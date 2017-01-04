InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/3/17: LTRE, SPKE, GLV, OPK

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
- Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
- Learning Tree Intl (NASDAQ:LTRE), and;
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI);
- New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC), and;
- Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
- Vector (NYSE:VGR);
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO);
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK);
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN);
- Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI), and;
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Global Div & Inc Fd
|GLV
|B
|$538,160
|2
|Water Asset Mgt
|BO
|Cadiz
|CDZI
|B
|$437,100
|3
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$390,537
|4
|Maxwell W Keith
|DIR,BO
|Spark Energy
|SPKE
|B
|$288,970
|5
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Eq Fd
|GLQ
|B
|$266,485
|6
|Prescott Capital
|BO
|Modsys Intl
|MDSY
|B
|$250,000
|7
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|Opko Health
|OPK
|B
|$235,515
|8
|Osmium Partners
|BO
|Learning Tree Intl
|LTRE
|B
|$203,275
|9
|Swallow John
|PR,DIR,BO
|New Jersey Mining
|NJMC
|JB*
|$130,000
|10
|Zakrzewski Joseph S
|DIR
|Acceleron Pharma
|XLRN
|B
|$102,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Brin Sergey
|PR,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,150,118
|2
|Wong Ya Ming
|DIR
|Nova Lifestyle
|NVFY
|JS*
|$10,494,935
|3
|Kruse Stein
|CEO
|Carnival
|CCL
|S
|$3,161,201
|4
|Kruse Stein
|CEO
|Carnival
|CUK
|S
|$3,161,201
|5
|Lebow Bennett S
|DIR
|Vector
|VGR
|AS
|$2,264,000
|6
|Evans Robert L
|DIR
|Churchill Downs
|CHDN
|S
|$1,875,025
|7
|Schear Mitchell N
|PR
|Vornado Rlty Tr
|VNO
|S
|$1,539,660
|8
|Lyon Glenn S
|DIR
|Finish Line
|FINL
|S
|$1,416,975
|9
|Lansing William J
|CEO,DIR
|Fair Isaac
|FICO
|AS
|$837,690
|10
|Weed Thaddeus Gerard
|VP,CFO,TR
|Cogent Communications
|CCOI
|S
|$830,326
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.