32.82% In 2016: Don't Be Deceived By The Sweet Siren Songs Of Self-Satisfaction

To not be deceived by the sweet siren songs of Self-Satisfaction, I keep in mind that 2015 was not a bad year for my portfolio (-8.89%).

Even if the 2016 performance is very great, it is obvious that it will be very difficult to duplicate it.

Some stocks purchased in the past did not turn out so well, especially Sears.

Notes for the readers

The different data, figures or graphs have been retrieved from a report of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), the broker I used currently to purchase and sell my stocks. Please also note I am a personal investor Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

2016 Portfolio Performance Overview

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did.

Even if the 2016 performance was very good, it is important to keep in mind two things:

We are in a bullish environment. It is easier to make money in this context

In 2015, my portfolio performance was -8.89%, while the performance of the main indexes was positive.

2016 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following 7 companies at the end of 2016:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized (around 55% of the revenues come from abroad)

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF), a UK based Drilling Contractor owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS), a mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue.

Most of the shares in my portfolio performed well. Actia was my top stock in 2016, thanks of great results. I am still confident that Actia's revenues and profits will continue growing in the near future. American Outdoor Brands and Atlas performed well, mainly driven by strong results for the gunmaker and by Trump's effect for the insurer (I only acquired Atlas after its Q3 2016 result release). CYS and Awilco paid strong dividends (a more than 10% yield for both companies) but their market values remain very dependent from external conditions (oil price for Awilco and central bank actions for CYS). Hopefully, the oil price increase occurred during the second half of 2016 impacted positively Awilco's share price. The two last stocks were and still are the most worrisome and disappointing:

Tesco was involved in an accounting scandal in 2014 and faced to an aggressive competition from hard discounters. The British retailer seems to recover progressively.

Sears is burning more and more cash every quarter. Mr Market considers that the end should be near. Sears remains my worst investing decision (I purchased Sears' stocks in 2015) which has harshly impacted my portfolio performance.

Furthermore this outperformance is also due to the fact that I used the margin accounts of Interactive Brokers. In other words, I was leveraged. At the end of 2016 my asset allocation was the following:

Any important drop of the stock markets could have impacted negatively my portfolio performance. This brings me to my closing remarks: Cash is King, don't neglect the King!

Cash is King

It's an easy lesson but it is hard to keep it in mind: cash is king. When you have cash, you can purchase underpriced stocks or pay cheaply some stocks that you have already in your portfolio. I did not follow that simple rule and I missed two or three opportunities because of a lack of money, especially on CYS and Tesco PLC.

Put your money where your mouth is

I have invested in Sears because I considered that the guy who gave me that piece of advice was a better investor than I could be. I did two things wrong. Firstly I did not do my homework and based my investing decision only on a subjective feeling. Secondly, I did not consider myself to be able to invest properly. Two big mistakes which cost me a lot. If I would not have invested in Sears, my 2016 return would have been definitely better and I could have used the money to invest in other stocks. However I decided to keep Sears in my portfolio for two reasons:

I have still have hope that some hidden assets could be monetized.

Even if it were not the case (dreaming is a good thing but we have to eat), it's better for me to keep my Sears' stocks for some fiscal reasons.

And Now... What's next for 2017?

Regarding the lessons I have learned in 2016, I will adapt my portfolio accordingly:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident on the results delivered by these companies

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists.

Depending on the next result release, I could sell Tesco Plc.

I will transfer more funds from my cash account in order to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However I do not have any target in terms of asset allocations for 2017.

Furthermore I would not expect my portfolio to return the same level of profitability for 2017 but my expectation is at least to get a 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

My portfolio performed very well in 2016. My portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 and even the other benchmark stock indexes this year and ended with a 32.82% gain. However I am fully aware of the irreproducibility of this performance over the long term. A 8% annualized long-term remains the target.

