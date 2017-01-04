Can China's Strong PMI Last?

If China raises rates to deter more capital flight then the fall in real estate could spill over into manufacturing.

If or when the government cuts stimulus to spur property values it could hurt manufacturing.

Now that the Fed has removed the punch bowl the global economy could be vulnerable. The world is now watching China with bated breath. The country is one of the largest consumers of everything from oil to iron ore to aluminum. Prices for various metals and raw materials could be impacted by China. For now, things look upbeat after reporting a strong Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI"):

The China Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed in December, marking its fastest rate of improvement in three years, figures released Tuesday showed. In December, the Caixin PMI reading came in at 51.9, up from November's 50.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below signals contraction. That compared with China's official manufacturing PMI, released Sunday, coming in at 51.4, down slightly from November's 51.7. The official non-manufacturing PMI, which takes a reading on the services sector, came in at 54.5 in December, down from November's 54.7.

It was the fastest rate of improvement in three years. The Caixin PMI focuses on small-scale private businesses. If small business is indeed the engine of growth, then things could be looking up for China in the short term.

Can The Prosperity Last?

The question remains, "Can China's economic growth last?" There are several dynamics working against the recovery. First of all, part of the growth in manufacturing could have been spurred by government stimulus. Between Yellen, Draghi, Kuroda, et. al it's difficult to keep track of which central banker is injecting funds into the economy and which is pulling back. Last year China launched a stimulus package to spur property values and hopefully reduce unsold inventories. According to BNP Paribas there remains an inventory glut in certain regions:

This dichotmised market phenomenon is not what Beijing has hoped for when they launched the housing stimulus measures last year. The policy stimulus was intended to help reduce sky-high housing inventories in the regions that are hit hard by the structural rebalancing process. But inventories have remained very high in the troubled provinces, such as Liaoning, Shanxi, Ningxia and Shaanxi, while inventories in the prosperous cities have dropped further and put upward pressure on housing prices.

Stimulus that leads to distortions that could potentially inure to the benefit of few people is not good for China's economy. If or when the government cuts stimulus then property values and the housing market could crater. The suffering could spread to banks and individuals and ultimately, the manufacturing sector.

That said, now that the Fed has raised rates U.S. treasuries could look more attractive vis-a-vis China's government bonds. That could potentially cause more capital flight from China into the U.S. China's foreign exchange reserves hit $3.12 trillion in October; they had not been that low since March 2011. The government has put in measures to stop capital flight. With the Fed rate hike China might be forced to raise interest rates to make domestic investments more attractive. That in turn, could circumvent previous stimulus efforts by cooling the housing market and property prices.

Takeaway

China's December manufacturing PMI was impressive. If government stimulus is curtailed then that prosperity could end.

