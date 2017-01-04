Africa's Next Retail Giant?

The combination of the two entities would form a retail business with twice the market share of their next-closest competitor in the African market.

Thesis: The idea of a high-market share "retail giant" on the African continent would hold appeal to investors, and represents the central idea behind the intended merger of Steinhoff and Shoprite, but there are many details yet to be uncovered regarding the proposed transaction.

Overview

Last month, Steinhoff International Holdings (OTC:SNHFF)(OTCPK:SNHFY) announced its intention to combine its African retail holdings with those of Shoprite Holding Limited (OTCPK:SRHGF)(OTCPK:SRGHY). The planned merger would, in effect, form a retail giant on the African continent given Shoprite already stands as Africa's largest supermarket chain. Shoprite is expected to acquire the entirety of Steinhoff's African retail operations which include Ackermans, JD Group, John Craig, Pepkor Africa, Pep SA, Refinery and Dunns, Shoe City, and Specialty Group.

Shoprite chairperson Christo Wiese already owns 18% of Steinhoff and 16% of Shoprite and has logically assumed the role of brokering the deal between the two sides. Shoprite's founder and CEO Whitey Basson stepped down at the end of December after 37 years at the helm, which left the company and its successor to navigate an unclear future.

Steinhoff will obtain a majority stake in Shoprite via a significant equity stake in an expected stock-for-stock deal. Shoprite's relatively light leverage load at a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.88x will also lower Steinhoff's debt/EBITDA ratio from 3.78x to around 3.2x (source: company filings), which is beneficial to creditors and bondholders. The combined company - to be tentatively named Retail Africa - could expect to earn around $15 billion in revenue with a bit over $1 billion in EBITDA through basic line item combination. This would place the combined company at approximately twice the size of Africa's second-largest grocer Pick n' Pay Stores Ltd. (OTCPK:PKPYY).

Uptake of market share to the point of international competitiveness is the most attractive aspect of the deal for both parties. Each is expected to benefit from standard economies of scale, complementary product offerings and retail diversification, product cross-selling, enhanced customer loyalty, greater supply chain efficiency, established presence in over a dozen African countries, knowledge sharing among management, and service overlap.

Retail Africa would form an integrated retail chain that predominantly aims to compete on price and through its nature as a one-stop shopping center. The eventual goal, naturally, is to compete with the largest retailers as massive conglomerates such as Walmart and Amazon have used their size and scalability to compete across the retail spectrum and become among the largest companies in the world. The new company could employ nearly 200,000 people and lead to additional job creation in other parts of the African continent as it expands (and perhaps beyond the confines of the continent in time). Steinhoff's recent purchases of Mattress Firm and Poundland also represent clear intentions of integrating more retail forms into its product offerings with an eye toward discount oriented African consumers.

The transaction will provide Steinhoff with another large equity stake in an integrated retail chain in a similar vein to its 39.8% stake in KAP Industrial Holdings and 20% stake in PSG Group Limited. In terms of alternative assets, Steinhoff also owns $3.1 billion worth of European real estate assets at book value, with an actual value likely to be higher. Debtholders, especially, can benefit from the company's $2.4 billion worth of convertible debt, which can be converted into common shares down the road (i.e., debt load can be lightened upon conversion and benefit credit holders directly). Therefore, despite Steinhoff's relatively high degree of leverage, it has numerous sources of non-debt capital to support its current credit quality.

A definitive agreement on the formation of Retail Africa is still in the works being negotiated among management teams and the entities' largest shareholders. It is expected that a deal will be negotiated such that any share issuance is not dilutive to Steinhoff's earnings per share. Moreover, the share-for-share exchange could be structured in a way such that Steinhoff could avoid paying a control premium for Shoprite, unlike most takeover deals.

Shares of both companies have stumbled post-announcement with shareholders reacting to the uncertainty surrounding the deal, especially with regard to the potential valuation of the combined entity. Nonetheless, the proposal of a retail business that contains twice the market share of its next-closest competitor is an alluring conception, and one that may have the size and scale to have a transformative influence on African retail.

