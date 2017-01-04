InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/3/17: LTRE, SPKE, GLV, OPK

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Learning Tree Intl (NASDAQ:LTRE), and;
  • Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI);
  • New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC), and;
  • Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
  • Vector (NYSE:VGR);
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO);
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK);
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN);
  • Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI), and;
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN);
  • Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO), and;
  • Modsys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Global Div & Inc Fd GLV B $538,160
2 Water Asset Mgt BO Cadiz CDZI B $437,100
3 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $390,537
4 Maxwell W Keith DIR,BO Spark Energy SPKE B $288,970
5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $266,485
6 Prescott Capital BO Modsys Intl MDSY B $250,000
7 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $235,515
8 Osmium Partners BO Learning Tree Intl LTRE B $203,275
9 Swallow John PR,DIR,BO New Jersey Mining NJMC JB* $130,000
10 Zakrzewski Joseph S DIR Acceleron Pharma XLRN B $102,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,150,118
2 Wong Ya Ming DIR Nova Lifestyle NVFY JS* $10,494,935
3 Kruse Stein CEO Carnival CCL S $3,161,201
4 Kruse Stein CEO Carnival CUK S $3,161,201
5 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $2,264,000
6 Evans Robert L DIR Churchill Downs CHDN S $1,875,025
7 Schear Mitchell N PR Vornado Rlty Tr VNO S $1,539,660
8 Lyon Glenn S DIR Finish Line FINL S $1,416,975
9 Lansing William J CEO,DIR Fair Isaac FICO AS $837,690
10 Weed Thaddeus Gerard VP,CFO,TR Cogent Communications CCOI S $830,326
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

