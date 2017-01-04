2017 High Conviction Shorts

Success Rates vs the S&P 500 for my High Conviction Shorts have been: 75% in 2014, 100% in 2015, and 80% in 2016.

This article is a follow up to my previous articles of a similar title for 2014, 2015, and 2016. In this article, I will lay out my top Shorts for 2017 as well as review my picks from 2016. Most of my shorts are in the Small and Mid Cap space, but on the short side I focus on all market capitalization stocks, as the most radical over valuation can be found at extremes in the very high capitalization stocks.

Below is a summary table of how my picks did from 2016.

All of my short picks for 2016 generated positive alpha outside of Ferrari. Shake Shack, Mobileye, and Wayfair were all stellar short positions all year allowing good traders a few different opportunities to short throughout the year. All three of these worked almost immediately in January as the market headed down with all of them struggling to fully recover the rest of the year. In contrast, Amplify was up for most of the year, peaking at around $16.25 per share. Amplify finally came crashing down after they reported Q3 results. It ended the year at it's 52 week low. Amplify took almost all year but it eventually paid off for shorts, as the gross margins eventually gave out and the market realized they were a one trick pony. I have now racked up 3 years in a row of recommending shorts that generated both positive alpha and positive absolute returns.

Here are my top picks for 2016.

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion Financial is a specialty finance company that specializes in taxi medallion lending and other high risk-return loan categories. The company structure is very complicated and includes subsidiaries that consist of LLCs, Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs), Regulated Investment Companies (RICs), a Utah based FDIC regulated bank, an LLC that owns a majority stake in a professional Lacrosse Team, an LCC that engages in art dealing, and a LLC that owns a minority stake in a racing team. Overall it's the type of business's that no one should ever want to own. The company is structured in a way that makes accounting difficult and creates opportunities to manipulate the parent companies financials. Great Quarter (@GreatQuarter on twitter) recently posted this summary of the inter-relationships between the entities that highlights my point.

The crux of Medallion's problem is that the entrance of Uber into the market has all but destroyed the value of Taxi Medallion's. Medallion Financial has an enormous level of exposure to Taxi Medallion's, both through medallion loans and ownership of Medallions. The company has massively under provisioned for loses and holds these Taxi Medallions on their books at massive premiums to the underlying value measured by the recent transactions in the marketplace. Several recent articles highlight the many problems that Medallion faces, I highly recommend that you read both by Permabear Part1 and Part2. Here is a quick list of the issues/reasons that make Medallion a good short and a future bankruptcy.

At least one of Medallion subsidiaries is being sued (in this case by Metropolitan Bank) for defaulting on their loan. It is possible that two other banks (New York Commercial Bank and Valley National Bank) are also suing Medallion for loans associated with their Chicago Medallions. All of this debt in question is guaranteed by the parent corporation Medallion Financial. They are running dangerously low on cash, estimated by GreatQuarter to be $4.8m at a corporate level as of the end of Q3 (see above graphic). I believe the actual current cash balance available may be much lower, as highlighted by the August 8-K in which they revised their loan agreement with Sterling Bank to offer to sell Artwork and pay them cash. I can't think of another reason why you would sell artwork in likely a distressed sale to raise cash unless you are very low on cash. Recent revolver with DZ was extended but closed to future withdrawals. Suggesting DZ was willing to give them more time to try and turn things around but not lend them any more money. On December 16th, the CFO recently sold ~1/3 of his MFIN Stock. Their Chicago and New York Taxi Medallions are held at massive premiums to transactions in the marketplace and their competitors like CNOB. Medallion's Loan 90 day delinquency rate jumped to 19.4% in Q3 compared to 13.5% in Q2.

I see no way that the company is not bankrupt and the equity worthless a year from now.

Market Price 12/31/15: $3.02

Intrinsic Value (based on balance sheet sum of parts) : $0

Market Price/Intrinsic Value Ratio: NA

Home Capital Group (HCG.CA or HMCBF)

Home Capital Group (HCG) is a Canadian Holding company that owns Home Trust Corp. Home Trust Corp operates as a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non‐residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services which is a mortgage.

I came upon the company after reading the Spring 2016 Graham and Doddville interview with Marc Cohondes. Marc, who I highly respect as a short seller, laid out a very convincing case for shorting HCG. HCG has a history of poor internal controls, fraudulent lending practices, a management that have been dishonest in the past, andhistory of under provisioning for loan losses. HCG has been able to continue on largely due to a very healthy Canadian Housing market that might just be at its peak.

In my opinion HCG will likely be a first Canadian Mortgage Lender to go bust when the Canadian Housing Market cools off. HCG has a massive amount of unsecured mortgages relative to their equity position and would easily be wiped out by any material increase in home loan defaults in Canadian markets. HCG is akin to the subprime lenders in the US before the 2008 housing crisis that for the most part all went bust. HCG has the most exposure to Toronto Ontario, with $15b CDN of their $17.9b CDN loans originating in Ontario.

2017 may be the year that the Canadian Housing market finally cools. Several signs have already arisen that a few Canadian markets are already contracting, specifically in Toronto and Vancouver. Home prices in Canada are up 14.5% year over year. In Toronto and Vancouver home prices are up 20% and 19% respectively. Chinese investors were previously flowing millions into Canada to buy property mainly in Toronto and Vancouver markets which have driven up prices across the country. Here is a great quote from a recent article in the Huffington Post Canada that highlights just how out of hand the Chinese Investment in these two markets is.

Last year, Vancouver planner Andy Yan conducted a study showing that 66 per cent of homes on Vancouver's affluent west side were owned by people with non-anglicized Chinese names.

The BC government in Vancouver recently introduced a foriegn investment tax of 15% in an effort to bring down money flowing into their real estate market from China. It seems to have worked, as home prices have started to decline in Vancouver.

Toronto may follow Vancouver an institute a similar foreign investment tax. Even if Toronto doesn't add a similar tax and the bubble continues to grow, eventually it will pop. I think 2017 will likely finally be the year it does and it will take HCG down with it.

Market Price 12/31/15: $31.14

Intrinsic Value (based on balance sheet sum of parts) : $0

Market Price/Intrinsic Value Ratio: NA

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Much has been made of the Caterpillar long and short thesis over the last year. On the short side, many famous short sellers including Jim Chanos and David Einhorn have laid out the argument why Caterpillar is a great short. On the long side many have argued that a Trump presidency will give Caterpillar a massive shot in the arm through new US infrastructure spending. You can go back and forth on what will or will not happen and how it impacts Caterpillar. I will keep my short thesis focused on the only thing that matters for Caterpillar, China.

Chinese construction investment to build out their countries infrastructure from the early 2000s to about 2015 (with the transition to the current 5 year plan) was a once in a lifetime effort that is now winding down. The amount of demand for materials needed for this effort created the commodities super cycle that has just recently ended. This in turn created a massive demand for construction and mining equipment for which Caterpillar was a large beneficiary. It also created a massive amount of capacity for this type of machinery that is currently being under utilized. Chinese construction investment grew by 4x over the last 10 years.

With the transition to the next 5 year plan that started in 2016 that level of construction investment will plateau and potentially decline in China over the next 5-10 years. It is simply just not long term sustainable to spend on construction like this.

Source: data.stats.gov.cn/english/index.htm

No amount of incremental US infrastructure spending (i.e. Trump Plan) will supplement the losses in revenues from this structural change in global construction and mining spending. Caterpillar's 2017 and 2018 EPS forecast is currently for $3.03/share adjusted excluding restructuring charges. I think based on their leverage, ongoing restructuring charges, and very poor long term outlook Caterpillar shares are probably worth around $50.

Market Price 12/31/15: $92.74

Intrinsic Value (based on DCF) : $48.7

Market Price/Intrinsic Value Ratio: 1.9

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP)

Trupanion sells insurance for cats and dogs (not directly to them but to their owners).

Trupanion was IPOed in July 2014 at a price of $10 a share. Trupanion was originally venture backed by Maveron, a Howard Schultz Venture Capital company. Trupanion has put a luster and shine and one of the oldest businesses in the world, Insurance. Pet Insurance is a new and fast growing segment of insurance, as millennials are spending more on pet healthcare and feeling more attached to their pets. This trend is real and I don't doubt that Pet Insurance will continue to grow. What I do doubt are the margins, valuation, and business moat of Trupanion.

Trupanion trades at 2.6 times TTM sales and 10.6 times book value. Sales in this case are premiums paid on their insurance policies. It's a fast growing business with insurance like margins, except it doesn't have any significant float to invest like every other insurance company in the world. The company has $28.7m of short term investments, or 6.1% of current market capitalization. Assuming they can earn 6% on that you talking about $1.7m of investment income next year. On top of the razor thin insurance margins (currently negative) you are looking at break even earnings at best for 2017 and 2018.

On top of that there have been questions raised about their long term moat and ability to keep up top line growth at +20%. In regards to insurance, there is no real moat outside of brand name. Their are two outcomes for Trupanion from here. 1) Their Pet Insurance Business is on average a low margin business basically like most other types of insurance, the stock falls as the hype and valuation are way out of line. 2) Their Pet insurance has very high margins (I can't explain why but come along with me). Margins are high and business is great, until all of the insurance companies not in Pet insurance see the margins. Boom goes to bust, as the market flood with competitors due to the high margins are very small moat. As you can see in either scenario, Trupanion's business and stock are destined to struggle.

So how is the Pet insurance landscape shaping up for 2017? It is very crowded. There are a ton of Pet Insurance companies now operating in the US, likely over 20. Here are the major players:

Click to enlarge

Source: www.caninejournal.com/pet-insurance-comp.../

Nationwide and Geico (through a partnership with Embrace) have both entered the Pet Insurance Market as well. The landscape is getting crowded, and as you can see from the above comparison, Trupanion is likely in the middle of the pack in terms of overall quality and value.

Trupanion has other negatives outside of a questionable business model including: massive insider selling since the IPO and violations with individual state laws & subesquent fines. Trupanion was a very hot short earlier in the year, I think it will likely become one as they continue to post disappointing earnings all of 2017 and revenue growth continues to slow.

Market Price 12/31/15: $15.52

Intrinsic Value (based on Comps and DCF) : $6.45

Market Price/Intrinsic Value Ratio: 2.4

Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV)

Big Five Sportings Goods operates 432 sporting goods and apparel stores on the west coast. They operate as one of the last few sportings goods operators in what is a dying retail category. The stock was up 81% last year as they had a really strong Q3 in part because most of their competitors closed down. Detroit Bear provided solid short thesis in his recent article here. I have little to his short thesis other than I do believe that sporting goods stores have been for the large part completely disrupted by Amazon, other online retailers, and even department stores like Target and Walmart. In the short to medium term that disruption will effect sales levels at Big Five Sporting Goods.

Market Price 12/31/15: $17.35

Intrinsic Value (based on Comps and DCF) : $11.00

Market Price/Intrinsic Value Ratio: 1.57

Honorable Mentions: Sears Holding (NASDAQ:SHLD), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), and Signet (NYSE:SIG).

Disclosure: I am/we are short MFIN, HMCBF, CAT, TRUP, BGFV, SHLD, SRG, SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.