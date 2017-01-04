Visualizing Factor Exposures

By Craig Lazzara

Measuring the away-from-benchmark exposures of active portfolios (or "smart beta" indices) is not inherently complicated. To what degree, for example, is a portfolio cheaper than its benchmark, or more tilted toward high quality stocks? Practitioners typically approach the question in one of several ways:

Calculating weighted average differences - e.g., the yield on my portfolio is 3.0% vs. my benchmark's yield of 2.1%.

Calculating standardized (Z) scores - e.g., my portfolio is 0.4 standard deviations cheaper than my benchmark.

Performing a regression analysis - e.g., 20% of historical return is attributable to my portfolio's exposure to the momentum factor.

Each of these methods (especially the first) has some intuitive appeal, but none of them tells us how difficult or easy it might be to achieve a given level of factor exposure. If I want to target 0.4 standard deviations of cheapness, in other words, or 90 basis points of incremental yield, how easy is it to get there?

Here's a simple and intuitive answer:

List every stock in the benchmark in factor order. If quality is a factor of interest, e.g., rank each benchmark stock by its quality score.

Begin to form portfolios. Portfolio 1 is a one-stock portfolio holding only the lowest quality stock. Portfolio 2 holds the two lowest quality stocks, Portfolio 3 the three lowest quality stocks, etc.

If there are 500 stocks in your benchmark, Portfolio 500 includes all of them. If the benchmark is cap-weighted and we've cap-weighted our portfolios, the weighted average factor exposure of Portfolio 500 tells us our benchmark's factor exposure.

We can keep going: Portfolio 501 excludes the lowest quality stock, Portfolio 502 excludes the two lowest quality stocks, and so on. In that way, we proceed to Portfolio 999, which includes only the highest quality stock in our benchmark.

Now we've created a series of 999 portfolios with steadily increasing exposure to our quality factor. We can position any index of interest on a scale derived from these portfolios. For example:

Portfolio 1 is close to the origin, and Portfolio 999 defines the point farthest from the origin along every axis. The dotted orange line represents the S&P 500 benchmark. This means that, although low volatility and value, say, are scaled differently, on our graph they achieve an analogous and logical representation.

