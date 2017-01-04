Republic Services: Can A Garbage Collecting Company Make You Money? (Part 1 Of 2)

Click to enlarge

This article is about Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and why it's a great total return growth investment that's being considered for The Good Business Portfolio. Part 1 will look at Republic Services and part 2 will look at Waste Management (NYSE:WM) the biggest company in the same industry sector. When I scanned the 5 year chart it was obvious that Republic Services had a great past 5 year record. Republic Services is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. Fundamentals of Republic Services will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Republic Services passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Republic Services is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $19.4 billion. The large size of Republic Services gives it the muscle plus its large cash flow to increase the business going forward. The biggest company in the environmental and facilities services sector is Waste Management at $31.3 Billion capitalization 50% bigger than RSG, which leads to competition between the two companies.

Republic Services has a dividend yield of 2.3% which is slightly above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. Republic Services is therefore a average choice for the income investor. The payout ratio is fair at 56% over the past five years. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves plenty of cash at $850 Million remaining for investment in new company purchases and continued share buy backs and dividend increases as seen in the graphic below.

Click to enlarge

Source : RSG last quarter's earnings call.

Republic Services total yearly cash flow at $1.5 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth through buying of bolt on companies. This good cash flow makes the dividend very safe with room for increases each year as the environmental and facilities services sector continues to grow.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year CAGR of 8.0% (S&P Capital IQ) easily meets my requirement. This good future growth for Republic Services can continue the uptrend benefiting from the growth of the working population and increasing growth of the economy.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,900 today. This makes Republic Services a good investment for the total return growth investor looking back, that has future growth as the need for its services increases.

Republic Services S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $53.0. Republic Services is 6% over priced at present compared to the target. RSG is a fair buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average growth that has a long term (5 -10 years) investment horizon. The shorter term investor would be advised to watch RSG and buy at a better entry price of $51.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Republic Services beat the Dow baseline in my 48.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48.0. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The total return of 108.20% makes Republic Services a great investment for the total return growth investor. Republic Services Has increased its dividend for 10 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 2.3% which is average for the income investor but the total return is great which makes RSG a pick for the total return investor.

DOW's 48.0 month total return baseline is 50.83%

Company Name 48.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Republic Services +108.20% 57.37% 2.3% Click to enlarge

As seen in the 5 year price chart below Republic Services has a good chart over 2012-2017 YTD, that shows a steady long term growth going up and to the right. The chart is great because it shows the strong steady growth over the 5 year period beating the DOW when the DOW average is up 51%.

RSG data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 27, 2016 Republic Services reported earnings that were above expected at $0.60 compared to last year at $0.55 and expected of $0.58. Total revenue was higher at $2.41 Billion and higher than a year ago by 3.0% year over year. This was a good report with bottom and top line increasing. The next earnings will be out in January 2017 and are expected to be $0.55 compared to last year at $0.50. The company guided earnings for the year 2016 at $2.19-$2.20. This leaves cash available for dividend increases, buying bolt on companies and business expansion.

Business Overview

Republic Services is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. The Company operates in over 40 states and Puerto Rico through approximately 340 collection operations, over 200 transfer stations, over 190 active landfills, approximately 70 recycling centers, approximately 10 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and over 10 salt water disposal wells. It also operates approximately 70 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. It has post-closure responsibility for approximately 130 closed landfills. The Company provides residential, small-container commercial and large-container industrial solid waste collection services. Its residential collection business involves the curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, or directly to landfills or recycling centers.

You can see from the graphic below the strong plan for value creation that RSG uses to increase its business and return value and profits to the share holder. Click to enlarge

Source : Republic Services

Over all Republic Services is a good business with 8% projected revenue growth as the economy and the environmental and facilities services sector continues to grow. The good cash flow provides RSG the capability to continue its growth with addition of more bolt on companies. As the economy grows so will the sales of Republic Services business.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.5%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the last earnings call Donald W. Slager(Chief Executive Officer) said "Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being with us today. Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of our strategy, a profitable growth through differentiation. Our solid performance resulted from simultaneously growing price and volume, higher recycled commodity prices, and continuing to execute our strategic initiatives. As expected, margins expanded in the third quarter, keeping us well-positioned to achieve our full year EBITDA margin goal."

This shows the projection of the top management to continued growth of the company and its business and provide value to the shareholder

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Republic Services is an investment choice for the total return investor with its average yield of 2.3% and has great total return over my test period. Republic Services will differently be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when an open slot is available but I also want to take a look at Waste Management in the second part of this article to look at the largest garbage collection company. RSG in the environmental and facilities services business is using its good cash flow to buy bolt on companies and expand its business. RSG has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the environmental and facilities services sectors continue to grow. If you want a steady growing company that also provides a fair income RSG may be the right investment for you.

Trimmed position in Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 5.1% of the portfolio. I will eventually sell the HOG position since sales have become stagnant and the stock price is high because of take over rumors.

Added to position of Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), now at 3.6% of the portfolio. I intent to keep adding to TXN until it is 4% of the portfolio a full position.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) now at 4.1% of the portfolio a full position.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 0.93% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust in September of this year if you are interested.

Sold all Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) they have received a bid of $65.50 cash for their shares, which to me is a fair price. I want to take the profit off the table in case the deal does not go through. I also would like to deploy the proceeds to increase the dividend paying companies in the portfolio. A few days after I sold CAB the FTC requested more data from CAB, this makes me believe the deal may not be completed and CAB will drop like a rock.

Increased Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from 4.8% of the portfolio to 5.0% of the portfolio, I needed a little more income and OHI will give that to the portfolio.

The portfolio has filled in the open portfolio slot with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to 0.6% of the portfolio and may be followed by Kellogg (NYSE:K) when the next slot is open.

Sold some covered calls on Harley Davidson , sold January 6, 59's. If the premium gets to 20% of the sold premium price, I will buy them back with the hope that HOG goes up so I can sell the calls again in the same month for a Double if time permits. The HOG price is presently below the strike price and I will let the options expire and sell the HOG options a month further out.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 7.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA is now in trim position with Home depot , Johnson & Johnson and Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on individual 787 plane costs at $151 Million in the third quarter. The recent earnings blew away the estimate of $2.63 and came in at $3.51. BA has just received a large order for 15 747-8 planes which will help keep this line open. BA is a long term buy and has a backlog of over 7 years.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my recent article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on CAB, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument , Digital Investors Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, TXN, DLR, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.