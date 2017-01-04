Soaring Consumer Confidence Implies a Rising Stock Market in 2017

Last week, the S&P 500 declined by 1.1%, so the S&P slipped slightly below a double-digit gain for the full year. The S&P 500 rose 9.5% for all of 2016 and the Dow Jones Industrials rose 13.4%, its best year since 2013. The Russell 2000 soared 19.5% in 2016 - most of that rise coming in the last two months.

In the last week of 2016, volume was low since many Wall Street traders and analysts have been skiing (or otherwise on vacation) this past week. However, when the analysts get back to work this week, I fear they will begin to trim their earnings estimates for many multinational stocks that are fighting a strong currency headwind from a strong U.S. dollar. As a result, there may be some consolidation in the New Year but fundamentally strong domestic stocks are likely to benefit from the upcoming earnings season.

While 20,000 on the Dow Industrials continues to be a temporary ceiling, I expect that the upcoming fourth-quarter announcement season could turn that temporary ceiling into a new floor. In fact, "Dow 20,000" could become a "launching pad" if fourth-quarter sales and earnings beat analyst estimates.

My favorite economist, Ed Yardini, recently said on CNBC that instead of the S&P 500's earnings being up 8% in 2017, "it could be closer to 20%." Specifically, Yardini stressed, "That's the kind of impact the substantial (corporate) tax cuts could have." So essentially, Yardini implied that much of the "animal spirits" that have driving the stock market since Donald Trump won the Presidential election are due to the anticipation of substantially higher earnings after his much-lower corporate tax rates are instituted.

With lower corporate taxes, we could see a massive repatriation of overseas corporate cash. This, in turn, should help to boost stock buy-back activity, which would further boost corporate earnings-per-share.

The Wall Street Journal also seems to be getting excited about corporate tax reform. Last week, The WSJ pointed out that corporate stock repurchases seem to be on the upswing, according to data from Goldman Sachs. Specifically, Goldman Sachs forecasted that S&P 500 companies will repatriate $200 billion of their $1 trillion in cash held overseas in 2017 and that $150 billion of those funds will be spent on share repurchases. Since the start of 2009 (through September 30, 2016), S&P 500 companies have spent $3.24 trillion in stock buybacks, led by big stocks with relatively low-to-moderate price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

Soaring Consumer Confidence Implies a Rising Stock Market in 2017

Last Tuesday, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence surged to 113.7 in December, up from a revised 109.4 in November. This came as a big surprise, since economists were forecasting a rise to only 109.8 in December. As a result, consumer confidence is now at the highest level in the last 15 years (since August, 2001). The detailed components of consumer confidence were uniformly bullish. For instance, expectations for the next six months surged to 105.5, up from 94.4 in November. Clearly, many Americans expect the new President to make their lives better in the upcoming months.

The Conference Board survey also showed that the percentage of consumers expecting higher stock prices spiked from 30.9% in October to 44.7% in November. According to Bespoke Investment Group (in "Stampeding on to the Stock Market Bandwagon," December 27, 2016), that's the second largest one-month increase in this market-confidence index, just shy of the largest (14%) rise in November, 1998.

Normally, I would say that is a "contrarian signal" implying over-confidence before a possible correction, but Bespoke looked up the last seven times (since 1987) when the percentage of consumers expecting higher stock prices rose by more than 10 percentage points from one month to the next. Their study showed that the S&P 500 moved higher each time in the next three months (up an average 6.71%), six months (+10.62% on average), and 12 months (+19.76%, on average). The last time this happened (March to April, 2009), the stock market rose 13.14% in three months and 35.96% over the following 12 months.

Another factor helping to boost consumer confidence is that U.S. home prices continue to steadily rise. On Tuesday, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index was up 5.6% in the 12 months through October 31, 2016. All 20 cities posted price appreciation, ranging from 1.7% in New York to 10.7% in Seattle, and 10.3% in Portland. Clearly, tight home inventories and low mortgage rates helped to boost median home prices. Now that mortgage rates are rising, home price appreciate may slow, but not while the inventories of existing homes remain tight. As a result, I expect home prices to keep rising.

