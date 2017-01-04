Apple Should Buy Sirius XM - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/3/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Carlyle Group will make money once the IPO market improves.

TherapeuticsMD is a speculative buy.

Don't buy Sprouts Farmers Market.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 3.

Bullish Calls

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI): It's an inexpensive stock and Cramer wishes that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would buy them.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): They have a good product profile and Cramer thinks it shouldn't have been downgraded.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG): The IPO market will improve in 2017 and they should make money.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): It's a speculative buy.

Bearish Calls

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM): They are in a highly competitive market where lots of companies are struggling.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD): Wait till it dips further as the restaurant industry is facing rising costs.

