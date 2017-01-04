Will The Bull Keep Charging In 2017? I Don't Care, And Here's Why

Where do I stand on this discussion? Frankly I don’t care to guess, and I discuss why in this article.

I don't know about you, but I think I've read my fair share of articles on how the stock market might behave in 2017. Smart people have weighed in, sometimes with divergent opinions. Yet, unsurprisingly, the jury is still out on whether the U.S. equities market (NYSEARCA:SPY) will outperform expectations or disappoint the more optimistic investors.

Where do I stand on this discussion? Do I think the bull will keep charging this year? Or will the post-Trump euphoria fizzle out as expectations normalize?

Well, I don't know. And frankly, I don't care to guess.

Photo credit: Hans Eiskonen

But how irresponsible (and embarrassing) is it for an investor, let alone a self-proclaimed investment professional, to not have an opinion on the direction of the markets? How can readers trust an author who does not claim to have a clear view into the future state of the U.S. economy and the stock market?

Accepting reality first

Here's one very important lesson that I have learned over the years: the smart investor must be comfortable with "not knowing". There is so much that we do not understand or cannot predict, that issuing short-term forecasts (i.e. 12 months or less) about the stock market is a nearly futile exercise.

Do you know who agrees (or should agree) with the above? Wall Street experts.

According to a recent New York Times article, consensus expectations about stocks at the turn of the year have always been bullish since 2000 - even though the market has failed to produce positive gains in six of those 16 twelve-month periods. In fact, consensus estimates for 2008, a year when the S&P 500 nosedived -38.5% and we all remember it very well, was a rosy +11% before the year began.

Take a minute to study the graph below.

Source: Statistical Ideas blog

The chart above plots with an "x" the different estimates by the "Street" (i.e. market experts at banks like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS) on the performance of the S&P 500 each year. The dark circles indicate the actual performance of the market, measured about 12 months later.

Since 1998, the Street has on average predicted that stocks would return 9% per year at a standard deviation of only 7.5%. How rewarding and safe must it be to invest in stocks! Instead, the market has returned a much less exciting 4.5% with a more realistic standard deviation of 18.7% over the period.

As statistician Salil Mehta explained, forecasters are "much worse [at predicting stock market movements] than random chance alone would predict". He adds: "if I were to simply program my computer to predict a market increase of, say 5% each calendar year, without fail, my forecasts would be better than the consensus version".

I believe it is for the same reason that just about no one in the professional investment world seems able to stock-pick their way to success over the long run. Between 2010 and 2015, a grand total of zero mutual fund managers, out of a total of 2,862, have been able to perform consistently in the top quartile of the peer group at the end of each and every year over the period.

These results indicate that mutual fund managers have performed worse in 2010-2015 than random chance alone would have predicted. "In other words, if all the managers of the 2,862 funds hadn't bothered to try to pick stocks at all - if they had merely flipped coins - they would, as a group, probably have produced better numbers".

Whether in helping to predict the movements of the market or picking winning stocks, it seems like investment experts' crystal balls have not been serving their owners very well.

What should I do instead?

Given my realization that, more likely than not, experts are unreliable in predicting the direction of the markets in the short term, I ask myself: what should I do, as an investor?

My best answer is to hold a portfolio that is balanced, properly risk-diversified and positioned to perform relatively well in any economic environment.

First, I must make it clear that a balanced portfolio is one that properly distributes risk, and not investment dollars, across different asset classes - hence the phrase "risk-diversified". Think of the classic 60/40 portfolio (60% of the total portfolio amount invested in stocks, 40% in fixed income). To many, this portfolio may look balanced on the surface. However, (1) stocks are much riskier than bonds, and (2) stocks and bonds often react similarly to certain economic events (i.e. they can be positively correlated in a few cases). So, thinking of the typical 60/40 portfolio as the best investment strategy for 2017 is a good start, but not quite good enough for investors looking for a truly balanced approach.

Second, attempting to make bets on the direction of the economy or the markets exposes investments to too much risk. A good allocation strategy, therefore, is one that produces relatively high returns without the extreme ups-and-downs brought about by the different economic environments, or by the inconsistencies of high-conviction calls on individual stocks and the overall direction of the market.

I propose a better, higher Sharpe investment allocation alternative. To achieve this goal, an investor must be open to investing not only in stocks and bonds, but also in the so-called "alternative assets" - gold and commodities, for example. These risky assets are all expected to produce positive returns in the long run relative to the risk-free investment (otherwise, no one in their right mind would ever consider putting money in them). And because the different asset classes have their own levels of risk and behave differently under various economic scenarios, holding bonds of different durations and commodities alongside stocks can provide sustainable and more predictable returns over the long run - no macro predictions required.

Last thoughts

Below is how the SRG portfolio would have performed against the SPY since 2007, through bull and bear markets. Notice that both strategies would have returned about the same on an annualized basis. But the SRG portfolio would have done so with less than half the level of risk - measured in standard deviations of the weekly returns.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Will my risk diversification strategy pay off in the end - maybe even outperform the broad market on an absolute or risk-adjusted basis in 2017? I don't know. Unfortunately, my crystal ball is just about as reliable as everyone else's.

But history seems to suggest that the odds might be in my favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.