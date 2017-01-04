Conflicting Indicators For The New Year

When I sat down to write my first column of 2017, I literally had no topic in mind. I had already made my predictions for 2017 three weeks ago. Typically there are interesting developments during the week, or upcoming events that I have an opinion on, so in many cases the columns “write themselves.” This time, I decided to look at many of the macro indicators that follow to see what jumps out. Here is the result.

While the majority of investors I talk with are worried that interest rates are only going to rise in 2017, some bonds in Europe were sinking further and further into record negative yield territory in late 2016.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

While it is all over the news that a major top is in place in the U.S. bond market – a sentiment I don’t share – the EU confederate bonds reached an all-time low yield of -0.48%. The European Financial Stability Facility is a special-purpose vehicle with ability to borrow up to 440 billion euros, backed by members of the Eurozone, to address the European sovereign-debt crisis. Something is not quite right in the Eurozone, as the yields on EFSF bonds keep sinking further and further into negative territory.

For comparison, German 10-year bunds closed out 2016 with a positive yield of 0.208%. Germany is the biggest contributor to EFSF and those interest rates used to be correlated. German 10-year bund yields have been cut in half from the highs they saw after the U.S. Presidential election – from 40 to 20 basis points. It would be difficult for U.S. interest rates to rise dramatically in this global deflationary context.

Those who assumed that the U.S. Presidential Election marked a top in the U.S. Treasury market may be rather surprised in 2017. The global deflationary problem is far from over and it may get worse in 2017 depending on political developments in the weakened EU and the economic developments in China.

Major turns in the bond market take years to complete. The last time we went from a falling interest-rate environment to a rising-rate environment (1920 to 1940, above), we saw a 15-year bottoming trend from 1940 to 1955. The ensuing peak in interest rates in the early 1980s was jagged and volatile, but some of that volatility can be attributed to the aggressive measures taken under the Fed Chairman, Paul Volcker, to target money supply and let interest rates spike. But 10-year rates have declined ever since 1981.

While President-Elect Trump has uttered some big promises for the U.S. economy, we will have to wait and see if he can deliver, as he is the only President with no political career before taking office. (Dwight Eisenhower was a 5-star general before becoming President, which arguably is a very political position.)

In the 240-year history of the United States there has never been an economic expansion longer than 10 years (March 1991-March 2001). June 2017 will mark year eight of the present expansion. The statistical distribution of recessions in the history of the U.S. suggests that the incoming Trump administration will face a recession in the next 2-½ years, if the 240 years of economic history can serve as any guide. This suggests that the spike in long-term interest rates in the U.S. in late 2016 may not be a long-term bottom.

Another important indicator I have previously mentioned in this column is the flight of capital out of China, as estimated by their foreign exchange reserves. The November numbers show a re-acceleration of that flight of capital with a $70 billion monthly outflow. (The December numbers will be available soon.)

For all intents and purposes, at least $1 trillion has left China since the bursting of China’s credit bubble in 2014. There may have to be a hard (overnight) devaluation if the Chinese economy keeps deteriorating in 2017, as I suspect it will. Kynikos Associates has prepared an alternate reserve calculation that nets out foreign dollar borrowings by mainland entities (chart, below). That means the Chinese foreign exchange reserves are significantly lower than what the official numbers suggest (seen in the chart above).

We are approaching crisis mode in China and it will be interesting to see if 2017 is the year in which the Chinese economic numbers begin to deteriorate more notably.

Many commodity markets crashed in 2014-15 due to the Chinese economic slowdown. The Chinese stock market crashed in 2015 because of too much margin leverage, and it is entirely possible that the Chinese economy crashes this year. Right now, it is deteriorating in an orderly manner, but such deflating credit bubble situations sometimes can spiral out of control quickly. If capital flight out of China accelerates in 2017, that would be a major red flag to look for more significant economic deterioration in China in 2017.

How High Can the U.S. Stock Market Go?

I get this question all the time and most investors would be surprised to find out that there is no limit to how high the stock market can go. If the economy grows and earnings in the stock market grow, stocks can go higher once again in 2017. Earnings growth is estimated to accelerate in 2017 so while we are in a very mature economic expansion, I see no sign of a recession on the horizon yet. There are bigger risks to the global economy emanating from Europe and China than anything that will come from the U.S.

That said, I would not be surprised if 2017 turns out to be a more volatile year for the U.S. stock market as the new President seems hell-bent on making many changes, some of them controversial. He also has a rather trigger-happy Twitter finger. Making public policy with 140-character tweets should be interesting.

My biggest concern is that Trump may launch a trade war with China as a first step, before embarking on his domestic policy agenda. That would be the wrong sequence of events, in my opinion, as I do not believe he will be able to achieve the domestic economic acceleration he is looking for during a trade war. I guess we'll find out soon enough, as he has prepared many executive orders for his first day in office.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.