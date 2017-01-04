Has Caterpillar Run Too Far?

If the last recession is any indication, we do not need a strong recovery for Caterpillar to outperform.

Caterpillar, Inc (NYSE:CAT), as come a long way since bottoming in early 2016. Back in January shares were at around just $60. Today they are at over $92; a gain of some 50%. Looking at a chart of the stock, it seems as if the market priced in some kind of cyclical recovery in the first half of 2016, and that really accelerated once Donald Trump won the presidential election. Have a look.

That's quite a run, and upon first seeing this I was tempted to throw in the towel on Caterpillar and admit I had missed it, particularly because the company's earnings outlook continues to be not so great. However, looking at the company's history over various business cycles, Caterpillar stock typically begins to recover well before its earnings do, and the daylight between those two can often be substantial, as it is with so many industrial stocks. This article takes a look at Caterpillar's expectations for 2017 and its relative valuation, and whether the company can still be picked up right here.

Bleak outlook, but does it even matter?

Caterpillar in 2016 can be summed up by a struggle to "remove" cost while overall sales fell. For example, this year operating costs dropped by a substantial $644 million. This was done by closing 17 facilities, issuing less travel and consulting compensation, less in bonus compensation and reducing head count by 15,000.

Unfortunately, sales volume drops accounted for $649 million, plus another $213 million via price reductions. This was lead by a drop in demand for mining equipment and the transportation business.

The company has three divisions: Energy & Transportation, Construction Industries and Resource Industries. In the third quarter, sales and revenue for in Resource Industries dropped a whole 25% year on year. Construction Industries dropped 12% and Energy & Transportation fell 18% versus the same period last year.

Despite all that, revenue outlook for 2017 is for sales to be flat, with sharp declines in the first half of the year and a significantly better second half. In particular, mining customers are feeling better about generally rising commodity prices. Management is seeing "green shoots" in Gold and Copper, particularly from Indian customers.

That was all before Trump's electoral victory on November 8th. Trump's victory could quite possibly bring a large infrastructure bill, corporate tax reform and 'smarter' regulations on business could all be huge net positives for Caterpillar, and could have a big effect on Caterpillar's underlying business, particularly increased spending on infrastructure.

That certainly explains the newfound optimism in the stock since the election, but some major concerns linger on: Caterpillar is a global company, with sales revenue spread throughout the world, so any major recovery will have to come from the global economy. The European economy continues to be concerning, construction in North America remains weak, and crude oil prices are not yet high enough for a meaningful recovery in that sector.

I get all those concerns, but I think a bit of perspective is in order. Back in late 2009 there were similar concerns, and then some, about the long-term viability of the global recovery. Many today don't believe that recovery of 2009 was much of a recovery at all, at least by some key metrics. Even still, Caterpillar's earnings per share went from $2.18 in 2009 to $7.79 in 2011, and shares went from the $20s to a peak of $115.

The chart in the beginning of this article might not show it, but in 2009 shares began a sharp recovery before earnings do, and I am seeing similar movements right now. Forgive me for using a somewhat more complicated chart, but I think that it illuminates a lot.

Chart by FAST Graphs, a service which I subscribe to and strongly recommend for retail investors. This chart very clearly illustrates the relation between Caterpillar stock and its earnings. The shaded green area represents earnings, and the solid black line represents share price.

Have a look at the above chart by FAST Graphs. We can see that, back in 2009, share prices began a steep recovery even as earnings were dropping. Back then, as I personally remember, it didn't make much sense to see shares going up so much while earnings lagged, but that is indeed what happens with many industrial stocks: They begin to rise sharply in anticipation of a recovery. I see similar indications in recent stock action.

Is Caterpillar a buy?

Make no mistake about it, a bet on Caterpillar here is a bet on economic acceleration in the US and, possibly, other important pieces of the global economy. I'm OK with making that bet, and I don't mind recommending Caterpillar here. However, this is not my favorite industrial stock. The company's heavy exposure to North American construction, energy activity and global mining demand makes me prefer other industrial names.

I continue to prefer United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), primarily due to its exposure to national defense, and also because of its new aerospace product, the geared turbofan, which airline customers really like, but the company has so far had trouble producing quickly enough. I like this exposure and these industries a lot better, given the current macroeconomic environment and the long-lived "aerospace supercycle," but that's all for another article.

