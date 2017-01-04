InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/3/17: LTRE, SPKE, GLV, OPK

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Learning Tree Intl (NASDAQ:LTRE), and;

Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI);

New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC), and;

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);

Vector (NYSE:VGR);

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO);

Carnival (NYSE:CUK);

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN);

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI), and;

Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN);

Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO), and;

Modsys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,150,118 2 Wong Ya Ming DIR Nova Lifestyle NVFY JS* $10,494,935 3 Kruse Stein CEO Carnival CCL S $3,161,201 4 Kruse Stein CEO Carnival CUK S $3,161,201 5 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $2,264,000 6 Evans Robert L DIR Churchill Downs CHDN S $1,875,025 7 Schear Mitchell N PR Vornado Rlty Tr VNO S $1,539,660 8 Lyon Glenn S DIR Finish Line FINL S $1,416,975 9 Lansing William J CEO,DIR Fair Isaac FICO AS $837,690 10 Weed Thaddeus Gerard VP,CFO,TR Cogent Communications CCOI S $830,326 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

