Long And Short Picks For 2017

Finally, two of the most popular stocks of the past years, are probably great short plays.

At the same time, for investors that have a high risk appetite, I offer two high levered plays.

Even as the market is hovering around record highs, there are many stocks out there that are trading at a discount.

It's that time of the year for investors to reflect on how their picks for 2016 performed, to reevaluate what they need to hold or sell, and what to add.

Last year I had a good year, with my portfolio increasing by about 200%. The market has taken a little back over the past month or so, but still I am very happy with my performance.

I have made tons of mistakes throughout the year that have cost me dearly, but let's not cry over spilled milk.

In order to make these kind of returns, investors have to have a mix of super cheap stocks, and high leveraged plays in their portfolio. For example, AMD was a high leveraged play.

So this year I present 3 very cheap stocks (according to me), and 2 high leveraged plays, that can really propel your portfolio if they play out right.

Low risk picks ((NASDAQ:LONG))

One of my top picks for 2017 is GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO). Yes the company is currently down on its luck, and everything that can have gone wrong has, however I think 2017 will be kinder to the company.

For starters the company has a new line of cameras, the HERO5 line. And all indications are that sales are doing well. Not just in the U.S., but also on an international basis.

The company also has several new products that I think will add to its revenue stream in 2017. The most notable in the Karma Drone, but the Karma Grip I think will also sell well.

In addition, in 2017 the company is also expected to have cloud revenue. Its new cloud service permits video taken by the HERO5 cameras to automatically be uploaded to the cloud that can be edited. All these new products should increase revenue substantially during 2017.

But probably the best reason to have GPRO for 2017 is the valuation. The company's current market cap is around $1.3 billion, or around 1X revenue. This in my book is a very cheap price for a brand that is number one in its category. Also, the company has no debt.

Ball-park, I am modeling 50% revenue growth for 2017, and my price target is at least $20, and $30++ in the case of a buyout.

Please consider: GoPro: Why I'm Modeling 50% Growth In 2017

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is also another pick for 2017. GRPN is a turn-around situation play. While the turnaround is still a work in progress, I think GRPN's current share price trades at a substantial discount. So I don't mind sitting on the shares at current prices.

While I do not have a price target for GRPN for 2017, I would not be surprised if the stock managed to double in 2017, if we get a revenue growth surprise, or if the company reports a surprise profit.

Another thing I like about the stock is that the company has been reducing the total share count the past several years.

GRPN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

While there is no guarantee that the company will continue to retire shares in the fut, to the extent that they do, will add a bullish tone.

The stock is trading less than 1X revenue, and the balance sheet is in very good condition. Analysts currently have an average 12 months price target of $5.13, that represents a rise of almost 50% if they prove correct.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a very low risk play, with the possibility of 50% return over the next 12 months (or less). In short, while revenue is not expected to increase by much, earnings are expected to increase by at least 40%.

Management is very committed to return the company to profitability, and the past several quarters have been profitable.

With a forward P/E of about 11, vs 17 for the Telecommunications Equipment Industry, CRNT is probably a good small cao pick to have in your portfolio for 217.

For a more detailed analysis of the company, please consider: Ceragon Networks: A No-Risk 50% Boost.

High Leveraged plays

There is not much to say about Valeant (NYSE:VRX). It's probably one of the most talked about stocks over the past several months, and you either love it or hate it.

Basically, it all comes down to if the company has the assets to sell in order to reduce debt, or if the company can service its debt even without selling anything. Personally I think both the assets are there, and the company can continue to service debt as is.

Also, I am of the opinion that even if the company would sell shares to reduce debt, the stock is probably cheap enough to warrant being bought even after such a dilutive event. Please consider Yes Valeant Might Dilute Shareholders, But This Will Be A Good Thing.

I think that part of the selling over the past several weeks had to do with year end tax selling.

VRX data by YCharts

VRX has caused a lot of pain to many investors, especially institutional investors. If I were an institution, I would sell before the end of the year for the tax loss, and buy right after the new year (assuming I believed in it). And since we are just getting started in the new year, the next several days will determine if this theory has any merit or not.

In either case, because of the leveraged nature of the company, VRX can under certain conditions go very high. Certainly higher than the $24.24 12 month forward price target I see on yahoo.com.

Personally I think that the slightest piece of good news can propel the stock to at least $30 in 2017. Yes there are risks attached to VRX, but you cannot double your money without taking risks.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is another pick in the high leveraged category. In a nut shell, the company's revenue has been decreasing for a long time, and the company has a lot of debt.

However recently there was some light at the end of the tunnel. The company for the first time in a long time, had a sequential rise in both revenue.

And with the company's new satellites launched recently, I think 2017 will a very good year for the company.

The company has also managed to buy back portions of its debt at a discount, and thus lower its debt burden. Not by a lot, but every dollar counts in this case.

I data by YCharts

The stock recently had a great rally, from $2.70 to over $4 on no news. I do not have an explanation, but the volume on the way up was not thin.

Yes Intelsat is a high risk play, however if this company manages to turn around on its own, my target price target over the next 12-18 months is around $10 - $12 a share. So if you have the stomach for leveraged plays, then this is a great pick. For a complete take on the company, please read my recent article: Intelsat: A High Leveraged Play With Odds In Our Favor.

Short picks

For 2017 I think that investors should have both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on their short list.

I have nothing against both companies, just that they are overvalued. Both stocks are trading at stratospheric Price/Sales ratio, and in the case of NVDA, its trailing and forward P/E is even higher than FB's.

Please read my recent articles pertaining to the bear case for both stocks here:

Facebook: Take The Money And Run

Nvidia: Take The Money And Run (Yesterday)

On a technical note, FB seems to be caving in on a weekly scale, and it was one of those stocks that has not participated in the recent rally. Either investors have come to the conclusion that FB is not a bargain anymore, or short sellers are at work.

Click to enlarge

NVDA on the other hand does not have a chart as a bearish as FB, however I think it will over the next several weeks.

Click to enlarge

Even if these two stocks don't tank in 2017 -- like I think they will -- there are definitely on the top of my list of stocks that will underperform. As such, even if you don't short them, they should be avoided.

Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a great 2017. I wish everyone good health, happiness, and a successful pursuit of profit.

Live long and profit folks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long I, GRPN, VRX, CRNT, GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.