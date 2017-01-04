Apple Should Buy Sirius XM - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/3/17)

Carlyle Group will make money once the IPO market improves.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 3.

Bullish Calls

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI): It's an inexpensive stock and Cramer wishes that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would buy them.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): They have a good product profile and Cramer thinks it shouldn't have been downgraded.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG): The IPO market will improve in 2017 and they should make money.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): It's a speculative buy.

Bearish Calls

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM): They are in a highly competitive market where lots of companies are struggling.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD): Wait till it dips further as the restaurant industry is facing rising costs.

