operates worldwide through three business segments including Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.

If you go back few years, SKX has been a high-growth and profitable company. According to the company's most recent third quarter financial results, the company posted 10.1% growth in total net sales to report $942.4 million as compared to $856.2 million in the corresponding period last year. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.42 which reflected a 2.3% decline from the same period last year. The drop in net earnings was primarily the result of increased SG&A to support 61 new domestic and international retail stores and to support growth in China. This decline is not a serious blow for company's prospects because of its international Wholesale business segment, which is a 40.1% of the total sales, grew at 18.3% in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Additionally, the company's global retail business, which consists of 1716 retail stores globally, posted a 16% sales growth. The management of the company expressed their pleasure over this performance by commenting as:

"Skechers achieved a new third quarter sales record for the period and the second highest sales quarter in our 24-year history. This also resulted in a new nine-month sales record of $2.8 billion."

Click to enlarge

Source: Stockrow.com

The company expects that the majority of the growth going forward will be materialized from its international business including China, India, and other parts of Asia. SKX is expecting $5-to-$10 million CAPEX in the fourth quarter to open 15-to-20 news stores internationally and to support the completion of its European Distribution Center Automation System. The company is focusing on the South Korean market where it has formed a new joint venture with Luen Thai Enterprises. This is going to be a positive catalyst for international business growth for the company going forward. As David Weinberg, Chief Financial Officer for the company, commented on the South Korean market:

"Skechers footwear has been available in South Korea for more than 15 years. In that time, we have developed a great footprint with a network of more than 55 Skechers stores and built the brand through strong marketing campaigns, including utilizing the talents of exceptionally popular endorsees like K-Pop stars Sistar and EXO in Skechers marketing campaigns. With a dedicated team from our previous distributor, LS Networks, and the knowledge and acumen of our Skechers China team, we believe we can profitably grow our business in South Korea and truly penetrate the region with a strong presentation from our vast collection of men's, women's and kids' footwear."

The financial position of the company looks in terms of ever increasing asset base and very low level of debt. SKX has a very solid cash position of $665.29 million and only $74.5 million of debt. Additionally, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 which indicates that the company's leverage position is very robust. Moreover, SKX has a very solid working capital position and has $3.66 in working capital to meet each dollar in short-nature liabilities. Investors should be more concerned about how much a company returns to their capital. The most preferred and looked-after return measure is the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and it is over 30% for the company which is much higher than the industry averages.

Click to enlarge

Source: Stockrow.com

The consensus view of the analyst's community is bullish at SKX's stock. They are looking some pressure on business fundamentals for the short term period before the turn-around in earnings growth. An analyst from Buckingham, Scott Krasik has raised his price target to $31 from previously $21 after viewing SKX to debut at the Fashion Footwear Association of New York trade show. According to his analysis for SKX:

"While fundamentals will likely remain under pressure for the next one-to-two quarters, as we indicated in recent research, Skechers' ability to reduce inventory after 2016 diminishes the risk of another major negative EPS revision in the near-term," Krasik wrote in the note. "At current levels, we believe the risk/reward is extremely favorable."

Valuation

Now look at the valuations of the company to dig-into-deep for the stock's investment prospects. First look at the enterprise level valuation. According to the EV/EBITDA valuation method, the company is deeply undervalued and the stock has a long way to go. Based on this model, the stock has an upside potential of over 70% to reach its intrinsic value of $42. This might look too optimistic value; Therefore, I turn to another widely used valuation method, the P/E model.

Source: Author Calculations/ Yahoo finance

The following table shows the current relative valuation measures of SKX in relation to its industry and the broader market. However, I use the forward multiple which is a preferred way for valuation matters. The forward P/E multiple of the stock is 13.43x as compared to the industry's multiple of 19.55x. Based on the current year's expected EPS of $1.62, the stock has potential to reach its fair value of $32 (rounded) with over 30% return in the next one-year investment horizon. Additionally, all of the other relative valuation measures of SKX are much cheaper than the industry average multiples as well as the broader market. This means the stock is undervalued and offers a good investment opportunity at current levels.

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

All of the above analysis and valuations indicate that the investment prospects for SKX are bright, therefore, I set my target price, using the pessimistic approach, for the stock to $32 which offers a respectable over 30% upside potential in the next one-year holding period.

Final Thoughts

SKX has abundant cash of $665.29 million available on its balance sheet. This is a positive indicator for the share investors. Some cash is necessary to run the business smoothly; however, excess cash should be utilized for a better cause. This excess cash can be utilized to pay off the debt of $74.5 million to make the balance sheet debt free. This would result in more earnings available for the shareholders in the future years. The company can use the remaining cash to pay dividends to its shareholders to make them more satisfied with the company. This would ultimately increase the investor confidence over the company. Another best use of the excess cash could be to repurchase the shares, a good way to offset the dilution effects or to return the capital back to its providers, which would result in fewer shares outstanding and better earnings per share. Whatever the case may be regarding excess cash; it will eventually happen and will be the positive news for the shareholders.

Another positive event happened recently was the company's CEO, Robert Greenberg's $11 million worth purchase of company shares at the end of the November last year. This is a strong event that indicates something bigger than many thinks. Mr. Robert Greenberg is visioning something interesting about the company's future prospects which many analysts cannot. The price of the stock reacted strongly with 16% gain after one day when the CEO disclosed the trade. I believe the stock price has not fully incorporated this news and its effects will be realized after few quarters. To conclude the story of SKX, the company has a good solid business prospects and the stock is a bargain investment opportunity for medium-to-longer period investors at current price level.

